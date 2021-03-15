SEATTLE, Mar. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has announced the Top 41 Colleges In Wisconsin for 2021. The comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 188 accredited colleges and universities in the nation. Each institution is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation, and post-graduate employment.

The 2021 rankings are calculated through a unique scoring system which includes student engagement, potential return on investment and leading third party evaluations. Intelligent.com analyzed 188 schools, on a scale of 0 to 100, with only 41 making it to the final list. The methodology also uses an algorithm which collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each school.

To access the complete ranking, please visit: https://www.intelligent.com/best-colleges-in-wisconsin/

2021 Top Colleges In Wisconsin featured on Intelligent.com (in alphabetical order):

Alverno College

Beloit College

Cardinal Stritch University

Carroll University

Carthage College

College of Menominee Nation

Concordia University, Wisconsin

Edgewood College

Herzing University

Lakeland University

Lawrence University

Maranatha Baptist University

Marian University Indianapolis

Marian University

Marquette University

Medical College of Wisconsin

Milwaukee Institute of Art & Design

Milwaukee School of Engineering

Mount Mary University

Northland College

Ottawa University

Ripon College

Saint Norbert College

University of Wisconsin Eau Claire

University of Wisconsin Green Bay

University of Wisconsin River Falls

University of Wisconsin Stevens Point

University of Wisconsin Superior

University of Wisconsin, La Crosse

University of Wisconsin, Madison

University of Wisconsin, Milwaukee

University of Wisconsin, Oshkosh

University of Wisconsin, Parkside

University of Wisconsin, Platteville

University of Wisconsin, Stout

University Of Wisconsin, Whitewater

Viterbo University

Western Technical College

Wisconsin Indianhead Technical College

Wisconsin Lutheran College

Wisconsin School Of Professional Psychology

About Intelligent.com

Intelligent.com provides unbiased research to help students make informed decisions about higher education programs. The website offers curated guides which include the best degree programs as well as information about financial aid, internships and even study strategies. With comprehensive, user-friendly guides and hundreds of program rankings, Intelligent.com is a trusted source among students and prospective students. To learn more, please visit https://www.intelligent.com/.

