SEATTLE, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has announced the Top 50 Criminal Justice Degree Programs for 2021. The comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 153 accredited colleges and universities in the nation. Each program is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation, and post-graduate employment.
The 2021 rankings are calculated through a unique scoring system which includes student engagement, potential return on investment and leading third party evaluations. Intelligent.com analyzed 153 schools, on a scale of 0 to 100, with only 50 making it to the final list. The methodology also uses an algorithm which collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each school.
Students who pursue any one of these programs can expect to gain employment much quicker in comparison to candidates without a degree. In addition to accessibility and cost, the steady job growth in this market is one of the many reasons Intelligent.com researched and ranked the Top Criminal Justice Degree Programs. To access the complete ranking, please visit: https://www.intelligent.com/best-criminal-justice-degree-programs/
2021 Criminal Justice Degree Programs featured on Intelligent.com (in alphabetical order):
Albany State University
Angelo State University
Arizona State University
Boston University
California State University, Los Angeles
Colorado State University, Global Campus
Drury University
East Carolina University
Florida International University
Florida State University
Fort Hays State University
George Mason University
Georgia College & State University
Georgia Southern University
Grantham University
Hilbert College
Indiana University Bloomington
John Jay College of Criminal Justice
Keiser University
Michigan State University
North Greenville University
Northeastern University
Northern Kentucky University
Northwestern State University of Louisiana
Pennsylvania State University
Rutgers University
Saint Joseph's College, New York
Sam Houston State University
Southwestern Assemblies of God University
State University of New York College, Brockport
State University of New York, Albany
State University of New York, Oneonta
Stevenson University
Temple University
Texas State University
The Citadel, The Military College of South Carolina
University of Central Florida
University of Cincinnati
University of Delaware
University of Georgia
University of Maryland Global Campus
University of Massachusetts, Lowell
University of Memphis
University of Mississippi
University of Missouri Saint Louis
University Of Nebraska, Omaha
University of Oklahoma
Washington State University
West Chester University
Western Kentucky University
