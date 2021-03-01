SEATTLE, Mar. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has announced the Top 50 Film Degree Programs for 2021. The comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 198 accredited colleges and universities in the nation. Each program is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation, and post-graduate employment.
The 2021 rankings are calculated through a unique scoring system which includes student engagement, potential return on investment and leading third party evaluations. Intelligent.com analyzed 198 schools, on a scale of 0 to 100, with only 50 making it to the final list. The methodology also uses an algorithm which collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each school.
Students who pursue any one of these programs can expect to gain employment much quicker in comparison to candidates without a degree. In addition to accessibility and cost, the steady job growth in this market is one of the many reasons Intelligent.com researched and ranked the Top Film Degree Programs. To access the complete ranking, please visit: https://www.intelligent.com/best-film-degree-program/
2021 Film Degree Programs featured on Intelligent.com (in alphabetical order):
Academy of Art University
American University
Arizona State University
Art Center College Of Design
Barnard College
Binghamton University
Boston University
California Institute of the Arts
California State University, Long Beach
California State University, North Ridge
California State University, Sacramento
Chapman University
City College of New York
City University of New York, Brooklyn College
City University of New York, Queens College
Columbia College Chicago
Columbia University
DePaul University
Emerson College
Hunter College
Ithaca College
Lamar University
Lipscomb University
Los Angeles Film School
Loyola Marymount University
New York University
Northwestern University
Pratt Institute
Rhode Island College
Rhode Island School of Design
Ringling College of Art and Design
Saint Cloud State University
Saint Xavier University
San Francisco State University
Savannah College of Art and Design
Southern Methodist University
Stanford University
State University of New York, Stony Brook
Syracuse University
University of Arizona
University of California, Berkeley
University of California, Los Angeles
University of California, Santa Barbara
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
University Of North Carolina School Of The Arts
University of Southern California
University of Texas, Austin
University of Wisconsin, Milwaukee
Wesleyan University
Western Michigan University
About Intelligent.com
Intelligent.com provides unbiased research to help students make informed decisions about higher education programs. The website offers curated guides which include the best degree programs as well as information about financial aid, internships and even study strategies. With comprehensive, user-friendly guides and hundreds of program rankings, Intelligent.com is a trusted source among students and prospective students. To learn more, please visit https://www.intelligent.com/.
Media Contact
Jase Beard, Intelligent.com, (800) 856-4908, jasebeard@intelligent.com
SOURCE Intelligent.com