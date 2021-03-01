SEATTLE, Mar. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has announced the Top 50 Film Degree Programs for 2021. The comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 198 accredited colleges and universities in the nation. Each program is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation, and post-graduate employment.

The 2021 rankings are calculated through a unique scoring system which includes student engagement, potential return on investment and leading third party evaluations. Intelligent.com analyzed 198 schools, on a scale of 0 to 100, with only 50 making it to the final list. The methodology also uses an algorithm which collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each school.

Students who pursue any one of these programs can expect to gain employment much quicker in comparison to candidates without a degree. In addition to accessibility and cost, the steady job growth in this market is one of the many reasons Intelligent.com researched and ranked the Top Film Degree Programs. To access the complete ranking, please visit: https://www.intelligent.com/best-film-degree-program/

2021 Film Degree Programs featured on Intelligent.com (in alphabetical order):

Academy of Art University

American University

Arizona State University

Art Center College Of Design

Barnard College

Binghamton University

Boston University

California Institute of the Arts

California State University, Long Beach

California State University, North Ridge

California State University, Sacramento

Chapman University

City College of New York

City University of New York, Brooklyn College

City University of New York, Queens College

Columbia College Chicago

Columbia University

DePaul University

Emerson College

Hunter College

Ithaca College

Lamar University

Lipscomb University

Los Angeles Film School

Loyola Marymount University

New York University

Northwestern University

Pratt Institute

Rhode Island College

Rhode Island School of Design

Ringling College of Art and Design

Saint Cloud State University

Saint Xavier University

San Francisco State University

Savannah College of Art and Design

Southern Methodist University

Stanford University

State University of New York, Stony Brook

Syracuse University

University of Arizona

University of California, Berkeley

University of California, Los Angeles

University of California, Santa Barbara

University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

University Of North Carolina School Of The Arts

University of Southern California

University of Texas, Austin

University of Wisconsin, Milwaukee

Wesleyan University

Western Michigan University

About Intelligent.com

Intelligent.com provides unbiased research to help students make informed decisions about higher education programs. The website offers curated guides which include the best degree programs as well as information about financial aid, internships and even study strategies. With comprehensive, user-friendly guides and hundreds of program rankings, Intelligent.com is a trusted source among students and prospective students. To learn more, please visit https://www.intelligent.com/.

Media Contact

Jase Beard, Intelligent.com, (800) 856-4908, jasebeard@intelligent.com

 

SOURCE Intelligent.com

