SEATTLE, WA, Mar. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has announced the Top 40 Fire Science Degree Programs for 2021. The comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 156 accredited colleges and universities in the nation. Each program is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation, and post-graduate employment.
The 2021 rankings are calculated through a unique scoring system which includes student engagement, potential return on investment and leading third party evaluations. Intelligent.com analyzed 156 schools, on a scale of 0 to 100, with only 40 making it to the final list. The methodology also uses an algorithm which collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each school.
Students who pursue any one of these programs can expect to gain employment much quicker in comparison to candidates without a degree. In addition to accessibility and cost, the steady job growth in this market is one of the many reasons Intelligent.com researched and ranked the Top Fire Science Degree Programs. To access the complete ranking, please visit: https://www.intelligent.com/best-fire-science-degree-programs/
2021 Fire Science Degree Programs featured on Intelligent.com (in alphabetical order):
Albany Technical College
American Public University System
Anna Maria College
Bowling Green State University
Butte College
California State University, Los Angeles
Colorado State University
Columbia Southern University
Eastern Kentucky University
Eastern Oregon University
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University
Fayetteville State University
Idaho State University
John Wood Community College
Lake Superior State University
Lake Tahoe Community College
Lewis-Clark State College
Madonna University
Navarro College
New Jersey City University
Northwestern State University of Louisiana
Palm Beach State College
Purdue University Global
Saint Leo University
Saint Petersburg College
Salem State University
Seminole State College
Southern Arkansas University Tech
Tidewater Community College
University of Cincinnati
University of Florida
University of Idaho
University of Maryland
University Of Nebraska, Omaha
University of New Haven
University of North Carolina, Charlotte
University of Wisconsin, Oshkosh
Vincennes University
Waldorf University
Western Illinois University
About Intelligent.com
Intelligent.com provides unbiased research to help students make informed decisions about higher education programs. The website offers curated guides which include the best degree programs as well as information about financial aid, internships and even study strategies. With comprehensive, user-friendly guides and hundreds of program rankings, Intelligent.com is a trusted source among students and prospective students. To learn more, please visit https://www.intelligent.com/.
Media Contact
Jase Beard, Intelligent.com, (800) 856-4908, jasebeard@intelligent.com
SOURCE Intelligent.com