SEATTLE, WA, Mar. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has announced the Top 40 Fire Science Degree Programs for 2021. The comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 156 accredited colleges and universities in the nation. Each program is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation, and post-graduate employment.

The 2021 rankings are calculated through a unique scoring system which includes student engagement, potential return on investment and leading third party evaluations. Intelligent.com analyzed 156 schools, on a scale of 0 to 100, with only 40 making it to the final list. The methodology also uses an algorithm which collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each school.

Students who pursue any one of these programs can expect to gain employment much quicker in comparison to candidates without a degree. In addition to accessibility and cost, the steady job growth in this market is one of the many reasons Intelligent.com researched and ranked the Top Fire Science Degree Programs. To access the complete ranking, please visit: https://www.intelligent.com/best-fire-science-degree-programs/

2021 Fire Science Degree Programs featured on Intelligent.com (in alphabetical order):

Albany Technical College

American Public University System

Anna Maria College

Bowling Green State University

Butte College

California State University, Los Angeles

Colorado State University

Columbia Southern University

Eastern Kentucky University

Eastern Oregon University

Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University

Fayetteville State University

Idaho State University

John Wood Community College

Lake Superior State University

Lake Tahoe Community College

Lewis-Clark State College

Madonna University

Navarro College

New Jersey City University

Northwestern State University of Louisiana

Palm Beach State College

Purdue University Global

Saint Leo University

Saint Petersburg College

Salem State University

Seminole State College

Southern Arkansas University Tech

Tidewater Community College

University of Cincinnati

University of Florida

University of Idaho

University of Maryland

University Of Nebraska, Omaha

University of New Haven

University of North Carolina, Charlotte

University of Wisconsin, Oshkosh

Vincennes University

Waldorf University

Western Illinois University

