SEATTLE, Mar. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has announced the Top 50 Graphic Design Degree Programs for 2021. The comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 188 accredited colleges and universities in the nation. Each program is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation, and post-graduate employment.

The 2021 rankings are calculated through a unique scoring system which includes student engagement, potential return on investment and leading third party evaluations. Intelligent.com analyzed 188 schools, on a scale of 0 to 100, with only 50 making it to the final list. The methodology also uses an algorithm which collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each school.

Students who pursue any one of these programs can expect to gain employment much quicker in comparison to candidates without a degree. In addition to accessibility and cost, the steady job growth in this market is one of the many reasons Intelligent.com researched and ranked the Top Graphic Design Degree Programs. To access the complete ranking, please visit: https://www.intelligent.com/best-graphic-design-degree-programs/

2021 Graphic Design Degree Programs featured on Intelligent.com (in alphabetical order):

Academy of Art University

American University

Appalachian State University

Arizona State University

Arkansas Tech University

Art Center College of Design

Bellevue University

Boston University

California Baptist University

California Baptist University, Online

California College of the Arts

California Institute of the Arts

Chapman University

City University of New York, Queens College

Cleveland Institute Of Art

Cobleskill University

Gateway Technical College

Independence University

Iowa State University

Kentucky Wesleyan College

Lesley University

Liberty University

Los Angeles Film School

Maryland Institute College of Art

Midway University

New Paltz

North Carolina State University

Northeastern University

Northwest Missouri State University

Otis College of Art and Design

Pennsylvania State University

Pratt Institute

Rhode Island School of Design

Ringling College of Art and Design

Rochester Institute of Technology

Savannah College of Art and Design

School of the Art Institute of Chicago

School of Visual Arts

Southern New Hampshire University

State University of New York, Buffalo

Temple University

The Art Institutes

The New School

University of Florida

University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

Upper Iowa University

Virginia Commonwealth University

Wayne State College

West Texas A&M University

Yale School of Fine Art

About Intelligent.com

Intelligent.com provides unbiased research to help students make informed decisions about higher education programs. The website offers curated guides which include the best degree programs as well as information about financial aid, internships and even study strategies. With comprehensive, user-friendly guides and hundreds of program rankings, Intelligent.com is a trusted source among students and prospective students. To learn more, please visit https://www.intelligent.com/.

