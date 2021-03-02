SEATTLE, Mar. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has announced the Top 50 Graphic Design Degree Programs for 2021. The comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 188 accredited colleges and universities in the nation. Each program is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation, and post-graduate employment.
The 2021 rankings are calculated through a unique scoring system which includes student engagement, potential return on investment and leading third party evaluations. Intelligent.com analyzed 188 schools, on a scale of 0 to 100, with only 50 making it to the final list. The methodology also uses an algorithm which collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each school.
Students who pursue any one of these programs can expect to gain employment much quicker in comparison to candidates without a degree. In addition to accessibility and cost, the steady job growth in this market is one of the many reasons Intelligent.com researched and ranked the Top Graphic Design Degree Programs. To access the complete ranking, please visit: https://www.intelligent.com/best-graphic-design-degree-programs/
2021 Graphic Design Degree Programs featured on Intelligent.com (in alphabetical order):
Academy of Art University
American University
Appalachian State University
Arizona State University
Arkansas Tech University
Art Center College of Design
Bellevue University
Boston University
California Baptist University
California Baptist University, Online
California College of the Arts
California Institute of the Arts
Chapman University
City University of New York, Queens College
Cleveland Institute Of Art
Cobleskill University
Gateway Technical College
Independence University
Iowa State University
Kentucky Wesleyan College
Lesley University
Liberty University
Los Angeles Film School
Maryland Institute College of Art
Midway University
New Paltz
North Carolina State University
Northeastern University
Northwest Missouri State University
Otis College of Art and Design
Pennsylvania State University
Pratt Institute
Rhode Island School of Design
Ringling College of Art and Design
Rochester Institute of Technology
Savannah College of Art and Design
School of the Art Institute of Chicago
School of Visual Arts
Southern New Hampshire University
State University of New York, Buffalo
Temple University
The Art Institutes
The New School
University of Florida
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
Upper Iowa University
Virginia Commonwealth University
Wayne State College
West Texas A&M University
Yale School of Fine Art
