SEATTLE, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has announced the Top 50 Interior Design Degree Programs for 2021. The comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 153 accredited colleges and universities in the nation. Each program is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation, and post-graduate employment.

The 2021 rankings are calculated through a unique scoring system which includes student engagement, potential return on investment and leading third party evaluations. Intelligent.com analyzed 153 schools, on a scale of 0 to 100, with only 50 making it to the final list. The methodology also uses an algorithm which collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each school.

Students who pursue any one of these programs can expect to gain employment much quicker in comparison to candidates without a degree. In addition to accessibility and cost, the steady job growth in this market is one of the many reasons Intelligent.com researched and ranked the Top Interior Design Degree Programs. To access the complete ranking, please visit: https://www.intelligent.com/best-interior-design-degree-programs/

2021 Interior Design Degree Programs featured on Intelligent.com (in alphabetical order):

Academy of Art University

Andrews University

Auburn University

Ball State University

Bay Path University

Boston Architectural College

Brenau University

Colorado State University

Drexel University

Endicott College

Fashion Institute of Technology

Florida State College, Jacksonville

Florida State University

George Washington University

Kansas State University

Meredith College

Mesa Community College

Mississippi College

New York School of Interior Design

Ohio State University

Oklahoma Christian University

Park University

Pratt Institute

Purdue University

Rhode Island School of Design

Rocky Mountain College of Art and Design

Samford University

Savannah College of Art and Design

School of Visual Arts

Stephen F. Austin State University

Suffolk University

Syracuse University

Texas Christian University

The New School

Thomas Jefferson University

Tidewater Community College

Tulsa Community College

University of California, Los Angeles

University of Cincinnati

University of Florida

University of Idaho

University of Minnesota

University of Nebraska, Lincoln

University of Northern Iowa

University of Texas, Austin

University of Wisconsin, Stout

Villa Maria College

Virginia Commonwealth University

Virginia Tech

Washington State University

About Intelligent.com

Intelligent.com provides unbiased research to help students make informed decisions about higher education programs. The website offers curated guides which include the best degree programs as well as information about financial aid, internships and even study strategies. With comprehensive, user-friendly guides and hundreds of program rankings, Intelligent.com is a trusted source among students and prospective students. To learn more, please visit https://www.intelligent.com/.

