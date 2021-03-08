SEATTLE, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has announced the Top 50 Interior Design Degree Programs for 2021. The comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 153 accredited colleges and universities in the nation. Each program is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation, and post-graduate employment.
The 2021 rankings are calculated through a unique scoring system which includes student engagement, potential return on investment and leading third party evaluations. Intelligent.com analyzed 153 schools, on a scale of 0 to 100, with only 50 making it to the final list. The methodology also uses an algorithm which collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each school.
Students who pursue any one of these programs can expect to gain employment much quicker in comparison to candidates without a degree. In addition to accessibility and cost, the steady job growth in this market is one of the many reasons Intelligent.com researched and ranked the Top Interior Design Degree Programs. To access the complete ranking, please visit: https://www.intelligent.com/best-interior-design-degree-programs/
2021 Interior Design Degree Programs featured on Intelligent.com (in alphabetical order):
Academy of Art University
Andrews University
Auburn University
Ball State University
Bay Path University
Boston Architectural College
Brenau University
Colorado State University
Drexel University
Endicott College
Fashion Institute of Technology
Florida State College, Jacksonville
Florida State University
George Washington University
Kansas State University
Meredith College
Mesa Community College
Mississippi College
New York School of Interior Design
Ohio State University
Oklahoma Christian University
Park University
Pratt Institute
Purdue University
Rhode Island School of Design
Rocky Mountain College of Art and Design
Samford University
Savannah College of Art and Design
School of Visual Arts
Stephen F. Austin State University
Suffolk University
Syracuse University
Texas Christian University
The New School
Thomas Jefferson University
Tidewater Community College
Tulsa Community College
University of California, Los Angeles
University of Cincinnati
University of Florida
University of Idaho
University of Minnesota
University of Nebraska, Lincoln
University of Northern Iowa
University of Texas, Austin
University of Wisconsin, Stout
Villa Maria College
Virginia Commonwealth University
Virginia Tech
Washington State University
About Intelligent.com
Intelligent.com provides unbiased research to help students make informed decisions about higher education programs. The website offers curated guides which include the best degree programs as well as information about financial aid, internships and even study strategies. With comprehensive, user-friendly guides and hundreds of program rankings, Intelligent.com is a trusted source among students and prospective students. To learn more, please visit https://www.intelligent.com/.
Media Contact
Jase Beard, Intelligent.com, (800) 856-4908, jasebeard@intelligent.com
SOURCE Intelligent.com