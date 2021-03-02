SEATTLE, Mar. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has announced the Top 32 Law Degree Programs for 2021. The comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 71 accredited colleges and universities in the nation. Each program is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation, and post-graduate employment.
The 2021 rankings are calculated through a unique scoring system which includes student engagement, potential return on investment and leading third party evaluations. Intelligent.com analyzed 71 schools, on a scale of 0 to 100, with only 32 making it to the final list. The methodology also uses an algorithm which collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each school.
Students who pursue any one of these programs can expect to gain employment much quicker in comparison to candidates without a degree. In addition to accessibility and cost, the steady job growth in this market is one of the many reasons Intelligent.com researched and ranked the Top Law Degree Programs. To access the complete ranking, please visit: https://www.intelligent.com/best-law-degree-programs/
2021 Law Degree Programs featured on Intelligent.com (in alphabetical order):
Abraham Lincoln University
Arizona State University
Atlanta's John Marshall Law School
Boston University
California Southern University
Emory University
Florida State University
George Washington University
Hofstra University
John Jay College of Criminal Justice
Loyola University Chicago
Michigan State University
Mississippi College
New York University
Nova Southeastern University
Seton Hall University
Southern University
Syracuse University
Texas A & M University, College Station
Thomas Jefferson School of Law
University of Alabama
University of Arkansas
University of Connecticut
University of Dayton
University of Mississippi
University of North Dakota
University of Oklahoma
University of Southern California
University of Tulsa
Villanova University
Washington University, St. Louis
Yeshiva University
