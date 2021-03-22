SEATTLE, Mar. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has announced the Top 50 Master's in Business Analytics Degree Programs for 2021. The comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 163 accredited colleges and universities in the nation. Each program is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation, and post-graduate employment.

The 2021 rankings are calculated through a unique scoring system which includes student engagement, potential return on investment and leading third party evaluations. Intelligent.com analyzed 163 schools, on a scale of 0 to 100, with only 50 making it to the final list. The methodology also uses an algorithm which collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each school.

Students who pursue any one of these programs can expect to gain employment much quicker in comparison to candidates without a degree. In addition to accessibility and cost, the steady job growth in this market is one of the many reasons Intelligent.com researched and ranked the Top Master's in Business Analytics Degree Programs. To access the complete ranking, please visit: https://www.intelligent.com/best-masters-in-business-analytics-degree-programs/

2021 Master's in Business Analytics Degree Programs featured on Intelligent.com (in alphabetical order):

American University

Arizona State University

Babson College

Bellevue University

Bentley University

Boston University

California Polytechnic State University

Case Western Reserve University

Clark University

Columbia University

Creighton University

Emory University

Fordham University

Georgia Institute of Technology

Golden Gate University

Indiana University Bloomington

Massachusetts Institute Of Technology

Michigan State University

New England College

New York University

Oklahoma State University

Purdue University

Rochester Institute Of Technology

Rutgers University, Camden

Saint Joseph's University

Saint Mary's University of Minnesota

Santa Clara University

Stevens Institute of Technology

Syracuse University

University of Alabama, Huntsville

University of Arizona

University of California, Los Angeles

University Of California, San Diego

University of Cincinnati

University Of Colorado, Denver

University of Connecticut

University Of Iowa

University of Miami

University of Michigan, Dearborn

UNC Greensboro

University of Rochester

University of South Florida

University of Southern California

University of Texas, Arlington

University of Texas, Austin

University of Texas, Dallas

University of Utah

University Of Virginia

Villanova University

Wake Forest University

About Intelligent.com

Intelligent.com provides unbiased research to help students make informed decisions about higher education programs. The website offers curated guides which include the best degree programs as well as information about financial aid, internships and even study strategies. With comprehensive, user-friendly guides and hundreds of program rankings, Intelligent.com is a trusted source among students and prospective students. To learn more, please visit https://www.intelligent.com/.

Media Contact

Jase Beard, Intelligent.com, (800) 856-4908, jasebeard@intelligent.com

 

SOURCE Intelligent.com

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.