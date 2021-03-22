SEATTLE, Mar. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has announced the Top 50 Master's in Business Analytics Degree Programs for 2021. The comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 163 accredited colleges and universities in the nation. Each program is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation, and post-graduate employment.
The 2021 rankings are calculated through a unique scoring system which includes student engagement, potential return on investment and leading third party evaluations. Intelligent.com analyzed 163 schools, on a scale of 0 to 100, with only 50 making it to the final list. The methodology also uses an algorithm which collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each school.
Students who pursue any one of these programs can expect to gain employment much quicker in comparison to candidates without a degree. In addition to accessibility and cost, the steady job growth in this market is one of the many reasons Intelligent.com researched and ranked the Top Master's in Business Analytics Degree Programs. To access the complete ranking, please visit: https://www.intelligent.com/best-masters-in-business-analytics-degree-programs/
2021 Master's in Business Analytics Degree Programs featured on Intelligent.com (in alphabetical order):
American University
Arizona State University
Babson College
Bellevue University
Bentley University
Boston University
California Polytechnic State University
Case Western Reserve University
Clark University
Columbia University
Creighton University
Emory University
Fordham University
Georgia Institute of Technology
Golden Gate University
Indiana University Bloomington
Massachusetts Institute Of Technology
Michigan State University
New England College
New York University
Oklahoma State University
Purdue University
Rochester Institute Of Technology
Rutgers University, Camden
Saint Joseph's University
Saint Mary's University of Minnesota
Santa Clara University
Stevens Institute of Technology
Syracuse University
University of Alabama, Huntsville
University of Arizona
University of California, Los Angeles
University Of California, San Diego
University of Cincinnati
University Of Colorado, Denver
University of Connecticut
University Of Iowa
University of Miami
University of Michigan, Dearborn
UNC Greensboro
University of Rochester
University of South Florida
University of Southern California
University of Texas, Arlington
University of Texas, Austin
University of Texas, Dallas
University of Utah
University Of Virginia
Villanova University
Wake Forest University
