SEATTLE, Mar. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has announced the Top 30 Master's in Clinical Research Degree Programs for 2021. The comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 66 accredited colleges and universities in the nation. Each program is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation, and post-graduate employment.

The 2021 rankings are calculated through a unique scoring system which includes student engagement, potential return on investment and leading third party evaluations. Intelligent.com analyzed 66 schools, on a scale of 0 to 100, with only 30 making it to the final list. The methodology also uses an algorithm which collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each school.

Students who pursue any one of these programs can expect to gain employment much quicker in comparison to candidates without a degree. In addition to accessibility and cost, the steady job growth in this market is one of the many reasons Intelligent.com researched and ranked the Top Master's in Clinical Research Degree Programs. To access the complete ranking, please visit: https://www.intelligent.com/best-masters-in-clinical-research-degree-programs/

2021 Master's in Clinical Research Degree Programs featured on Intelligent.com (in alphabetical order):

Arizona State University

Augusta University

Boston University

Campbell University

City University of New York, Hunter College

Drexel University

Eastern Michigan University

Fairleigh Dickinson University

George Washington University

Loyola University Chicago

Massachusetts College Of Pharmacy And Health Sciences University

Nova Southeastern University

Ohio State University

Regis College

Rutgers University

Saint Cloud State University

San Jose State University

Thomas Jefferson University

University of California, San Diego

University of Central Florida

University of Louisville

University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill

University Of North Carolina, Wilmington

University of North Texas

University of St. Thomas

University of Texas Health Science Center, Houston

University of Texas, Rio Grande Valley

University of Vermont

University of Virginia

Xavier University

About Intelligent.com

Intelligent.com provides unbiased research to help students make informed decisions about higher education programs. The website offers curated guides which include the best degree programs as well as information about financial aid, internships and even study strategies. With comprehensive, user-friendly guides and hundreds of program rankings, Intelligent.com is a trusted source among students and prospective students. To learn more, please visit https://www.intelligent.com/.

