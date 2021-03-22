SEATTLE, Mar. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has announced the Top 30 Master's in Clinical Research Degree Programs for 2021. The comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 66 accredited colleges and universities in the nation. Each program is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation, and post-graduate employment.
The 2021 rankings are calculated through a unique scoring system which includes student engagement, potential return on investment and leading third party evaluations. Intelligent.com analyzed 66 schools, on a scale of 0 to 100, with only 30 making it to the final list. The methodology also uses an algorithm which collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each school.
Students who pursue any one of these programs can expect to gain employment much quicker in comparison to candidates without a degree. In addition to accessibility and cost, the steady job growth in this market is one of the many reasons Intelligent.com researched and ranked the Top Master's in Clinical Research Degree Programs. To access the complete ranking, please visit: https://www.intelligent.com/best-masters-in-clinical-research-degree-programs/
2021 Master's in Clinical Research Degree Programs featured on Intelligent.com (in alphabetical order):
Arizona State University
Augusta University
Boston University
Campbell University
City University of New York, Hunter College
Drexel University
Eastern Michigan University
Fairleigh Dickinson University
George Washington University
Loyola University Chicago
Massachusetts College Of Pharmacy And Health Sciences University
Nova Southeastern University
Ohio State University
Regis College
Rutgers University
Saint Cloud State University
San Jose State University
Thomas Jefferson University
University of California, San Diego
University of Central Florida
University of Louisville
University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill
University Of North Carolina, Wilmington
University of North Texas
University of St. Thomas
University of Texas Health Science Center, Houston
University of Texas, Rio Grande Valley
University of Vermont
University of Virginia
Xavier University
