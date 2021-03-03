SEATTLE, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has announced the Top 47 Master's in Creative Writing Degree Programs for 2021. The comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 190 accredited colleges and universities in the nation. Each program is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation, and post-graduate employment.
The 2021 rankings are calculated through a unique scoring system which includes student engagement, potential return on investment and leading third party evaluations. Intelligent.com analyzed 190 schools, on a scale of 0 to 100, with only 47 making it to the final list. The methodology also uses an algorithm which collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each school.
Students who pursue any one of these programs can expect to gain employment much quicker in comparison to candidates without a degree. In addition to accessibility and cost, the steady job growth in this market is one of the many reasons Intelligent.com researched and ranked the Top Master's in Creative Writing Degree Programs. To access the complete ranking, please visit: https://www.intelligent.com/best-masters-in-creative-writing-degree-programs/
2021 Master's in Creative Writing Degree Programs featured on Intelligent.com (in alphabetical order):
Antioch University
Arizona State University
Ashland University
Bay Path University
Bennington College
Bowling Green State University
Cedar Crest College
Chatham University
Converse College
East Carolina University
East Stroudsburg University of Pennsylvania
Eastern Kentucky University
Eastern Oregon University
Emerson College
Fairfield University
Fairleigh Dickinson University
Full Sail University
Goddard College
Hamline University
Harvard University
Institute Of American Indian Arts
Johns Hopkins University
Lindenwood University
McNeese State University
Miami University
Mississippi University for Women
National University
New England College
Northern Arizona University
Ohio University
Old Dominion University
Oregon State University - Cascades
Oregon State University
Pine Manor College
Queens University, Charlotte
Saint Leo University
Southern New Hampshire University
Texas Tech University
University Of Arkansas, Monticello
University Of Houston, Victoria
University Of Nebraska, Omaha
University Of New Orleans
University Of Texas, El Paso
West Virginia Wesleyan College
Western Connecticut State University
Western New England University
Wilkes University
