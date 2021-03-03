SEATTLE, Mar. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has announced the Top 50 Master's in Education Degree Programs for 2021. The comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 195 accredited colleges and universities in the nation. Each program is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation, and post-graduate employment.
The 2021 rankings are calculated through a unique scoring system which includes student engagement, potential return on investment and leading third party evaluations. Intelligent.com analyzed 195 schools, on a scale of 0 to 100, with only 50 making it to the final list. The methodology also uses an algorithm which collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each school.
Students who pursue any one of these programs can expect to gain employment much quicker in comparison to candidates without a degree. In addition to accessibility and cost, the steady job growth in this market is one of the many reasons Intelligent.com researched and ranked the Top Master's in Education Degree Programs. To access the complete ranking, please visit: https://www.intelligent.com/best-masters-in-education-degree-programs/
2021 Master's in Education Degree Programs featured on Intelligent.com (in alphabetical order):
Ball State University
Bemidji State University
Campbellsville University
College of Saint Scholastica
Eastern Oregon University
Edinboro University
Fordham University
Fort Hays State University
Georgia Southern University
Grand Valley State University
Indiana University Bloomington
Kansas State University
Louisiana State University
Messiah College
New York Institute of Technology
Niagara University
North Carolina State University
Northern Arizona University
Northern Illinois University
Portland State University
Roberts Wesleyan College
Rutgers University
San Diego State University
Slippery Rock University
South Dakota State University
State University of New York, Albany
Texas A&M University, Commerce
Texas Tech University
Towson University
Trinity University
University Of Alabama, Birmingham
University of Alaska, Anchorage
University of Alaska, Fairbanks
University of Arkansas
University of Houston
University of Iowa
University of Louisiana, Monroe
University of Massachusetts, Amherst
University of Massachusetts, Lowell
University of North Carolina, Pembroke
University Of North Carolina, Wilmington
University of North Texas
University of Northern Colorado
University of Pittsburgh
University of South Florida Sarasota-Manatee
University of South Florida
University of Texas, Arlington
University of the People
Webster University
Western Kentucky University
