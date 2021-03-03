SEATTLE, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has announced the Top 50 Master's in Elementary Education Degree Programs for 2021. The comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 199 accredited colleges and universities in the nation. Each program is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation, and post-graduate employment.

The 2021 rankings are calculated through a unique scoring system which includes student engagement, potential return on investment and leading third party evaluations. Intelligent.com analyzed 199 schools, on a scale of 0 to 100, with only 50 making it to the final list. The methodology also uses an algorithm which collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each school.

Students who pursue any one of these programs can expect to gain employment much quicker in comparison to candidates without a degree. In addition to accessibility and cost, the steady job growth in this market is one of the many reasons Intelligent.com researched and ranked the Top Master's in Elementary Education Degree Programs. To access the complete ranking, please visit: https://www.intelligent.com/best-masters-in-elementary-education-degree-programs/

2021 Master's in Elementary Education Degree Programs featured on Intelligent.com (in alphabetical order):

American Public University System

Appalachian State University

Arizona State University

Auburn University

Ball State University

Bay Path University

Boston College

California University of Pennsylvania

Campbell University

Delta State University

East Carolina University

Eastern Kentucky University

Faulkner University

Indiana State University

Jacksonville State University

Kennesaw State University

Lesley University

Liberty University

North Carolina State University

Northern Arizona University

Nova Southeastern University

Pittsburg State University

Regis University

Samford University

Slippery Rock University

Southern New Hampshire University

State University of New York, Oneonta

The College of New Jersey

Troy University

University Of Alabama

University Of Alabama, Birmingham

University of Central Missouri

University Of Maine

University Of Mississippi

University of Nebraska, Kearney

University of New Mexico

University of North Carolina, Charlotte

University of North Carolina, Pembroke

University Of North Carolina, Wilmington

University Of North Dakota

University Of Northern Iowa

University of Pittsburgh

University of South Alabama

University Of Virginia

University of Wyoming

Vanderbilt University

West Virginia University

Western Carolina University

Western Governors University

Westfield State University

About Intelligent.com

Intelligent.com provides unbiased research to help students make informed decisions about higher education programs. The website offers curated guides which include the best degree programs as well as information about financial aid, internships and even study strategies. With comprehensive, user-friendly guides and hundreds of program rankings, Intelligent.com is a trusted source among students and prospective students. To learn more, please visit https://www.intelligent.com/.

Media Contact

Jase Beard, Intelligent.com, (800) 856-4908, jasebeard@intelligent.com

 

SOURCE Intelligent.com

