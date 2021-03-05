SEATTLE, March 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has announced the Top 41 Master's in Film Degree Programs for 2021. The comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 188 accredited colleges and universities in the nation. Each program is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation, and post-graduate employment.

The 2021 rankings are calculated through a unique scoring system which includes student engagement, potential return on investment and leading third party evaluations. Intelligent.com analyzed 188 schools, on a scale of 0 to 100, with only 41 making it to the final list. The methodology also uses an algorithm which collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each school.

Students who pursue any one of these programs can expect to gain employment much quicker in comparison to candidates without a degree. In addition to accessibility and cost, the steady job growth in this market is one of the many reasons Intelligent.com researched and ranked the Top Master's in Film Degree Programs. To access the complete ranking, please visit: https://www.intelligent.com/best-masters-in-film-degree-programs/

2021 Master's in Film Degree Programs featured on Intelligent.com (in alphabetical order):

Academy of Art University

American Film Institute

American University

Arizona State University

Binghamton University

Boston University

California College of the Arts

California Institute of the Arts

California State University, North Ridge

Chapman University

Chatham University

City University of New York, Brooklyn College

Columbia College Chicago

Columbia University

DePaul University

Emerson College

Florida State University

Full Sail University

Lipscomb University

Loyola Marymount University

Montana State University

National University

New York Film Academy

Regent University

San Francisco State University

Savannah College of Art and Design

School of Visual Arts

Stanford University

State University of New York, Buffalo

State University of New York, Stony Brook

Syracuse University

Temple University

Tiffin University

University of California, Los Angeles

University of Iowa

University Of North Carolina, Wilmington

University of Southern California

University of Texas, Austin

University of Utah

University of Wisconsin, Milwaukee

Western Colorado University

About Intelligent.com

Intelligent.com provides unbiased research to help students make informed decisions about higher education programs. The website offers curated guides which include the best degree programs as well as information about financial aid, internships and even study strategies. With comprehensive, user-friendly guides and hundreds of program rankings, Intelligent.com is a trusted source among students and prospective students. To learn more, please visit https://www.intelligent.com/.

Media Contact

Jase Beard, Intelligent.com, (800) 856-4908, jasebeard@intelligent.com

 

SOURCE Intelligent.com

