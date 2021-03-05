SEATTLE, March 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has announced the Top 41 Master's in Film Degree Programs for 2021. The comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 188 accredited colleges and universities in the nation. Each program is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation, and post-graduate employment.
The 2021 rankings are calculated through a unique scoring system which includes student engagement, potential return on investment and leading third party evaluations. Intelligent.com analyzed 188 schools, on a scale of 0 to 100, with only 41 making it to the final list. The methodology also uses an algorithm which collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each school.
Students who pursue any one of these programs can expect to gain employment much quicker in comparison to candidates without a degree. In addition to accessibility and cost, the steady job growth in this market is one of the many reasons Intelligent.com researched and ranked the Top Master's in Film Degree Programs. To access the complete ranking, please visit: https://www.intelligent.com/best-masters-in-film-degree-programs/
2021 Master's in Film Degree Programs featured on Intelligent.com (in alphabetical order):
Academy of Art University
American Film Institute
American University
Arizona State University
Binghamton University
Boston University
California College of the Arts
California Institute of the Arts
California State University, North Ridge
Chapman University
Chatham University
City University of New York, Brooklyn College
Columbia College Chicago
Columbia University
DePaul University
Emerson College
Florida State University
Full Sail University
Lipscomb University
Loyola Marymount University
Montana State University
National University
New York Film Academy
Regent University
San Francisco State University
Savannah College of Art and Design
School of Visual Arts
Stanford University
State University of New York, Buffalo
State University of New York, Stony Brook
Syracuse University
Temple University
Tiffin University
University of California, Los Angeles
University of Iowa
University Of North Carolina, Wilmington
University of Southern California
University of Texas, Austin
University of Utah
University of Wisconsin, Milwaukee
Western Colorado University
