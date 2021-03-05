SEATTLE, March 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has announced the Top 45 Master's in Graphic Design Degree Programs for 2021. The comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 180 accredited colleges and universities in the nation. Each program is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation, and post-graduate employment.
The 2021 rankings are calculated through a unique scoring system which includes student engagement, potential return on investment and leading third party evaluations. Intelligent.com analyzed 180 schools, on a scale of 0 to 100, with only 45 making it to the final list. The methodology also uses an algorithm which collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each school.
Students who pursue any one of these programs can expect to gain employment much quicker in comparison to candidates without a degree. In addition to accessibility and cost, the steady job growth in this market is one of the many reasons Intelligent.com researched and ranked the Top Master's in Graphic Design Degree Programs. To access the complete ranking, please visit: https://www.intelligent.com/best-masters-in-graphic-design-degree-programs/
2021 Master's in Graphic Design Degree Programs featured on Intelligent.com (in alphabetical order):
Academy of Art University
Arizona State University
Art Center College of Design
Atlantic University College
Ball State University
Boston University
California College of the Arts
California Institute of the Arts
California State University, Fresno
Carnegie Mellon University
Harvard University
Iowa State University
Kent State University
Kentucky Wesleyan College
Kutztown University
Liberty University
Maryland Institute College of Art
Michigan State University
Minneapolis College of Art and Design
North Carolina State University
Otis College of Art and Design
Quinnipiac University
Rhode Island School of Design
Rochester Institute of Technology
Savannah College of Art and Design
School of Visual Arts
State University Of New York, Oswego
Suffolk University
Syracuse University
Temple University
The Art Institutes
The New School
University of Central Oklahoma
University of Florida
University of Houston
University of Illinois at Chicago
University of Miami
University of Minnesota
University of Northern Iowa
University of Pennsylvania
University of Texas, Austin
University of Wisconsin, Stout
Vermont College of Fine Arts
Virginia Commonwealth University
Yale School of Fine Art
About Intelligent.com
Intelligent.com provides unbiased research to help students make informed decisions about higher education programs. The website offers curated guides which include the best degree programs as well as information about financial aid, internships and even study strategies. With comprehensive, user-friendly guides and hundreds of program rankings, Intelligent.com is a trusted source among students and prospective students. To learn more, please visit https://www.intelligent.com/.
