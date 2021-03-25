SEATTLE, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has announced the Top 26 Master's in Journalism Degree Programs for 2021. The comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 52 accredited colleges and universities in the nation. Each program is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation, and post-graduate employment.
The 2021 rankings are calculated through a unique scoring system which includes student engagement, potential return on investment and leading third party evaluations. Intelligent.com analyzed 52 schools, on a scale of 0 to 100, with only 26 making it to the final list. The methodology also uses an algorithm which collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each school.
Students who pursue any one of these programs can expect to gain employment much quicker in comparison to candidates without a degree. In addition to accessibility and cost, the steady job growth in this market is one of the many reasons Intelligent.com researched and ranked the Top Master's in Journalism Degree Programs. To access the complete ranking, please visit: https://www.intelligent.com/best-masters-in-journalism-degree-programs/
2021 Master's in Journalism Degree Programs featured on Intelligent.com (in alphabetical order):
Arizona State University
Ball State University
Emerson College
Harvard University
Kent State University
Marshall University
National University
Northwestern University
Regent University
State University of New York, Stony Brook
Syracuse University
University of Alabama
University of Arizona
University of Arkansas
University of Colorado, Boulder
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
University of Iowa
University of Maryland
University of Memphis
University of Missouri
University of Nebraska
University of Nebraska, Lincoln
University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill
University of Oklahoma
University of Southern California
University of Wisconsin, Madison
About Intelligent.com
Intelligent.com provides unbiased research to help students make informed decisions about higher education programs. The website offers curated guides which include the best degree programs as well as information about financial aid, internships and even study strategies.
