SEATTLE, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has announced the Top 43 Master's in Liberal Arts Degree Programs for 2021. The comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 163 accredited colleges and universities in the nation. Each program is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation, and post-graduate employment.

The 2021 rankings are calculated through a unique scoring system which includes student engagement, potential return on investment and leading third party evaluations. Intelligent.com analyzed 163 schools, on a scale of 0 to 100, with only 43 making it to the final list. The methodology also uses an algorithm which collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each school.

Students who pursue any one of these programs can expect to gain employment much quicker in comparison to candidates without a degree. In addition to accessibility and cost, the steady job growth in this market is one of the many reasons Intelligent.com researched and ranked the Top Master's in Liberal Arts Degree Programs. To access the complete ranking, please visit: https://www.intelligent.com/best-masters-in-liberal-arts-degree-programs/

2021 Master's in Liberal Arts Degree Programs featured on Intelligent.com (in alphabetical order):

Albertus Magnus College

Arizona State University

Arkansas Tech University

Auburn University, Montgomery

Clayton State University

Coastal Carolina University

Dallas Baptist University

DePaul University

East Tennessee State University

Fort Hays State University

Georgetown University

Henderson State University

Johns Hopkins University

Kent State University

Lake Forest College

Louisiana State University

McDaniel College

Middle Tennessee State University

Ramapo College of New Jersey

Rutgers University, Camden

Saint John's University

Stanford University

State University of New York College, Brockport

State University of New York, Empire State College

State University of New York, Stony Brook

Stony Brook University, New York

Temple University

Texas Christian University

The New School

Thomas Edison State University

Tulane University

University of Delaware

University Of Illinois, Springfield

University of Memphis

University of Michigan-Flint

University of Missouri, Kansas City

UNC Greensboro

University Of North Carolina, Wilmington

University of Pennsylvania

University of Richmond

University of Southern Indiana

University of Toledo

Vanderbilt University

