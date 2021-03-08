SEATTLE, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has announced the Top 43 Master's in Liberal Arts Degree Programs for 2021. The comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 163 accredited colleges and universities in the nation. Each program is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation, and post-graduate employment.
The 2021 rankings are calculated through a unique scoring system which includes student engagement, potential return on investment and leading third party evaluations. Intelligent.com analyzed 163 schools, on a scale of 0 to 100, with only 43 making it to the final list. The methodology also uses an algorithm which collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each school.
Students who pursue any one of these programs can expect to gain employment much quicker in comparison to candidates without a degree. In addition to accessibility and cost, the steady job growth in this market is one of the many reasons Intelligent.com researched and ranked the Top Master's in Liberal Arts Degree Programs. To access the complete ranking, please visit: https://www.intelligent.com/best-masters-in-liberal-arts-degree-programs/
2021 Master's in Liberal Arts Degree Programs featured on Intelligent.com (in alphabetical order):
Albertus Magnus College
Arizona State University
Arkansas Tech University
Auburn University, Montgomery
Clayton State University
Coastal Carolina University
Dallas Baptist University
DePaul University
East Tennessee State University
Fort Hays State University
Georgetown University
Henderson State University
Johns Hopkins University
Kent State University
Lake Forest College
Louisiana State University
McDaniel College
Middle Tennessee State University
Ramapo College of New Jersey
Rutgers University, Camden
Saint John's University
Stanford University
State University of New York College, Brockport
State University of New York, Empire State College
State University of New York, Stony Brook
Stony Brook University, New York
Temple University
Texas Christian University
The New School
Thomas Edison State University
Tulane University
University of Delaware
University Of Illinois, Springfield
University of Memphis
University of Michigan-Flint
University of Missouri, Kansas City
UNC Greensboro
University Of North Carolina, Wilmington
University of Pennsylvania
University of Richmond
University of Southern Indiana
University of Toledo
Vanderbilt University
About Intelligent.com
Intelligent.com provides unbiased research to help students make informed decisions about higher education programs. The website offers curated guides which include the best degree programs as well as information about financial aid, internships and even study strategies. With comprehensive, user-friendly guides and hundreds of program rankings, Intelligent.com is a trusted source among students and prospective students. To learn more, please visit https://www.intelligent.com/.
