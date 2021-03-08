SEATTLE, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has announced the Top 50 Master's in Music Degree Programs for 2021. The comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 162 accredited colleges and universities in the nation. Each program is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation, and post-graduate employment.
The 2021 rankings are calculated through a unique scoring system which includes student engagement, potential return on investment and leading third party evaluations. Intelligent.com analyzed 162 schools, on a scale of 0 to 100, with only 50 making it to the final list. The methodology also uses an algorithm which collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each school.
Students who pursue any one of these programs can expect to gain employment much quicker in comparison to candidates without a degree. In addition to accessibility and cost, the steady job growth in this market is one of the many reasons Intelligent.com researched and ranked the Top Master's in Music Degree Programs. To access the complete ranking, please visit: https://www.intelligent.com/best-masters-in-music-degree-programs/
2021 Master's in Music Degree Programs featured on Intelligent.com (in alphabetical order):
Alverno College
Appalachian State University
Arizona State University
Augsburg University
Ball State University
Belmont University
Berklee College of Music
Binghamton University
Boston University
Bowling Green State University
Brigham Young University
California State University, North Ridge
Carnegie Mellon University
City University of New York, Brooklyn College
Cleveland Institute of Music
Colburn School
Colorado State University
Curtis Institute of Music
Eastern Illinois University
Florida State University
Georgia College & State University
Illinois State University
Immaculata University
Indiana University Bloomington
Johns Hopkins University
Liberty University
Manhattan School of Music
Maryville University
Molloy College
Montclair State University
New England Conservatory of Music
New Mexico State University
New Paltz
Oberlin College and Conservatory
Ohio University
Saint Mary of the Woods College
Sam Houston State University
San Francisco Conservatory of Music
Shenandoah University
State University Of New York, Fredonia
Temple University
Texas Woman's University
The Juilliard School
The New School
University of Colorado, Boulder
University of Missouri
University of Rochester
University of Southern California
West Virginia University
Yale University
About Intelligent.com
Intelligent.com provides unbiased research to help students make informed decisions about higher education programs. The website offers curated guides which include the best degree programs as well as information about financial aid, internships and even study strategies. With comprehensive, user-friendly guides and hundreds of program rankings, Intelligent.com is a trusted source among students and prospective students. To learn more, please visit https://www.intelligent.com/.
Media Contact
Jase Beard, Intelligent.com, (800) 856-4908, jasebeard@intelligent.com
SOURCE Intelligent.com