SEATTLE, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has announced the Top 50 Master's in Music Education Degree Programs for 2021. The comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 191 accredited colleges and universities in the nation. Each program is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation, and post-graduate employment.

The 2021 rankings are calculated through a unique scoring system which includes student engagement, potential return on investment and leading third party evaluations. Intelligent.com analyzed 191 schools, on a scale of 0 to 100, with only 50 making it to the final list. The methodology also uses an algorithm which collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each school.

Students who pursue any one of these programs can expect to gain employment much quicker in comparison to candidates without a degree. In addition to accessibility and cost, the steady job growth in this market is one of the many reasons Intelligent.com researched and ranked the Top Master's in Music Education Degree Programs. To access the complete ranking, please visit: https://www.intelligent.com/best-masters-in-music-education-degree-programs/

2021 Master's in Music Education Degree Programs featured on Intelligent.com (in alphabetical order):

Adams State University

Alabama State University

Anderson University

Arizona State University

Arkansas State University

Auburn University

Ball State University

Belmont University

Boston Conservatory at Berklee

Boston University

Bowling Green State University

Butler University

Campbellsville University

Case Western Reserve University

Central Michigan University

Colorado State University

Columbia University

East Carolina University

Eastern Illinois University

Five Towns College

Florida International University

Georgia College & State University

Holy Family College - Silver Lake College

Illinois State University

Ithaca College

Jackson State University

James Madison University

Kent State University

Liberty University

Lindenwood University

Longy School of Music of Bard College

North Greenville University

Northern State University

Ohio University

The State University of New York at Potsdam

State University of New York, Buffalo

State University Of New York, Fredonia

Stephen F. Austin State University

Tarleton State University

Texas Tech University

University of Bridgeport

University of Florida

University of Georgia

University of Hawaii, Manoa

University of Michigan

UNC Greensboro

University of South Florida

University of Southern Mississippi

University of West Georgia

University of Wisconsin, Madison

About Intelligent.com

Intelligent.com provides unbiased research to help students make informed decisions about higher education programs. The website offers curated guides which include the best degree programs as well as information about financial aid, internships and even study strategies. With comprehensive, user-friendly guides and hundreds of program rankings, Intelligent.com is a trusted source among students and prospective students. To learn more, please visit https://www.intelligent.com/.

Media Contact

Jase Beard, Intelligent.com, (800) 856-4908, jasebeard@intelligent.com

 

SOURCE Intelligent.com

