SEATTLE, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has announced the Top 50 Master's in Music Education Degree Programs for 2021. The comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 191 accredited colleges and universities in the nation. Each program is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation, and post-graduate employment.
The 2021 rankings are calculated through a unique scoring system which includes student engagement, potential return on investment and leading third party evaluations. Intelligent.com analyzed 191 schools, on a scale of 0 to 100, with only 50 making it to the final list. The methodology also uses an algorithm which collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each school.
Students who pursue any one of these programs can expect to gain employment much quicker in comparison to candidates without a degree. In addition to accessibility and cost, the steady job growth in this market is one of the many reasons Intelligent.com researched and ranked the Top Master's in Music Education Degree Programs. To access the complete ranking, please visit: https://www.intelligent.com/best-masters-in-music-education-degree-programs/
2021 Master's in Music Education Degree Programs featured on Intelligent.com (in alphabetical order):
Adams State University
Alabama State University
Anderson University
Arizona State University
Arkansas State University
Auburn University
Ball State University
Belmont University
Boston Conservatory at Berklee
Boston University
Bowling Green State University
Butler University
Campbellsville University
Case Western Reserve University
Central Michigan University
Colorado State University
Columbia University
East Carolina University
Eastern Illinois University
Five Towns College
Florida International University
Georgia College & State University
Holy Family College - Silver Lake College
Illinois State University
Ithaca College
Jackson State University
James Madison University
Kent State University
Liberty University
Lindenwood University
Longy School of Music of Bard College
North Greenville University
Northern State University
Ohio University
The State University of New York at Potsdam
State University of New York, Buffalo
State University Of New York, Fredonia
Stephen F. Austin State University
Tarleton State University
Texas Tech University
University of Bridgeport
University of Florida
University of Georgia
University of Hawaii, Manoa
University of Michigan
UNC Greensboro
University of South Florida
University of Southern Mississippi
University of West Georgia
University of Wisconsin, Madison
