SEATTLE, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has announced the Top 26 Master's in Negotiation And Conflict Management Degree Programs for 2021. The comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 64 accredited colleges and universities in the nation. Each program is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation, and post-graduate employment.

The 2021 rankings are calculated through a unique scoring system which includes student engagement, potential return on investment and leading third party evaluations. Intelligent.com analyzed 64 schools, on a scale of 0 to 100, with only 26 making it to the final list. The methodology also uses an algorithm which collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each school.

Students who pursue any one of these programs can expect to gain employment much quicker in comparison to candidates without a degree. In addition to accessibility and cost, the steady job growth in this market is one of the many reasons Intelligent.com researched and ranked the Top Master's in Negotiation And Conflict Management Degree Programs. To access the complete ranking, please visit: https://www.intelligent.com/best-masters-in-negotiation-and-conflict-management-degree-programs/

2021 Master's in Negotiation And Conflict Management Degree Programs featured on Intelligent.com (in alphabetical order):

Abilene Christian University

Arizona State University

Bay Path University

Brandeis University

California Southern University

California State University, Dominguez Hills

California University of Pennsylvania

Columbia University

Creighton University

Dallas Baptist University

Dominican University

George Mason University

Georgetown University

Kennesaw State University

Lipscomb University

Norwich University

Nova Southeastern University

Portland State University

Salisbury University

Southern Methodist University

Touro University Worldwide

University of Baltimore

University of Massachusetts, Boston

University Of Oregon

University of San Diego

Walden University

About Intelligent.com

Intelligent.com provides unbiased research to help students make informed decisions about higher education programs. The website offers curated guides which include the best degree programs as well as information about financial aid, internships and even study strategies. With comprehensive, user-friendly guides and hundreds of program rankings, Intelligent.com is a trusted source among students and prospective students. To learn more, please visit https://www.intelligent.com/.

Media Contact

Jase Beard, Intelligent.com, (800) 856-4908, jasebeard@intelligent.com

 

SOURCE Intelligent.com

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.