SEATTLE, Mar. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has announced the Top 49 Master's in Organizational Leadership Degree Programs for 2021. The comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 186 accredited colleges and universities in the nation. Each program is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation, and post-graduate employment.
The 2021 rankings are calculated through a unique scoring system which includes student engagement, potential return on investment and leading third party evaluations. Intelligent.com analyzed 186 schools, on a scale of 0 to 100, with only 49 making it to the final list. The methodology also uses an algorithm which collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each school.
Students who pursue any one of these programs can expect to gain employment much quicker in comparison to candidates without a degree. In addition to accessibility and cost, the steady job growth in this market is one of the many reasons Intelligent.com researched and ranked the Top Master's in Organizational Leadership Degree Programs. To access the complete ranking, please visit: https://www.intelligent.com/best-masters-in-organizational-leadership-degree-programs/
2021 Master's in Organizational Leadership Degree Programs featured on Intelligent.com (in alphabetical order):
Amridge University
Baker University
Bellevue University
Brandman University
California Baptist University, Online
Campbellsville University
Champlain College
Charleston Southern University
Cleary University
Colorado Christian University
Colorado State University
Colorado State University, Global Campus
Colorado Technical University
Columbia Southern University
Columbus State University
Concordia University, Wisconsin
Crown College
Duquesne University
Eastern University
Gonzaga University
Indiana Wesleyan University
Johns Hopkins University
Lewis University
Lincoln Christian University
Lindenwood University
Messiah College
Michigan State University
National University
North Park University
Northcentral University
Northern Arizona University
Norwich University
Pennsylvania State University
Pfeiffer University
Quinnipiac University
Regent University
Regis University
Saint Joseph's University
Saint Louis University
Saint Mary's University of Minnesota
Southern New Hampshire University
Southwestern Assemblies of God University
Trevecca Nazarene University
University Of Denver
University Of Mary
University of South Dakota
University of Wisconsin, Platteville
Western Governors University
Western Kentucky University
