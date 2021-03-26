SEATTLE, Mar. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has announced the Top 49 Master's in Organizational Leadership Degree Programs for 2021. The comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 186 accredited colleges and universities in the nation. Each program is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation, and post-graduate employment.

The 2021 rankings are calculated through a unique scoring system which includes student engagement, potential return on investment and leading third party evaluations. Intelligent.com analyzed 186 schools, on a scale of 0 to 100, with only 49 making it to the final list. The methodology also uses an algorithm which collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each school.

Students who pursue any one of these programs can expect to gain employment much quicker in comparison to candidates without a degree. In addition to accessibility and cost, the steady job growth in this market is one of the many reasons Intelligent.com researched and ranked the Top Master's in Organizational Leadership Degree Programs. To access the complete ranking, please visit: https://www.intelligent.com/best-masters-in-organizational-leadership-degree-programs/

2021 Master's in Organizational Leadership Degree Programs featured on Intelligent.com (in alphabetical order):

Amridge University

Baker University

Bellevue University

Brandman University

California Baptist University, Online

Campbellsville University

Champlain College

Charleston Southern University

Cleary University

Colorado Christian University

Colorado State University

Colorado State University, Global Campus

Colorado Technical University

Columbia Southern University

Columbus State University

Concordia University, Wisconsin

Crown College

Duquesne University

Eastern University

Gonzaga University

Indiana Wesleyan University

Johns Hopkins University

Lewis University

Lincoln Christian University

Lindenwood University

Messiah College

Michigan State University

National University

North Park University

Northcentral University

Northern Arizona University

Norwich University

Pennsylvania State University

Pfeiffer University

Quinnipiac University

Regent University

Regis University

Saint Joseph's University

Saint Louis University

Saint Mary's University of Minnesota

Southern New Hampshire University

Southwestern Assemblies of God University

Trevecca Nazarene University

University Of Denver

University Of Mary

University of South Dakota

University of Wisconsin, Platteville

Western Governors University

Western Kentucky University

About Intelligent.com

Intelligent.com provides unbiased research to help students make informed decisions about higher education programs. The website offers curated guides which include the best degree programs as well as information about financial aid, internships and even study strategies. With comprehensive, user-friendly guides and hundreds of program rankings, Intelligent.com is a trusted source among students and prospective students. To learn more, please visit https://www.intelligent.com/.

Media Contact

Jase Beard, Intelligent.com, (800) 856-4908, jasebeard@intelligent.com

 

SOURCE Intelligent.com

