SEATTLE, Mar. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has announced the Top 50 MBA in International Business Degree Programs for 2021. The comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 169 accredited colleges and universities in the nation. Each program is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation, and post-graduate employment.
The 2021 rankings are calculated through a unique scoring system which includes student engagement, potential return on investment and leading third party evaluations. Intelligent.com analyzed 169 schools, on a scale of 0 to 100, with only 50 making it to the final list. The methodology also uses an algorithm which collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each school.
Students who pursue any one of these programs can expect to gain employment much quicker in comparison to candidates without a degree. In addition to accessibility and cost, the steady job growth in this market is one of the many reasons Intelligent.com researched and ranked the Top MBA in International Business Degree Programs. To access the complete ranking, please visit: https://www.intelligent.com/best-mba-in-international-business-degree-programs/
2021 MBA in International Business Degree Programs featured on Intelligent.com (in alphabetical order):
American InterContinental University
American University
Arizona State University
Ashford University
Azusa Pacific University
Babson College
Bellevue University
Benedictine University
Bethel University
Brandman University
California State University, Los Angeles
Campbellsville University
City University of Seattle
Cleary University
Dallas Baptist University
Endicott College
Florida Atlantic University
Florida Institute of Technology
Fort Hays State University
Gardner-Webb University
George Washington University
Kettering University
Lehigh University
Liberty University
Lynn University
National University
Northcentral University
Northeastern University
Nova Southeastern University
Saint Joseph's University
Saint Thomas University
Southern New Hampshire University
State University of New York, Empire State College
Tennessee Technological University
Texas A&M International University
Tiffin University
University of Colorado, Colorado Springs
University of Delaware
University of Houston-Downtown
University of Michigan, Dearborn
University of Nebraska
University of Nebraska, Lincoln
University of North Alabama
University of North Dakota
University of Scranton
University of Texas, Rio Grande Valley
University Of Wisconsin, Whitewater
Washington State University
Wayne State University
Webster University
About Intelligent.com
Intelligent.com provides unbiased research to help students make informed decisions about higher education programs. The website offers curated guides which include the best degree programs as well as information about financial aid, internships and even study strategies. With comprehensive, user-friendly guides and hundreds of program rankings, Intelligent.com is a trusted source among students and prospective students. To learn more, please visit https://www.intelligent.com/.
Media Contact
Jase Beard, Intelligent.com, (800) 856-4908, jasebeard@intelligent.com
SOURCE Intelligent.com