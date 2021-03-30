SEATTLE, Mar. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has announced the Top 50 MBA in International Business Degree Programs for 2021. The comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 169 accredited colleges and universities in the nation. Each program is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation, and post-graduate employment.

The 2021 rankings are calculated through a unique scoring system which includes student engagement, potential return on investment and leading third party evaluations. Intelligent.com analyzed 169 schools, on a scale of 0 to 100, with only 50 making it to the final list. The methodology also uses an algorithm which collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each school.

Students who pursue any one of these programs can expect to gain employment much quicker in comparison to candidates without a degree. In addition to accessibility and cost, the steady job growth in this market is one of the many reasons Intelligent.com researched and ranked the Top MBA in International Business Degree Programs. To access the complete ranking, please visit: https://www.intelligent.com/best-mba-in-international-business-degree-programs/

2021 MBA in International Business Degree Programs featured on Intelligent.com (in alphabetical order):

American InterContinental University

American University

Arizona State University

Ashford University

Azusa Pacific University

Babson College

Bellevue University

Benedictine University

Bethel University

Brandman University

California State University, Los Angeles

Campbellsville University

City University of Seattle

Cleary University

Dallas Baptist University

Endicott College

Florida Atlantic University

Florida Institute of Technology

Fort Hays State University

Gardner-Webb University

George Washington University

Kettering University

Lehigh University

Liberty University

Lynn University

National University

Northcentral University

Northeastern University

Nova Southeastern University

Saint Joseph's University

Saint Thomas University

Southern New Hampshire University

State University of New York, Empire State College

Tennessee Technological University

Texas A&M International University

Tiffin University

University of Colorado, Colorado Springs

University of Delaware

University of Houston-Downtown

University of Michigan, Dearborn

University of Nebraska

University of Nebraska, Lincoln

University of North Alabama

University of North Dakota

University of Scranton

University of Texas, Rio Grande Valley

University Of Wisconsin, Whitewater

Washington State University

Wayne State University

Webster University

About Intelligent.com

Intelligent.com provides unbiased research to help students make informed decisions about higher education programs. The website offers curated guides which include the best degree programs as well as information about financial aid, internships and even study strategies. With comprehensive, user-friendly guides and hundreds of program rankings, Intelligent.com is a trusted source among students and prospective students. To learn more, please visit https://www.intelligent.com/.

Media Contact

Jase Beard, Intelligent.com, (800) 856-4908, jasebeard@intelligent.com

 

SOURCE Intelligent.com

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.