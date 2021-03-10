SEATTLE, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has announced the Top 50 Medical and Coding Programs for 2021. The comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 162 accredited colleges and universities in the nation. Each program is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation, and post-graduate employment.

The 2021 rankings are calculated through a unique scoring system which includes student engagement, potential return on investment and leading third party evaluations. Intelligent.com analyzed 162 schools, on a scale of 0 to 100, with only 50 making it to the final list. The methodology also uses an algorithm which collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each school.

Students who pursue any one of these programs can expect to gain employment much quicker in comparison to candidates without a degree. In addition to accessibility and cost, the steady job growth in this market is one of the many reasons Intelligent.com researched and ranked the Top Medical and Coding Programs. To access the complete ranking, please visit: https://www.intelligent.com/best-medical-and-coding-programs/

2021 Medical and Coding Programs featured on Intelligent.com (in alphabetical order):

Albany State University

Alexandria Technical & Community College

Ashworth College

Barton County Community College

Berkeley College

Bryan University

Bryant & Stratton College

Charter Oak State College

Community Care College

Cowley County Community College

Dakota College, Bottineau

Dakota State University

Drexel University

Fayetteville Technical Community College

Fisher College

Florida A&M University

Gogebic Community College

Grantham University

Great Basin College

Herzing University

Highland Community College

Indiana University - Purdue University Indianapolis

Indiana University

Keiser University

Kennesaw State University

Lakeshore Technical College

Mercy College, Ohio

Minnesota State University

Minnesota West Community and Technical College

Montana State University, Billings

Moraine Park Technical College

Northwest Iowa Community College

Northwest Technical College

Penn Foster College

Rasmussen College

Rutgers University

San Juan College

Santa Barbara City College

Seminole State College of Florida

Sinclair Community College

Sullivan University

Trident Technical College

Ultimate Medical Academy

University of Alaska, Anchorage

University of Alaska, Fairbanks

University of California, San Diego

University of Cincinnati

University of Utah

Wallace State Community College

Wisconsin Indianhead Technical College

About Intelligent.com

Intelligent.com provides unbiased research to help students make informed decisions about higher education programs. The website offers curated guides which include the best degree programs as well as information about financial aid, internships and even study strategies. With comprehensive, user-friendly guides and hundreds of program rankings, Intelligent.com is a trusted source among students and prospective students. To learn more, please visit https://www.intelligent.com/.

Media Contact

Jase Beard, Intelligent.com, (800) 856-4908, jasebeard@intelligent.com

 

SOURCE Intelligent.com

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.