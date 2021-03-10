SEATTLE, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has announced the Top 50 Medical and Coding Programs for 2021. The comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 162 accredited colleges and universities in the nation. Each program is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation, and post-graduate employment.
The 2021 rankings are calculated through a unique scoring system which includes student engagement, potential return on investment and leading third party evaluations. Intelligent.com analyzed 162 schools, on a scale of 0 to 100, with only 50 making it to the final list. The methodology also uses an algorithm which collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each school.
Students who pursue any one of these programs can expect to gain employment much quicker in comparison to candidates without a degree. In addition to accessibility and cost, the steady job growth in this market is one of the many reasons Intelligent.com researched and ranked the Top Medical and Coding Programs. To access the complete ranking, please visit: https://www.intelligent.com/best-medical-and-coding-programs/
2021 Medical and Coding Programs featured on Intelligent.com (in alphabetical order):
Albany State University
Alexandria Technical & Community College
Ashworth College
Barton County Community College
Berkeley College
Bryan University
Bryant & Stratton College
Charter Oak State College
Community Care College
Cowley County Community College
Dakota College, Bottineau
Dakota State University
Drexel University
Fayetteville Technical Community College
Fisher College
Florida A&M University
Gogebic Community College
Grantham University
Great Basin College
Herzing University
Highland Community College
Indiana University - Purdue University Indianapolis
Indiana University
Keiser University
Kennesaw State University
Lakeshore Technical College
Mercy College, Ohio
Minnesota State University
Minnesota West Community and Technical College
Montana State University, Billings
Moraine Park Technical College
Northwest Iowa Community College
Northwest Technical College
Penn Foster College
Rasmussen College
Rutgers University
San Juan College
Santa Barbara City College
Seminole State College of Florida
Sinclair Community College
Sullivan University
Trident Technical College
Ultimate Medical Academy
University of Alaska, Anchorage
University of Alaska, Fairbanks
University of California, San Diego
University of Cincinnati
University of Utah
Wallace State Community College
Wisconsin Indianhead Technical College
