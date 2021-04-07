SEATTLE, Apr. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has announced the top online programs for 2021. The comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 1,280 accredited colleges and universities in the nation. Each program is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation, and post-graduate employment. The methodology also uses an algorithm which collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each school.

Students who pursue any one of these programs can expect to gain employment much quicker in comparison to candidates without a degree. In addition to accessibility and cost, the steady job growth in this market is one of the many reasons Intelligent.com researched and ranked the Top Online Accounting Degree Programs.

Intelligent.com analyzed 269 schools, on a scale of 0 to 100, with only 60 making it to the final list for Online Accounting Degree Programs. To access the complete ranking, please visit: https://www.intelligent.com/best-online-accounting-degree-programs/

2021 Online Accounting Degree Programs featured on Intelligent.com (in alphabetical order):

American InterContinental University

American Public University

Arizona State University

Ashford University

Athens State University

Auburn University

Baker College

Bellevue University

Bemidji State University

Bethel University

Brandman University

Brescia University

Briar Cliff University

Buena Vista University

California Baptist University, Online

Capella University

Chadron State College

Champlain College

Clarion University of Pennsylvania

Colorado Christian University

Colorado State University

Colorado State University Global

Colorado Technical University

Concordia University, St. Paul

Culver-Stockton College

Daemen College

Dickinson State University

Eastern New Mexico University

Florida National University

Franklin University

Gardner-Webb University

Georgia Southern University

Georgia Southwestern State University

Grantham University

Indiana State University

Indiana Wesleyan University

Liberty University

Mississippi College

Morehead State University

National University

Northeastern University

Northwestern State University

Old Dominion University

Rasmussen University

Saint Leo University

Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College

Southern Illinois University

Southern New Hampshire University

Southern Utah University

SUNY College, Plattsburgh

The University of Alabama at Birmingham

Trine University

University of Arkansas at Little Rock

University of Mary

University of Memphis

University of Minnesota, Crookston

University of the Cumberlands

University of West Georgia

Western Governors University

Wilmington University

About Intelligent.com

Intelligent.com provides unbiased research to help students make informed decisions about higher education programs. The website offers curated guides which include the best degree programs as well as information about financial aid, internships and even study strategies. With comprehensive, user-friendly guides and hundreds of program rankings, Intelligent.com is a trusted source among students and prospective students. To learn more, please visit https://www.intelligent.com/.

Media Contact

Jase Beard, Intelligent.com, (800) 856-4908, jasebeard@intelligent.com

 

