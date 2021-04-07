SEATTLE, Apr. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has announced the top online programs for 2021. The comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 1,280 accredited colleges and universities in the nation. Each program is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation, and post-graduate employment. The methodology also uses an algorithm which collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each school.
Students who pursue any one of these programs can expect to gain employment much quicker in comparison to candidates without a degree. In addition to accessibility and cost, the steady job growth in this market is one of the many reasons Intelligent.com researched and ranked the Top Online Accounting Degree Programs.
Intelligent.com analyzed 269 schools, on a scale of 0 to 100, with only 60 making it to the final list for Online Accounting Degree Programs. To access the complete ranking, please visit: https://www.intelligent.com/best-online-accounting-degree-programs/
2021 Online Accounting Degree Programs featured on Intelligent.com (in alphabetical order):
American InterContinental University
American Public University
Arizona State University
Ashford University
Athens State University
Auburn University
Baker College
Bellevue University
Bemidji State University
Bethel University
Brandman University
Brescia University
Briar Cliff University
Buena Vista University
California Baptist University, Online
Capella University
Chadron State College
Champlain College
Clarion University of Pennsylvania
Colorado Christian University
Colorado State University
Colorado State University Global
Colorado Technical University
Concordia University, St. Paul
Culver-Stockton College
Daemen College
Dickinson State University
Eastern New Mexico University
Florida National University
Franklin University
Gardner-Webb University
Georgia Southern University
Georgia Southwestern State University
Grantham University
Indiana State University
Indiana Wesleyan University
Liberty University
Mississippi College
Morehead State University
National University
Northeastern University
Northwestern State University
Old Dominion University
Rasmussen University
Saint Leo University
Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College
Southern Illinois University
Southern New Hampshire University
Southern Utah University
SUNY College, Plattsburgh
The University of Alabama at Birmingham
Trine University
University of Arkansas at Little Rock
University of Mary
University of Memphis
University of Minnesota, Crookston
University of the Cumberlands
University of West Georgia
Western Governors University
Wilmington University
