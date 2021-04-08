SEATTLE, April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has announced the top online programs for 2021. The comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 1,280 accredited colleges and universities in the nation. Each program is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation, and post-graduate employment. The methodology also uses an algorithm which collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each school.

Students who pursue any one of these programs can expect to gain employment much quicker in comparison to candidates without a degree. In addition to accessibility and cost, the steady job growth in this market is one of the many reasons Intelligent.com researched and ranked the Top Online Communications Degree Programs.

Intelligent.com analyzed 300 schools, on a scale of 0 to 100, with only 65 making it to the final list for Online Communications Degree Programs. To access the complete ranking, please visit: https://www.intelligent.com/best-online-communications-degree-programs/

2021 Online Communications Degree Programs featured on Intelligent.com (in alphabetical order):

Academy Of Art University

Alvernia University

American Public University

Appalachian State University

Arizona State University

Bellevue University

Bemidji State University

California Baptist University, Online

City University of New York

Colorado State University

Columbus State University

Concordia University Wisconsin

DePaul University

Dominican College

Drexel University

Florida International University

Franklin University

Indiana University East

King University

Lamar University

Lasell College

Liberty University

Lynn University

Midway University

Mississippi College

Missouri State University

Montana State University Billings

Northeastern University

Northern Arizona University

Notre Dame of Maryland University

Ohio University

Old Dominion University

Penn State World Campus

Point Park University

Purdue University

Queens University of Charlotte

Regent University

Regis University

San Diego Christian College

Southern New Hampshire University

St. Bonaventure University

State University of New York, Oswego

Thomas Jefferson University

University of Arizona

University of Arkansas

University of Arkansas at Little Rock

University of Central Florida

University of Colorado Colorado Springs

University of Colorado Denver

University of Louisville

University of Maryland Global Campus

University of Minnesota, Crookston

University of Missouri

University of Nebraska

University of New Mexico

University of North Dakota

University of Southern Maine

University of Texas Permian Basin

University of West Alabama

Valley City State University

Waldorf University

Washington State University

Webster University

West Virginia University

Wilmington University

