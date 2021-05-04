SEATTLE, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has announced the top online programs for 2021. The comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 1,280 accredited colleges and universities in the nation. Each program is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation, and post-graduate employment. The methodology also uses an algorithm which collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each school.
Students who pursue any one of these programs can expect to gain employment much quicker in comparison to candidates without a degree. In addition to accessibility and cost, the steady job growth in this market is one of the many reasons Intelligent.com researched and ranked the Top Online Graphic Design Degree Programs.
Intelligent.com analyzed 58 schools, on a scale of 0 to 100, with only 26 making it to the final list for Online Graphic Design Degree Programs. To access the complete ranking, please visit: https://www.intelligent.com/best-online-graphic-design-degree-programs/
2021 Online Graphic Design Degree Programs featured on Intelligent.com (in alphabetical order):
Academy of Art University
Arizona State University
Ashworth College
Bellevue University
California Baptist University, Online
Full Sail University
Gateway Technical College
Grand Canyon University
Hodges University
Independence University
Kentucky Wesleyan College
Lesley University
Liberty University
Los Angeles Film School
Midway University
Penn Foster
Rasmussen University
Rocky Mountain College of Art and Design
Savannah College of Art and Design
Southeastern University
Southern New Hampshire University
University of Houston
University of Maryland Global Campus
University of Massachusetts Lowell
Upper Iowa University
West Texas A&M University
About Intelligent.com
Intelligent.com provides unbiased research to help students make informed decisions about higher education programs. The website offers curated guides which include the best degree programs as well as information about financial aid, internships and even study strategies. With comprehensive, user-friendly guides and hundreds of program rankings, Intelligent.com is a trusted source among students and prospective students. To learn more, please visit https://www.intelligent.com/.
Media Contact
Jase Beard, Intelligent.com, (800) 856-4908, jasebeard@intelligent.com
SOURCE Intelligent.com