SEATTLE, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has announced the top online programs for 2021. The comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 1,280 accredited colleges and universities in the nation. Each program is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation, and post-graduate employment. The methodology also uses an algorithm which collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each school.

Students who pursue any one of these programs can expect to gain employment much quicker in comparison to candidates without a degree. In addition to accessibility and cost, the steady job growth in this market is one of the many reasons Intelligent.com researched and ranked the Top Online Masters in Entertainment Management Degree Programs.

Intelligent.com analyzed 142 schools, on a scale of 0 to 100, with only 9 making it to the final list for Online Masters in Entertainment Management Degree Programs. To access the complete ranking, please visit: https://www.intelligent.com/best-online-masters-in-entertainment-management-degree-programs/

2021 Online Masters in Entertainment Management Degree Programs featured on Intelligent.com (in alphabetical order):

Berklee College of Music

Colorado State University

Drexel University

Full Sail University

Southern Connecticut State University

The New School

University of California, Los Angeles

University of Colorado Denver

University of Miami

About Intelligent.com

Intelligent.com provides unbiased research to help students make informed decisions about higher education programs. The website offers curated guides which include the best degree programs as well as information about financial aid, internships and even study strategies. With comprehensive, user-friendly guides and hundreds of program rankings, Intelligent.com is a trusted source among students and prospective students. To learn more, please visit https://www.intelligent.com/.

Media Contact

Jase Beard, Intelligent.com, (800) 856-4908, jasebeard@intelligent.com

 

SOURCE Intelligent.com

