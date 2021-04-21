SEATTLE, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has announced the top online programs for 2021. The comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 1,280 accredited colleges and universities in the nation. Each program is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation, and post-graduate employment. The methodology also uses an algorithm which collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each school.
Students who pursue any one of these programs can expect to gain employment much quicker in comparison to candidates without a degree. In addition to accessibility and cost, the steady job growth in this market is one of the many reasons Intelligent.com researched and ranked the Top Online Masters in Music Education Degree Programs.
Intelligent.com analyzed 164 schools, on a scale of 0 to 100, with only 39 making it to the final list for Online Masters in Music Education Degree Programs. To access the complete ranking, please visit: https://www.intelligent.com/best-online-masters-in-music-education-degree-programs/
2021 Online Masters in Music Education Degree Programs featured on Intelligent.com (in alphabetical order):
Adams State University
Anderson University
Auburn University
Ball State University
Berklee College of Music
Boston University
Bowling Green State University
Buffalo State College
Campbellsville University
Colorado State University
East Carolina University
Eastern Illinois University
Eastern Kentucky University
Emporia State University
Georgia College & State University
Illinois State University
Kent State University
Liberty University
Lindenwood University
New Mexico State University
North Greenville University
Northern State University
Rutgers University
Southern Utah University
Stephen F. Austin State University
Tarleton State University
Texas Tech University
The University of Southern Mississippi
UNC Greensboro
University of Florida
University of Georgia
University of Hawaii at Manoa
University of Montana
University of Nebraska at Kearney
University of Northern Colorado
University of Northern Iowa
University of South Florida
University of West Georgia
William Carey University
