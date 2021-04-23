SEATTLE, Apr. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has announced the top online programs for 2021. The comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 1,280 accredited colleges and universities in the nation. Each program is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation, and post-graduate employment. The methodology also uses an algorithm which collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each school.

Students who pursue any one of these programs can expect to gain employment much quicker in comparison to candidates without a degree. In addition to accessibility and cost, the steady job growth in this market is one of the many reasons Intelligent.com researched and ranked the Top Online Masters in Sports Management Programs.

Intelligent.com analyzed 137 schools, on a scale of 0 to 100, with only 54 making it to the final list for Online Masters in Sports Management Programs. To access the complete ranking, please visit: https://www.intelligent.com/best-online-masters-in-sports-management-degree-programs/

2021 Online Masters in Sports Management Programs featured on Intelligent.com (in alphabetical order):

Adelphi University

American University

Arkansas State University

Baker University

Belhaven University

California University of Pennsylvania

Campbellsville University

Canisius College

Coker University

Concordia University - Chicago

Concordia University - Irvine

Concordia University - Saint Paul

DePaul University

Drexel University

Eastern New Mexico University

Fairleigh Dickinson University

Florida Atlantic University

Fort Hays State University

Fresno Pacific University

Georgetown University

Georgia Southern University

Gonzaga University

Houston Baptist University

Jacksonville State University

Lasell College

Liberty University

Midwestern State University

Mississippi College

Missouri Baptist University

Missouri State University

Morehead State University

New England College

Northeastern University

Northwestern University

Ohio University

Old Dominion University

Southern Connecticut State University

Southern New Hampshire University

State University of New York College at Cortland

Texas A&M University - College Station

Texas Woman's University

The University of Texas at Austin

Troy University

United States Sports Academy

University of Florida

University of Massachusetts - Amherst

University of Northern Colorado

University of South Alabama

University of Southern Mississippi

Virginia Commonwealth University

Washington State University

Wayne State College

Wayne State University

Western Carolina University

About Intelligent.com

Intelligent.com provides unbiased research to help students make informed decisions about higher education programs. The website offers curated guides which include the best degree programs as well as information about financial aid, internships and even study strategies. With comprehensive, user-friendly guides and hundreds of program rankings, Intelligent.com is a trusted source among students and prospective students. To learn more, please visit https://www.intelligent.com/.

Media Contact

Jase Beard, Intelligent.com, (800) 856-4908, jasebeard@intelligent.com

 

