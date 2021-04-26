SEATTLE, Apr. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has announced the top online programs for 2021. The comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 1,280 accredited colleges and universities in the nation. Each program is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation, and post-graduate employment. The methodology also uses an algorithm which collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each school.
Students who pursue any one of these programs can expect to gain employment much quicker in comparison to candidates without a degree. In addition to accessibility and cost, the steady job growth in this market is one of the many reasons Intelligent.com researched and ranked the Top Online MBA In Marketing Degree Programs.
Intelligent.com analyzed 129 schools, on a scale of 0 to 100, with only 54 making it to the final list for Online MBA In Marketing Degree Programs. To access the complete ranking, please visit: https://www.intelligent.com/best-online-mba-in-marketing-degree-programs/
2021 Online MBA In Marketing Degree Programs featured on Intelligent.com (in alphabetical order):
American University
Arizona State University
Arkansas State University
Averett University
Azusa Pacific University
Babson College
Ball State University
Bellevue University
Benedictine University
Brandman University
Bryan College
California Lutheran University
Central Michigan University
City University of Seattle
Colorado State University
Columbia Southern University
Columbus State University
Dallas Baptist University
Drexel University
Florida Atlantic University
Florida Institute of Technology
Fort Hays State University
Golden Gate University
Lehigh University
Liberty University
Mercer University
Messiah College
Montclair State University
New Jersey Institute of Technology
Northeastern University
Nova Southeastern University
Pepperdine University
Regis University
Southeastern Oklahoma State University
Southern Illinois University
Syracuse University
Temple University
The University of Alabama at Birmingham
Touro University Worldwide
University of Cincinnati
University of Houston-Victoria
University of Kansas
University of Maryland
University of Massachusetts Amherst
University of New Hampshire
University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
University of North Dakota
University of North Texas
University of Texas at Tyler
University of Wisconsin-Whitewater
Villanova University
Walden University
Washington State University
Wichita State University
About Intelligent.com
Intelligent.com provides unbiased research to help students make informed decisions about higher education programs. The website offers curated guides which include the best degree programs as well as information about financial aid, internships and even study strategies. With comprehensive, user-friendly guides and hundreds of program rankings, Intelligent.com is a trusted source among students and prospective students. To learn more, please visit https://www.intelligent.com/.
Media Contact
Jase Beard, Intelligent.com, (800) 856-4908, jasebeard@intelligent.com
SOURCE Intelligent.com