SEATTLE, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has announced the top online programs for 2021. The comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 1,280 accredited colleges and universities in the nation. Each program is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation, and post-graduate employment. The methodology also uses an algorithm which collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each school.
Students who pursue any one of these programs can expect to gain employment much quicker in comparison to candidates without a degree. In addition to accessibility and cost, the steady job growth in this market is one of the many reasons Intelligent.com researched and ranked the Top Online Small Business Management Course Degree Programs.
Intelligent.com analyzed 140 schools, on a scale of 0 to 100, with only 43 making it to the final list for Online Small Business Management Course Degree Programs. To access the complete ranking, please visit: https://www.intelligent.com/best-online-small-business-management-degree-program/
2021 Online Small Business Management Course Degree Programs featured on Intelligent.com (in alphabetical order):
Alvin Community College
American Public University
American River College
Ashland University
Bellevue University
Brandman University
Brigham Young University, Idaho
Bucks County Community College
Central Methodist University
Champlain College
Clark State Community College
Colorado State University
Columbia College
Craven Community College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University
Fox Valley Technical College
Herkimer College
Johnson & Wales University
Liberty University
Lindenwood University
Madison Area Technical College
Mercer County Community College
Mesa Community College
Mitchell Technical College
North Arkansas College
Northcentral Technical College
Northern Arizona University
Northwest Arkansas Community College
Polk State College
Southern New Hampshire University
Strayer University
Sullivan University
Thomas Edison State University
Tidewater Community College
Touro University Worldwide
University of Charleston
University of Maine, Machias
University of Mary
University of Nebraska at Kearney
University of Texas Permian Basin
University of Toledo
Westmoreland County Community College
William Woods University
About Intelligent.com
Intelligent.com provides unbiased research to help students make informed decisions about higher education programs. The website offers curated guides which include the best degree programs as well as information about financial aid, internships and even study strategies. With comprehensive, user-friendly guides and hundreds of program rankings, Intelligent.com is a trusted source among students and prospective students. To learn more, please visit https://www.intelligent.com/.
