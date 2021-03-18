SEATTLE, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has announced the Top 43 Photography Degree Programs for 2021. The comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 180 accredited colleges and universities in the nation. Each program is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation, and post-graduate employment.

The 2021 rankings are calculated through a unique scoring system which includes student engagement, potential return on investment and leading third party evaluations. Intelligent.com analyzed 180 schools, on a scale of 0 to 100, with only 43 making it to the final list. The methodology also uses an algorithm which collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each school.

Students who pursue any one of these programs can expect to gain employment much quicker in comparison to candidates without a degree. In addition to accessibility and cost, the steady job growth in this market is one of the many reasons Intelligent.com researched and ranked the Top Photography Degree Programs. To access the complete ranking, please visit: https://www.intelligent.com/best-photography-degree-programs/

2021 Photography Degree Programs featured on Intelligent.com (in alphabetical order):

Academy of Art University

American University

Arizona State University

Bard College

Biola University

Brigham Young University

California College Of The Arts

College for Creative Studies

Columbia College Chicago

Columbia College

Columbus State Community College

Cornell University

Dakota College, Bottineau

Drexel University

George Washington University

Kent State University

Loyola Marymount University

Maryland Institute College Of Art

Massachusetts College Of Art And Design

Pratt Institute

Rhode Island School of Design

Rochester Institute Of Technology

Santa Barbara City College

Savannah College of Art and Design

School of the Art Institute of Chicago

School of Visual Arts

Seattle University

Southern New Hampshire University

Syracuse University

Temple University

The New School

University of New Mexico

University of Arizona

University of California, Los Angeles

University Of Central Florida

University Of Dayton

University of Illinois at Chicago

University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

University of Miami

University Of Southern California

University of Washington

Virginia Commonwealth University

Webster University

About Intelligent.com

Intelligent.com provides unbiased research to help students make informed decisions about higher education programs. The website offers curated guides which include the best degree programs as well as information about financial aid, internships and even study strategies. With comprehensive, user-friendly guides and hundreds of program rankings, Intelligent.com is a trusted source among students and prospective students. To learn more, please visit https://www.intelligent.com/.

