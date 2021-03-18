SEATTLE, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has announced the Top 43 Photography Degree Programs for 2021. The comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 180 accredited colleges and universities in the nation. Each program is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation, and post-graduate employment.
The 2021 rankings are calculated through a unique scoring system which includes student engagement, potential return on investment and leading third party evaluations. Intelligent.com analyzed 180 schools, on a scale of 0 to 100, with only 43 making it to the final list. The methodology also uses an algorithm which collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each school.
Students who pursue any one of these programs can expect to gain employment much quicker in comparison to candidates without a degree. In addition to accessibility and cost, the steady job growth in this market is one of the many reasons Intelligent.com researched and ranked the Top Photography Degree Programs. To access the complete ranking, please visit: https://www.intelligent.com/best-photography-degree-programs/
2021 Photography Degree Programs featured on Intelligent.com (in alphabetical order):
Academy of Art University
American University
Arizona State University
Bard College
Biola University
Brigham Young University
California College Of The Arts
College for Creative Studies
Columbia College Chicago
Columbia College
Columbus State Community College
Cornell University
Dakota College, Bottineau
Drexel University
George Washington University
Kent State University
Loyola Marymount University
Maryland Institute College Of Art
Massachusetts College Of Art And Design
Pratt Institute
Rhode Island School of Design
Rochester Institute Of Technology
Santa Barbara City College
Savannah College of Art and Design
School of the Art Institute of Chicago
School of Visual Arts
Seattle University
Southern New Hampshire University
Syracuse University
Temple University
The New School
University of New Mexico
University of Arizona
University of California, Los Angeles
University Of Central Florida
University Of Dayton
University of Illinois at Chicago
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
University of Miami
University Of Southern California
University of Washington
Virginia Commonwealth University
Webster University
About Intelligent.com
Intelligent.com provides unbiased research to help students make informed decisions about higher education programs. The website offers curated guides which include the best degree programs as well as information about financial aid, internships and even study strategies. With comprehensive, user-friendly guides and hundreds of program rankings, Intelligent.com is a trusted source among students and prospective students. To learn more, please visit https://www.intelligent.com/.
Media Contact
Jase Beard, Intelligent.com, (800) 856-4908, jasebeard@intelligent.com
SOURCE Intelligent.com