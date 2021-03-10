SEATTLE, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has announced the Top 50 The Most Affordable Colleges for 2021. The comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 17,169 accredited colleges and universities in the nation. Each program is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation, and post-graduate employment.

The 2021 rankings are calculated through a unique scoring system which includes student engagement, potential return on investment and leading third party evaluations. Intelligent.com analyzed 17,169 schools, on a scale of 0 to 100, with only 50 making it to the final list. The methodology also uses an algorithm which collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each school.

Students who pursue any one of these programs can expect to gain employment much quicker in comparison to candidates without a degree. In addition to accessibility and cost, the steady job growth in this market is one of the many reasons Intelligent.com researched and ranked the Top The Most Affordable Colleges. To access the complete ranking, please visit: https://www.intelligent.com/most-affordable-colleges/

2021 The Most Affordable Colleges featured on Intelligent.com (in alphabetical order):

Berea College

California State University, Fresno

California State University, Fullerton

California State University, Long Beach

California State University, Los Angeles

City College of New York

City University of New York, Baruch College

City University of New York, Brooklyn College

City University of New York, Hunter College

City University of New York, Queens College

Dickinson State University

Dine College

Drury University

East Central University

Elizabeth City State University

Farmingdale State College

Ferris State University

Fort Hays State University

George Mason University

Harvard University

Indiana University Northwest

Iowa State University

Lake Superior State University

Lehman College

Marywood University

Miami University

Minot State University

Mississippi Valley State University

Montana Tech

New Mexico Highlands University

New Paltz

Northern Arizona University

Northwest Missouri State University

Oklahoma State University

Oregon Institute of Technology

Slippery Rock University

Snow College

State University of New York at Oneonta

State University Of New York, Oswego

Suny College At Old Westbury

Truman State University

University of Alabama, Huntsville

University of Louisiana, Monroe

University of North Carolina School of the Arts

University of Tennessee, Martin

University of Texas, Rio Grande Valley

University of Wisconsin, Parkside

University of Wyoming

Weber State University

Westminster College

About Intelligent.com

Intelligent.com provides unbiased research to help students make informed decisions about higher education programs. The website offers curated guides which include the best degree programs as well as information about financial aid, internships and even study strategies. With comprehensive, user-friendly guides and hundreds of program rankings, Intelligent.com is a trusted source among students and prospective students. To learn more, please visit https://www.intelligent.com/.

