SEATTLE, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has announced the Top 50 Best Accounting Certificate Degree Program for 2021. The comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 191 accredited colleges and universities in the nation. Each program is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation, and post-graduate employment.
The 2021 rankings are calculated through a unique scoring system which includes student engagement, potential return on investment and leading third party evaluations. Intelligent.com analyzed 191 schools, on a scale of 0 to 100, with only 50 making it to the final list. The methodology also uses an algorithm which collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each university.
Students who pursue any one of these programs can expect to gain employment much quicker in comparison to candidates without a degree. In addition to accessibility and cost, the steady job growth in this market is one of the many reasons Intelligent.com researched and ranked the Top Accounting Certificate Degree Programs. To access the complete ranking, please visit: https://www.intelligent.com/best-accounting-certificate-degree-program/
2021 Accounting Certificate Degree Programs featured on Intelligent.com (in alphabetical order):
Advanced College
Aims Community College
Alabama A&M University
Alamance Community College
Atlanta Technical College
Auburn University
Brigham Young University, Idaho
California State University, San Bernardino
Capella University
Casper College
Central Carolina Community College
Central New Mexico
Champlain College
Coastal Pines Technical College
Colorado Christian University
Colorado State University
Community Care College
Craven Community College
Diablo Valley College
Florida State College, Jacksonville
Foothill College
Framingham State University
Gaston College
Georgia Northwestern Technical College
Golden Gate University
Harper College
Houston Community College
Indiana University Northwest
Ivy Tech Community College
Kaskaskia College
Lanier Technical College
Lenoir Community College
Liberty University
Linfield University
Lone Star College
Minnesota West Community and Technical College
North Arkansas College
Northeastern University
Northwestern University
Ogeechee Technical College
Pamlico Community College
Southern New Hampshire University
Stanly Community College
Thomas Edison State University
University of Alaska, Fairbanks
University Of Baltimore
University of California, Berkeley
University of Louisville
University of Virginia
