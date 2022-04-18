This One-of-a-Kind Formula is The ONLY REACH/ECHA Compliant Currently on the Market
LAS VEGAS, April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- INTENZE Products, the world leader in the tattoo industry, is thrilled to announce the unveiling of its revolutionary Gen-Z tattoo ink, a one-of-a-kind formulation, REACH and ECHA compliant. Gen-Z is the only ink tested and certified by CTL- Laboratories in Bielefeld Germany, the recommended accredited facility for compliance.
The creation of Gen-Z is in response to the new REACH regulations banning over 4,000 substances which can no longer be included in tattoo ink. As a result of the ban, nearly all inks currently on the market are now non-compliant in their original formula. The REACH ban was first established in Europe as of January 2022.
"INTENZE currently carries over 350 different colors which can vary in composition, viscosity and formulation; therefore, it was critical that Gen-Z has the same quality, shades, and tones that the original color line provided," says Barth. "Gen-Z comes to the industry with an enormous amount of work and research done by our own scientific group of pigment formulation specialists, independent laboratories, experts in the field of microbiology, toxicity, risk assessment and wound healing."
Gen-Z tattoo ink and other REACH compliant INTENZE cosmetic inks are manufactured in INTENZE ISO 9001: 2015 and ISO 22716 certified manufacturing facility in Las Vegas, Nevada (USA). Gen-Z is available now and can be ordered directly at https://intenzetattooink.com/.
About INTENZE Products
INTENZE Products is the world's leading tattoo pigment manufacturer. Founder Mario Barth was the first to introduce a 19 Tattoo Ink Color Set to the market; the first to introduce an Artist Tattoo Ink set; the first to establish an official worldwide certified supplier network for tattoo ink; and the first to establish an official tattoo artist sponsorship program (with currently over 50 of the world's greatest artists being sponsored by INTENZE). He is also the creator and manufacturer of the first-ever sterile single use product, the INTENZE One Cap Tattoo Inks, which revolutionizes how tattoo artists conduct their business travels and vastly improves the safety and sterility of tattooing.
INTENZE is the first tattoo ink manufacturer to publicly disclose the ingredients in each one of the tattoo inks it produces. This information allows customers and artists to know exactly what INTENZE inks are made with. INTENZE ink is also 100% vegan, containing zero animal products, and absolutely never tests on animals.
Media Contact
Lindsey vB Newman, Intenze Products, 1 7322849089, lindsey.vonbusch@gmail.com
SOURCE Intenze Products