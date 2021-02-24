CHICAGO, Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ocean Tomo Transactions, LLC will auction a portfolio of patents for a system and method providing an interactive, trend-based video media program guide. This technology provides evolving program ranking based on viewership popularity and social media communications. The entire portfolio is available through the Ocean Tomo Bid-Ask™ Market, auction lot 139.
The technology enables video viewer interaction by using profile creation, adding identifying information, and capturing the selection and viewing behavior of that user. The data is compared to other users who are available to interact and are watching the same video content simultaneously. That data is extrapolated and output to the users in a graphical object program guide based on viewing trends. The patents provide a system and method for organizing a media program guide according to viewer data's popularity. The popularity rating assigns values to preference terms, analyzing associations of the preferred terms to data related to media programs, and assigned a popularity ranking of the media programs based on the associations. Associations of the preference terms to the data may also be extracted from social media communications and viewership volume. This technology further supports growth in the video streaming industry, including social media platforms and applications where video streaming, which according to Grandview Research, is expected to exceed $223 billion by 2028.
About Ocean Tomo Bid-Ask™ Market
The Ocean Tomo Bid-Ask Market is an open on-line platform to buy and sell patents. This market is an important step forward, both as a simplified solution for patent transactions as well as a source of information on patent pricing. The Ocean Tomo Bid-Ask Market uniquely combines the efficiency of an online platform with an experienced team of brokers fluent in both English and Mandarin. The market uses standard transaction documents and is open, transparent, and free to view.
