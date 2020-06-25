LOS ANGELES, June 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Intercept Music, Inc. ("Intercept"), wholly owned subsidiary of Sanwire Corporation, ("Sanwire" or "the Company") (OTC: SNWR) announced today that it has now added physical music distribution through major retailers, including Amazon, Walmart, and, FYE to its growing services for independent artists.
With the addition of physical distribution services, Intercept gives independent artists even more ways to maximize their revenue potential. Beyond the comprehensive digital distribution and promotional services in its Emerging Artist and Intercept Plus plans, Intercept's distribution network for physical CDs and vinyl includes retail giants Amazon, Walmart, and FYE among others. Even with the explosion of streaming music, physical music sales represent a viable income opportunity, accounting for 20% of all music revenue in 2019, or more than $1.1 billion.
Intercept's online platform is dedicated to helping independent artists effectively distribute, promote, and earn income from their music. Intercept's platform gives artists immediate access to hundreds of digital stores and every major streaming platform, including Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Pandora and Google Music. In addition to powerful DIY social media marketing and promotional tools available on a monthly subscription model, the invitation-only Intercept Plus program offers fully managed promotional services, including the opportunity to sell merchandise through branded online stores.
"In the current climate, artists can't play shows or otherwise engage in public at all, so they're focusing on all other opportunities to bring in revenue," said President Tod Turner, of Intercept. "Our priority is to help artists monetize their music in every way, and with physical distribution added to the mix, we're leaving no stone unturned in helping artists to earn money from their creative output."
About Intercept Music, Inc.
Intercept Music, Inc. is an entertainment technology company dedicated to helping independent artists effectively distribute, market, and monetize their music. Sold through a Software as a Service (Saas) model, Intercept's online platform delivers an unsurpassed combination of marketing, promotion, and distribution to hundreds of stores worldwide and every major streaming service, including Apple Music, Google Music, Pandora and Spotify. Intercept's options include full-service, concierge-style support and even one-on-one coaching from award-winning music industry professionals. Intercept focuses exclusively on the independent music market, which is estimated at 12 million artists, and is the fastest-growing sector of the music industry. For more information, visit interceptmusic.com.
About Sanwire Corporation
Sanwire Corporation (OTC: SNWR), a diversified company with a focus on technologies for the entertainment industry, has been involved in aggregating technologies for a number of years. We look for opportunities in fragmented markets, where technology can be applied to consolidate services into a single platform of delivery. Our current focus is advanced entertainment technologies. For more information, visit sanwirecorporation.com.
Safe Harbor Statement: Forward-Looking Statements are included within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934, as amended. All statements regarding our expected future financial positions, results of operations, cash flows, financing plans, business strategy, products and services, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations, listing on the OTC Markets, including words such as "anticipate," "if," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "should," "will," and other similar expressions are forward-looking statements and involve risks, uncertainties, and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, or achievements. We are under no obligation to (and expressly disclaim any such obligation to) update or alter our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
