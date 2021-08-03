BROWARD COUNTY, Fla., Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Interiors by Michael J, South Florida's interior design innovator, launched a new website, Interiors By Michael J, highlighting their skills and portfolio of local interior design work.
Interiors by Michael J. updated their website to provide South Florida home and business owners with a clear vision of the firm's skills. Founder Michael J. brings over a decade's experience in the furnishing and fashion industries to homes and offices in Broward, Miami-Dade, and Palm Beach counties. Whether you are remodeling and need help selecting finishes or simply purchasing furnishings and décor, Interiors by Michael J. delivers style, function, and art into every space.
"Interior design is really just a combination of home remodeling and interior decorating work," said Michael Johnson, Founder and CEO of Interiors by Michael J. "For homeowners or business owners, the interior design process should be as painless as possible. Our ability to work with your contractor or architect is what sets us apart from other interior design services. Of course, if needed, we have our own contractors and architects we work with regularly. It's all about meeting and exceeding your wants and needs.'"
For a free consultation on interior design services in South Florida, clients are invited to call 954-997-7003, email design@interiorsbymichaelj.com, or fill out the submit form on their website.
About Interiors by Michael J.
The designers at Interiors by Michael J. are obsessed with the evolving design process, and make an intentional effort to be malleable for all of their clients. Founded by Michael Johnson, Interiors by Michael J. is South Florida's premier interior design firm. After more than a decade working in the furnishing, fashion and design industries, Michael brings his touch to interior design services along with a philosophy that includes not taking oneself too seriously and being willing to adapt to clients' needs and new trends.
Media Contact:
Michael Johnson
Owner, Interiors by Michael J.
(954) 997 - 7003
design@interiorsbymichaelj.com
Media Contact
Michael J., Interiors By Michael J., (954) 997-7003, design@interiorsbymichaelj.com
SOURCE Interiors By Michael J.