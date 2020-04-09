CAMARILLO, Calif., April 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- While the COVID-19 pandemic is causing disruptions to the normal course of business across all industries, Interlink Electronics (OTC:LINK)—a leading provider of HMI, printed electronics, sensor fusion, and IoT solutions—is forging ahead with its plans for expansion. Today, the company proudly announces the addition of a new European resale partner that will play a vital role in Interlink's commitment to the rapid expansion of its international presence in 2020 and beyond.
Interlink's new resale partner Retronic is an electronics distributor with more than 20 years in the business. Its knowledgeable team works closely with clients to provide technical support every step of the way, and they possess extensive experience working with the automotive, industrial, medical, transportation, military and aerospace markets.
"We are thrilled to partner with Interlink and bring their outstanding catalog of products to a brand-new set of customers," says Michail Resikov, owner of Retronic.
"With our plans to accelerate international growth, we are pleased to announce that we have reached an agreement with Retronic to help us grow our business in Germany and other European countries," says Steven N. Bronson, President, and CEO of Interlink Electronics. "Retronic is very well respected in its region, and we look forward to sharing a long and successful business relationship with them."
About Interlink Electronics
Interlink Electronics is a trusted global provider of human-machine interface (HMI), force sensing resistor, and IoT solutions. In addition to standard product offerings, Interlink utilizes its expertise in materials science, manufacturing, firmware, and software to produce in-house custom sensing solutions. For 35 years, Interlink Electronics has led the printed electronics industry in its commercialization of the patented Force Sensing Resistor® technology. The company has a proven track record of supplying HMI solutions for mission-critical applications in a wide range of markets, including consumer electronics and rugged devices for automotive, industrial, and medical applications. Interlink Electronics serves a world-class customer base from its corporate headquarters in Camarillo, Calif., with offices in Singapore, China, and Japan. For more information, visit www.interlinkelectronics.com.