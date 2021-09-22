HERNDON, Va., Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The 41st annual International Design Excellence Awards (IDEA) Ceremony, held virtually on September 21, 2021 and produced by the Industrial Designers Society of America (IDSA), revealed the placements of the IDEA Gold, Silver, Bronze, and Special Award winners in a record-breaking year for the program.

IDEA, one of the world's oldest and most influential design awards programs, received the most entries ever in 2021. Of these 2,087 entries from 25 countries, 234 designs were related to COVID-19. The 142 entries that received top awards in 2021 represent 13 countries: 61 Bronze, 50 Silver, and 31 Gold.

Preceding the International Design Conference (IDC) 2021, also produced by IDSA, the IDEA Ceremony celebrated the world's best designs across 20 categories, including a new category added this year: Concepts & Speculative Design.

The IDEA 2021 Best in Show winner is Xbox Adaptive Controller, also a Gold winner in the Consumer Technology category. The winner of both the Jury Chair's Award and People's Choice Award is Eargo Neo Hearing Aids and Charging Case. The Curator's Choice Award winner is Level Touch - The Invisible Smart Lock, also a Gold winner in the Home category.

The diverse and accomplished IDEA jury of 44 members—including design leaders at Adobe, Amazon, IDEO, Fjord, Garmin, HP, Logitech, and McKinsey Design—chose the IDEA 2021 winners based on five criteria that have remained unchanged since 1980: Design Innovation, Benefit to the User, Benefit to the Client, Benefit to Society, and Appropriate Aesthetics. IDEA's high standard for design excellence and rigorous judging process has set the benchmark for all design awards programs and is part of the reason why IDEA holds a unique status and prestige.

The IDEA 2021 Ceremony was co-hosted by Mary Beth Privitera, PhD, FIDSA, Principal at HS Design and the IDEA 2021 Jury Chair, and Jason Belaire, IDSA, Chair of IDSA's Board of Directors. The popular industrial design blog LeManoosh served as the IDEA 2021 promotional partner, and The Henry Ford Museum in Dearborn, MI continued its partnership with the IDEA program in entering the winning designs into its permanent collection.

During the ceremony, Belaire introduced the IDEA 2022 Jury Chair: Tim Allen, VP of Design at Airbnb. Allen leads the global product design team at Airbnb, centered on design and inclusivity. Prior to Airbnb, Allen led Microsoft's Experiences & Devices design practice and Amazon's Product Design Studio as Executive Creative Director.

See below for the full list of IDEA 2021 Gold, Silver, and Bronze winners by category, followed by the Special Award winners. Design credits, details, and images of all the winners can be found at IDSA.org/awards/idea/gallery.

AUTOMOTIVE & TRANSPORTATION

Gold

  • Hyundai IONIQ 5

Silver

  • ST-One
  • Uber Beacon

Bronze

  • Alpha 85S Jump Starter
  • NEOLIX X3

BRANDING

Gold

  • Century Brand Identity Program

Silver

  • idus
  • The Korean Air X Hyundai Card Credit Card Design

Bronze

  • MX BOOST

CHILDREN'S PRODUCTS

Gold

  • CLOVA Lamp

Silver

  • Ergobaby Aerloom FormaKnit Stretch Baby Carrier

Bronze

  • All Star Wood Cot Bed
  • Juno Bassinet - Pop-up bed for newborn babies

COMMERCIAL & INDUSTRIAL

Gold

  • Apex Exosuit
  • BDR100-20
  • Level Bolt - The Invisible Smart Lock

Silver

  • Blackmagic Fairlight Desktop Console
  • Mirion AccuRad Personal Radiation Detector
  • Safety Welder

Bronze

  • Geko G100 – Automatic Wall Putty Grinding Robot
  • Verkada Access Control

CONCEPTS & SPECULATIVE DESIGN

Gold

  • CXN ONE
  • LOTUS – Next Generation Neonatal Intensive Care Unit

Silver

  • Bizzy and Martian
  • Bot Public
  • Mobile Window
  • The Multi-Purpose Delivery Vehicle

Bronze

  • M2 ICU - Mobile Medical Intensive Care Unit
  • Shield

CONSUMER TECHNOLOGY

Gold

  • Xbox Adaptive Controller
  • Xbox Elite Series 2 Wireless Controller

Silver

  • Curve
  • Google Meet Hardware – Series One
  • PlayStation 5
  • QN900A, Neo QLED 8K
  • Xbox Series X
  • Xbox Wireless Controller

Bronze

  • AlphaEgg SmartPen Q3
  • Belkin BOOST CHARGE PRO 3-in-1 Wireless Charger with MagSafe 15W
  • FUJIFILM X100V
  • inSight
  • Kandao Obsidian Pro
  • The Frame (2021 release)
  • The Premiere (LSP9T) 4K Smart Triple Laser Projector

DESIGN STRATEGY

Gold

  • MX FUEL Equipment Strategy

Silver

  • Design Frame

DIGITAL INTERACTION

Gold

  • Haptic - Making the Visually Impaired Feel the UI

Silver

  • MIUI Nature Sound System
  • SmartThings Cooking

Bronze

  • Fitbit Stress Management Experience
  • Mobile Clinic Module Control UI/UX

ENVIRONMENTS

Gold

  • Blokable at Phoenix Rising

Silver

  • 24 FRAMES OF LIGHTWELL

Bronze

  • White Mountain Club House

FURNITURE & LIGHTING

Gold

  • JEROME

Silver

  • Gantri x AMMUNITION Lighting Collections
  • RETWEED

Bronze

  • Americana
  • D-cloud

HOME

Gold

  • 27ART10
  • Level Touch - The Invisible Smart Lock
  • Nebia by Moen Spa Shower
  • Pella Easy-Slide Operator
  • Sepura Home Composting Garbage Disposal Unit

Silver

  • Avoir Tankless Toilet
  • BESPOKE Air Purifier AX9500N
  • BESPOKE Stick VS6800
  • Water Pot & The Table

Bronze

  • 360 Air Purifier
  • All New Stylelec
  • BESPOKE 4-Door Flex Refrigerator
  • Electric Cooking Package
  • Eufy H30 Cordless Handheld Vacuum Cleaner
  • Flexispace Bathtub
  • Gallery Stand
  • Mijia K10 Wireless Vacuum Cleaner
  • Noble Series
  • Oransi Mod
  • QP5
  • Toshiba Air Purifier Series
  • WashTower with Center Control

LIFESTYLE & ACCESSORIES

Gold

  • Aplat Origami Face Mask

Silver

  • Zero Halliburton Pursuit Aluminum Luggage

Bronze

  • Burch Barrel

MEDICAL & HEALTH

Gold

  • Nella NuSpec Reusable Vaginal Speculum
  • WorldVent Ventilator

Silver

  • Allergy Amulet
  • Healthdot
  • Rebel
  • Quip Refillable Floss Pick
  • Visby Medical COVID-19 Test

Bronze

  • CMR Surgical - Versius Surgical Robotic System
  • Eargo Neo Hearing Aids and Charger Case
  • KoniKore
  • R-Zero Arc
  • Valence InVent Xtend
  • Vave Health Handheld Ultrasound

OFFICE & ACCESSORIES

Gold

  • Double Scissors

Silver

  • Collective Conscious
  • Fitter

Bronze

  • LAY
  • Pergola
  • Tempo

OUTDOOR & GARDEN

Gold

  • M12 Fuel Hatchet Pruning Saw

Silver

  • Pellet Joe

Bronze

  • Fi Smart Collar
  • RYOBI 18V EZ Reach Pole Attachment System

PACKAGING

Gold

  •  Xfinity Eco Capsule for Xfinity Streaming Box and Xfinity Gateway Products

Silver

  • Fitbit Sustainable Packaging
  • Sonos Arc Packaging

Bronze

  • Union & Scale Workplace Furnishings Packaging System

SERVICE DESIGN

Silver

  • Service Meet Service: A Toolkit for Collaborative Action to End the Sex Trafficking of Youth

Bronze

  • Radiology Operations Command Center

SOCIAL IMPACT DESIGN

Gold

  • Badger Shield Open Source PPE

Silver

  • Circular Plastics – Returning Waste to Use in Africa

SPORTS, LEISURE & RECREATION

Gold

  • Awake RÄVIK S

Silver

  • Powerbeats Pro
  • SPOT Gen4 Global Satellite GPS Messenger
  • Yakima Products CBX Solar Cargo Box

Bronze

  • Bollé RYFTG
  • Fitbit Inspire 2

STUDENT DESIGN

Gold

  • Moove
  • Sentinel - Outbreak Bio-reconnaissance
  • Swell Surf Foot
  • TômTex

Silver

  • Elves - Shinola Camping Accessory Set
  • MYO - Mix Your Own Household Cleaners
  • OPlay—Ａ Medical Product for Children with Asthma
  • Quilt - Remote Funeral Service for COVID-19
  • Warmth of Projection
  • ZERO - Non touch contact lenses

Bronze

  • Cortec - Solar Park Service Robot
  • Drift Lamp
  • Finger-tape - Braille Correction Device
  • Five Pieces of Wood
  • Forest Guard
  • GO-WALK
  • Modular Convenient Stove
  • Omnipotent
  • QAED
  • Scylla Underwater Platform
  • VIA – Handheld Printer & Scanner

IDEA 2021 JURY CHAIR'S AWARD: Eargo Neo Hearing Aids and Charging Case

IDEA 2021 PEOPLE'S CHOICE AWARD: Eargo Neo Hearing Aids and Charging Case

IDEA 2021 CURATOR'S CHOICE AWARD: Level Touch - The Invisible Smart Lock

IDEA 2021 BEST IN SHOW AWARD: Xbox Adaptive Controller

