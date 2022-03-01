IGT (NYSE:IGT) is a global leader in gaming. We deliver entertaining and responsible gaming experiences for players across all channels and regulated segments, from Gaming Machines and Lotteries to Sports Betting and Digital. Leveraging a wealth of comp...

IGT (NYSE:IGT) is a global leader in gaming. We deliver entertaining and responsible gaming experiences for players across all channels and regulated segments, from Gaming Machines and Lotteries to Sports Betting and Digital. Leveraging a wealth of compelling content, substantial investment in innovation, player insights, operational expertise, and leading-edge technology, our solutions deliver unrivaled gaming experiences that engage players and drive growth. We have a well-established local presence and relationships with governments and regulators in more than 100 countries around the world, and create value by adhering to the highest standards of service, integrity, and responsibility. IGT has approximately 10,500 employees. For more information, please visit www.igt.com.

 By International Game Technology PLC

LONDON, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- International Game Technology PLC ("IGT") (NYSE: IGT) today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021. Today, at 8:00 a.m. EST, management will host a conference call and webcast to present the results; access details are provided below.

"Our 2021 financial results reflect the best revenue, profit, and cash flow performance in the last four years, meeting or exceeding target levels on strong performance across the portfolio," said Vince Sadusky, CEO of IGT. "We made important progress on several strategic objectives, and I am excited to be leading IGT in the next chapter of its evolution. We have set aggressive but achievable multi-year goals and we have a focused strategy to maximize value for all stakeholders."

"Improving leverage to 3.5x a year ahead of schedule enables us to pursue a balanced capital allocation framework that supports investing for growth, continued debt reduction, and the reinstatement of capital returns through quarterly dividends and share repurchases," said Max Chiara, CFO of IGT. "As we enter 2022, the Company is in a very good place with a solid financial condition and a strong foundation for further growth."

Overview of Consolidated Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results



Quarter Ended

Y/Y

Change

(%)

Constant

Currency

Change

(%)

Year Ended

Y/Y

Change

(%)

Constant

Currency

Change

(%)

All amounts from continuing operations

unless otherwise noted

December 31,

December 31,



2021



2020

2021



2020

(In $ millions, unless otherwise noted)





















GAAP Financials:





















Revenue





















    Global Lottery

687



630

9%

12%

2,812



2,164

30%

28%

    Global Gaming

321



222

45%

45%

1,112



837

33%

32%

    Digital & Betting

42



33

25%

24%

165



115

44%

40%

Total revenue

1,050



885

19%

21%

4,089



3,115

31%

29%























Operating income/(loss)





















    Global Lottery

217



195

11%

14%

1,088



642

69%

65%

    Global Gaming

36



(42)

NA

NA

43



(212)

NA

NA

    Digital & Betting

5



3

41%

19%

33



6

421%

383%

    Corporate support expense

(33)



(20)

(66)%

(76)%

(104)



(76)

(37)%

(33)%

    Other(1)

(39)



(40)

2%

2%

(158)



(468)

66%

66%

Total operating income/(loss)

186



96

93%

96%

902



(107)

NA

NA

Operating Income margin

18%



11%





22%



(3)%



























Net cash provided by operating activities

396



251

58%



1,010



595

70%

























Cash and cash equivalents 

591



907

(35)%



591



907

(35)%

























Non-GAAP Financial Measures:





















Adjusted EBITDA





















    Global Lottery

336



313

7%

10%

1,545



1,086

42%

39%

    Global Gaming

66



(10)

NA

NA

173



(38)

NA

NA

    Digital & Betting

9



8

12%

3%

48



22

116%

105%

    Corporate support expense

(24)



(16)

(49)%

(62)%

(80)



(62)

(29)%

(24)%

Total Adjusted EBITDA

387



295

31%

33%

1,686



1,008

67%

64%

Adjusted EBITDA margin

37%



33%





41%



32%



























Free cash flow

326



201

62%



771



340

127%

























Net debt(2)











5,922



7,319

(19)%

























(1) Primarily includes purchase price amortization

(2) Historical net debt recast to only reflect continuing operations

Note: Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are provided at the end of this news release

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Key Highlights:

  • Hosted Investor Day introducing Grow, Innovate, and Optimize strategic initiatives to deliver compelling 2025 financial targets
    • Mid-single digit organic revenue and mid-teens operating income compound annual growth rates from 2021 - 2025
    • Cumulative cash from operations of approximately $4.0 billion and free cash flow of about $2.4 billion from 2022 - 2025
  • Completed sale of Italy B2C gaming businesses; net proceeds used to reduce debt
  • Created stand-alone Digital & Betting segment; strengthened leadership with appointments of Joe Asher and Gil Rotem
  • Achieved over $200 million in OPtiMa structural cost savings versus 2019
  • Reinstated $0.20 per common share quarterly cash dividend; repurchased 1.5 million shares for $41 million at an average price of $27.22 per share
  • Awarded 10-year lottery contract with Connecticut Lottery Corporation, replacing an incumbent following a competitive procurement
  • Won "Casino Supplier of the Year" award in 2021 Global Gaming Awards London
  • Extended cashless momentum with several deployments and regulatory approval in Nevada
  • Company's lottery operations re-certified by World Lottery Association for Corporate Social Responsibility Standards and Responsible Gaming Framework for Suppliers

Full Year 2021 Financial Highlights:

Revenue of $4.1 billion, up 31% from $3.1 billion in the prior year, driven by impressive growth across segments

  • Global Lottery revenue of $2.8 billion, up from $2.2 billion, driven by 20% same-store sales growth and including around $165 million in benefits from certain discrete items in the first half of 2021
  • Global Gaming revenue rises 33% to $1.1 billion, as continued recovery drives key performance indicators higher
  • Digital & Betting revenue increases to $165 million, up 44%, propelled by new jurisdictions and customers

Operating income of $902 million, versus operating loss of $107 million in the prior-year period

  • Driven by double-digit revenue growth
  • Strong profit flow-through in Global Lottery segment enhanced by positive mix of high-margin Italy lottery sales; contribution of about $140 million from certain discrete items in the first half of 2021
  • Improved operating leverage from revenue growth coupled with benefit of structural cost savings in Global Gaming
  • Digital & Betting increases significantly on solid operating leverage

Net interest expense of $341 million, compared to $398 million in the prior year

  • Net proceeds from asset sale and free cash flow generation drove lower average debt balances
  • Proactive liability management actions lowered the average cost of debt

Provision for income taxes of $274 million versus $28 million in the prior year driven by significant increase in operating profitability and valuation allowances on deferred tax assets

Net income of $670 million compared to net loss of $839 million in the prior-year period

  • Significant increase in profit
  • Gain on sale of Italy gaming businesses
  • Goodwill impairment and non-cash foreign exchange losses in prior year

Adjusted EBITDA totaled nearly $1.7 billion, up 67% compared to the prior year; Adjusted EBITDA margin of 41%, among the highest level in Company history

Cash from operations was $1.0 billion compared to $595 million in the prior-year period

  • Strong performance and rigorous management of invested capital
  • Record free cash flow of $771 million, up from $340 million

Shareholder returns reinstated with $41 million deployed for $0.20 per share quarterly cash dividend and $41 million for share repurchases

Net debt of $5.9 billion, down $1.4 billion from $7.3 billion at December 31, 2020

  • Strong cash flow generation
  • Proceeds from sale of Italy B2C gaming businesses
  • Net debt leverage of 3.5x, down from 6.4x at December 31, 2020, the lowest level in Company history and achieving the 2022 leverage target a year early

Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights:

Consolidated revenue of $1.0 billion, up 19% from $885 million in the prior-year period, on double-digit, constant currency growth across segments

  • Global Lottery revenue totals $687 million, up from $630 million in the prior year, on 8% same-store sales growth
  • Global Gaming revenue of $321 million, up 45% from the prior year, primarily driven by higher replacement unit sales and average selling prices
  • Digital & Betting revenue rises to $42 million compared to $33 million in the prior year, propelled by new jurisdictions and customers

Operating income of $186 million, nearly doubling from $96 million in the prior year

  • Revenue growth with strong profit flow-through
  • Sustained focus on cost discipline/avoidance

Net interest expense of $77 million, down from $101 million in the prior-year

  • Lower average debt balances
  • Proactive liability management actions lowered the average cost of debt

Provision for income taxes of $56 million, down from $73 million, as prior year impacted by non-deductible foreign exchange losses and valuation allowances on deferred tax assets

Net income was $55 million versus a net loss of $220 million due to increased profit and lower non-cash foreign exchange losses

Adjusted EBITDA of $387 million, up 31% from $295 million in the prior year

Cash from operations of $396 million, up 58% from $251 million in the prior-year period

  • Solid financial performance and invested capital management
  • Free cash flow of $326 million, up from $201 million
  • Record-level quarterly cash flow generation

Cash and Liquidity Update

Total liquidity of $2.3 billion as of December 31, 2021; $591 million in unrestricted cash and $1.7 billion in additional borrowing capacity

Recently received credit rating upgrades with Standard & Poor's rising to BB+ and Moody's to Ba2, both with a stable outlook

Other Developments

On January 20, 2022, the Company announced several Executive and Board leadership changes

  • Lorenzo Pellicioli to retire as Chairperson of the Board of Directors
  • Marco Sala appointed Executive Chair of the Board of Directors
  • Vincent Sadusky appointed CEO and Executive Director
  • Maria Pinelli appointed to the Board of Directors and Chair of the Audit Committee
  • Ashley M. Hunter appointed to the Board of Directors and Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee

Yesterday, the Company announced an agreement to sell its Italian proximity payment business

  • €700 million purchase price; €630M enterprise value
  • Net proceeds primarily used to reduce debt
  • Transaction expected to close during the third quarter of 2022

The Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per common share

  • Ex-dividend date of March 14, 2022
  • Record date of March 15, 2022
  • Payment date of March 29, 2022

Reaffirming Full-year and Introducing First Quarter 2022 Outlook

Full-year

  • Revenue of ~$4.1 billion - $4.3 billion
  • Operating income margin of 20% - 22%
  • Cash from operations of $850 million - $1,000 million
  • Capital expenditures of $400 million - $450 million

First quarter

  • Revenue of ~$1.0 billion - $1.1 billion
  • Operating income margin of 20% - 22%

Outlook not adjusted for announced sale of Italian proximity payment business or any impact from the Russia/Ukraine conflict

Earnings Conference Call and Webcast:

March 1, 2022, at 8:00 a.m. EST

To register to participate in the conference call, or to listen to the live audio webcast, please visit the "Events Calendar" on IGT's Investor Relations website at www.IGT.com. A replay will be available on the website following the live event.

Note: Certain totals in the tables included in this press release may not add due to rounding

Comparability of Results

All figures presented in this news release are prepared under U.S. GAAP, unless noted otherwise. Adjusted figures exclude the impact of items such as purchase accounting, impairment charges, restructuring expense, foreign exchange, and certain one-time, primarily transaction-related items. Reconciliations to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures are included in the tables in this news release. Constant currency changes for 2021 are calculated using the same foreign exchange rates as the corresponding 2020 period. Management uses non-GAAP financial measures to understand and compare operating results across accounting periods, for internal budgeting and forecasting purposes, and to evaluate the Company's financial performance. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures reflect the Company's ongoing business in a manner that allows for meaningful period-to-period comparisons and analysis of business trends. These constant currency changes and non-GAAP financial measures should however be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, the Company's reported results prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Amounts reported in millions are computed based on amounts in thousands. As a result, the sum of the components may not equal the total amount reported in millions due to rounding. Certain columns and rows within tables may not add due to the use of rounded numbers. Percentages and earnings per share amounts presented are calculated from the underlying unrounded amounts.

About IGT

IGT (NYSE:IGT) is a global leader in gaming. We deliver entertaining and responsible gaming experiences for players across all channels and regulated segments, from Gaming Machines and Lotteries to Sports Betting and Digital. Leveraging a wealth of compelling content, substantial investment in innovation, player insights, operational expertise, and leading-edge technology, our solutions deliver unrivalled gaming experiences that engage players and drive growth. We have a well-established local presence and relationships with governments and regulators in more than 100 countries around the world, and create value by adhering to the highest standards of service, integrity, and responsibility. IGT has approximately 10,500 employees. For more information, please visit www.IGT.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements (including within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) concerning International Game Technology PLC and its consolidated subsidiaries (the "Company") and other matters. These statements may discuss goals, intentions, and expectations as to future plans, trends, events, dividends, results of operations, or financial condition, or otherwise, based on current beliefs of the management of the Company as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, such management. Forward-looking statements may be accompanied by words such as "aim," "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "could," "would," "should," "shall", "continue," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "future," "guidance," "intend," "may," "will," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project" or the negative or other variations of them. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which such statements are made and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside the Company's control. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may differ materially from those predicted in the forward-looking statements and from past results, performance, or achievements. Therefore, you should not place undue reliance on such statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include (but are not limited to) the factors and risks described in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F for the financial year ended December 31, 2020 and other documents filed from time to time with the SEC, which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov and on the investor relations section of the Company's website at www.IGT.com. Except as required under applicable law, the Company does not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements. You should carefully consider these factors and other risks and uncertainties that affect the Company's business. Nothing in this news release is intended, or is to be construed, as a profit forecast or to be interpreted to mean that the financial performance of International Game Technology PLC for the current or any future financial years will necessarily match or exceed the historical published financial performance or International Game Technology PLC, as applicable. All forward-looking statements contained in this news release are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. All subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to International Game Technology PLC, or persons acting on its behalf, are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Management supplements the reporting of financial information, determined under GAAP, with certain non-GAAP financial information. Management believes the non-GAAP information presented provides investors with additional useful information, but it is not intended to nor should it be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the related GAAP measures. Moreover, other companies may define non-GAAP measures differently, which limits the usefulness of these measures for comparisons with such other companies. The Company encourages investors to review its financial statements and publicly-filed reports in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure.

Adjusted EBITDA represents net income (loss) from continuing operations (a GAAP measure) before income taxes, interest expense, foreign exchange gain (loss), other non-operating expenses, depreciation, impairment losses, amortization (service revenue, purchase accounting and non-purchase accounting), restructuring expenses, stock-based compensation, litigation expense (income), and certain other non-recurring items. Other non-recurring items are infrequent in nature and are not reflective of ongoing operational activities. For the business segments, Adjusted EBITDA represents segment operating income (loss) before depreciation, amortization (service revenue, purchase accounting and non-purchase accounting), restructuring expenses, stock-based compensation, litigation expense (income) and certain other non-recurring items.

Net debt is a non-GAAP financial measure that represents debt (a GAAP measure, calculated as long-term obligations plus short-term borrowings) minus capitalized debt issuance costs and cash and cash equivalents. Cash and cash equivalents are subtracted from the GAAP measure because they could be used to reduce the Company's debt obligations. Management believes that net debt is a useful measure to monitor leverage and evaluate the balance sheet.

Net debt leverage and Leverage are non-GAAP financial measures that represents the ratio of Net debt as of a particular balance sheet date to Adjusted EBITDA for the last twelve months ("LTM") prior to such date. Prior to the disposal of the Italian B2C gaming businesses in the second quarter of 2021, management calculated the Net debt leverage ratio as the ratio of Net debt as of a particular balance sheet date to the LTM of Adjusted EBITDA – combined prior to such date. Management believes that Net debt leverage is a useful measure to assess our financial strength and ability to incur incremental indebtedness when making key investment decisions.

Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure that represents cash flow from operations (a GAAP measure) less capital expenditures. Management believes free cash flow is a useful measure of liquidity and an additional basis for assessing IGT's ability to fund its activities, including debt service and distribution of earnings to shareholders.

Constant currency is a non-GAAP financial measure that expresses the current financial data using the prior-year/period exchange rate (i.e., the exchange rates used in preparing the financial statements for the prior year). Management believes that constant currency is a useful measure to compare period-to-period results without regard to the impact of fluctuating foreign currency exchange rates.

A reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures to the corresponding amounts prepared in accordance with GAAP appears in the tables in this release. The tables provide additional information as to the items and amounts that have been excluded from the adjusted measures.

Contact:

Phil O'Shaughnessy, Global Communications, toll free in U.S./Canada +1 (844) IGT-7452; outside U.S./Canada +1 (401) 392-7452

Francesco Luti, +39 06 5189 9184; for Italian media inquiries

James Hurley, Investor Relations, +1 (401) 392-7190 

 

Select Performance and KPI data: (In $ millions, unless otherwise noted)

GLOBAL LOTTERY



Q4'21



Q4'20



Y/Y

Change

(%)



Constant

Currency

Change

(%) (1)



FY'21



FY'20



Y/Y

Change

(%)



Constant

Currency

Change

(%) (1)

Revenue

































Service

































Operating and facilities management contracts



608



549



11%



13%



2,569



1,944



32%



30%

Upfront license fee amortization



(50)



(52)



5%



—%



(206)



(200)



(3)%



—%

Operating and facilities management contracts, net



558



497



12%



15%



2,363



1,744



35%



33%

Other



87



86



1%



6%



327



299



10%



7%

Total service revenue



646



583



11%



13%



2,690



2,043



32%



29%



































Product sales



42



47



(11)%



(10)%



123



121



1%



—%

Total revenue



687



630



9%



12%



2,812



2,164



30%



28%



































Operating income



217



195



11%



14%



1,088



642



69%



65%

Adjusted EBITDA(1)



336



313



7%



10%



1,545



1,086



42%



39%





































































Global same-store sales growth (%)

































Instant ticket & draw games



6.6%



8.2%











18.1%



1.6%









Multi-jurisdiction jackpots



21.7%



4.5%











46.4%



(17.0%)









Total



7.7%



7.9%











20.1%



0.1%











































 North America and Rest of world same-store sales

growth (%)

































Instant ticket & draw games



6.3%



10.7%











12.7%



7.3%









Multi-jurisdiction jackpots



21.7%



4.5%











46.4%



(17.0%)









Total



7.8%



10.1%











15.6%



4.7%











































Italy same-store sales growth (%)

































Instant ticket & draw games



7.7%



0.4%











38.9%



(16.1%)











































(1) Non-GAAP measure; see disclaimer on page 6 and reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measure in Appendix for further details





GLOBAL GAMING



Q4'21



Q4'20



Y/Y

Change

(%)



Constant

Currency

Change

(%) (1)



FY'21



FY'20



Y/Y

Change

(%)



Constant

Currency

Change

(%) (1)

Revenue

































Service

































Terminal



109



85



29%



29%



424



298



42%



42%

Systems, software, and other



54



48



12%



13%



206



186



11%



11%

Total service revenue



163



133



23%



24%



630



483



30%



30%



































Product sales

































Terminal



110



59



85%



87%



339



205



65%



63%

Other



48



30



60%



61%



143



148



(4)%



(5)%

Total product sales revenue



158



89



77%



78%



482



354



36%



34%

Total revenue



321



222



45%



45%



1,112



837



33%



32%



































Operating income (loss)



36



(42)



NA



NA



43



(212)



NA



NA

Adjusted EBITDA(1)



66



(10)



NA



NA



173



(38)



NA



NA



































Installed base units

































Casino



47,732



48,232



(1%)







47,732



48,232



(1%)





Casino - L/T lease (2)



1,117



1,068



5%







1,117



1,068



5%





Total installed base units



48,849



49,300



(1%)







48,849



49,300



(1%)







































Installed base units (by geography)

































US & Canada



33,437



34,275



(2%)







33,437



34,275



(2%)





Rest of world



15,412



15,025



3%







15,412



15,025



3%





Total installed base units



48,849



49,300



(1%)







48,849



49,300



(1%)







































Yields (by geography)(3), in absolute $

































US & Canada



$38.95



$27.88



40%







$37.62



$24.34



55%





Rest of world



$5.39



$3.33



62%







$4.42



$3.67



20%





Total yields



$28.27



$20.32



39%







$27.11



$18.06



50%







































Global machine units sold

































New/expansion



(11)



666



NA







3,049



3,046



—%





Replacement



7,377



3,662



101%







20,758



11,616



79%





Total machine units sold



7,366



4,328



70%







23,807



14,662



62%







































US & Canada machine units sold

































New/expansion



(452)



668



NA







1,335



2,753



(52%)





Replacement



5,547



2,636



110%







14,759



8,009



84%





Total machine units sold



5,095



3,304



54%







16,094



10,762



50%









































































(1) Non-GAAP measure; see disclaimer on page 6 and reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measure in Appendix for further details

(2) Excluded from yield calculations due to treatment as sales-type leases

(3) Excludes Casino L/T lease units due to treatment as sales-type leases, comparability on a Y/Y basis hindered due to fewer active units





































































GLOBAL GAMING (Continued)



Q4'21



Q4'20



Y/Y

Change

(%)



Constant

Currency

Change

(%) (1)



FY'21



FY'20



Y/Y

Change

(%)



Constant

Currency

Change

(%) (1)

Rest of world machine units sold

































New/expansion



441



(2)



NA







1,714



293



485%





Replacement



1,830



1,026



78%







5,999



3,607



66%





Total  machine units sold



2,271



1,024



122%







7,713



3,900



98%









































































Average selling price (ASP), in absolute $

































US & Canada



15,300



14,200



8%







14,300



14,200



1%





Rest of world



13,400



10,400



29%







13,500



12,400



9%





Total ASP



14,700



13,300



11%







14,100



13,800



2%







































Gaming systems revenue



42



38



11%







149



136



9%















































































































































DIGITAL & BETTING



Q4'21



Q4'20



Y/Y

Change

(%)



Constant

Currency

Change

(%) (1)



FY'21



FY'20



Y/Y

Change

(%)



Constant

Currency

Change

(%) (1)

Revenue

































Service



41



33



24%



22%



163



114



44%



39%

Product sales



1





347%



348%



1



1



55%



55%

Total revenue



42



33



25%



24%



165



115



44%



40%



































Operating income



5



3



41%



19%



33



6



421%



383%

Adjusted EBITDA(1)



9



8



12%



3%



48



22



116%



105%





































































CONSOLIDATED

































Revenue (by geography)

































US & Canada



591



490



21%



20%



2,250



1,748



29%



28%

Italy



305



266



15%



20%



1,300



862



51%



46%

Rest of world



154



130



19%



22%



539



505



7%



4%

Total revenue



1,050



885



19%



21%



4,089



3,116



31%



29%





































































(1) Non-GAAP measure; see disclaimer on page 6 and reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measure in Appendix for further details

 

 

International Game Technology PLC

Consolidated Statements of Operations

($ in millions and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)

Unaudited



















For the three months ended



For the year ended



December 31,



December 31,



2021



2020



2021



2020

Service revenue

850



749



3,483



2,640

Product sales

200



136



606



476

Total revenue

1,050



885



4,089



3,115

















Cost of services

452



440



1,754



1,634

Cost of product sales

124



103



377



346

Selling, general and administrative

222



196



810



707

Research and development

59



51



238



191

Restructuring

7



(2)



6



45

Goodwill impairment







296

Other operating expense



1



1



4

Total operating expenses

864



789



3,187



3,223

















Operating income (loss)

186



96



902



(107)

















Interest expense, net

77



101



341



398

Foreign exchange (gain) loss, net

(4)



155



(66)



309

Other expense (income), net

2



(1)



98



33

Total non-operating expenses

75



255



373



740

Income (loss) from continuing operations before

provision for income taxes

111



(159)



529



(848)

Provision for income taxes

56



73



274



28

Income (loss) from continuing operations

55



(232)



255



(875)

Income from discontinued operations, net of tax



12



24



37

Gain on sale of discontinued operations, net of tax





391



Income from discontinued operations



12



415



37

Net income (loss)

55



(220)



670



(839)

Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling

interests from continuing operations

35



24



190



64

Less: Net (loss) income attributable to non-controlling

interests from discontinued operations



(2)



(2)



(5)

Net income (loss) attributable to IGT PLC

19



(242)



482



(898)

















Net income (loss) from continuing operations

attributable to IGT PLC per common share - basic

0.10



(1.25)



0.32



(4.59)

Net income (loss) from continuing operations

attributable to IGT PLC per common share - diluted

0.09



(1.25)



0.31



(4.59)

Net income (loss) attributable to IGT PLC per

common share - basic

0.10



(1.18)



2.35



(4.39)

Net income (loss) attributable to IGT PLC per

common share - diluted

0.09



(1.18)



2.33



(4.39)

Weighted-average shares - basic

204,673



204,857



204,954



204,725

Weighted-average shares - diluted

206,996



204,857



206,795



204,725

 

 

International Game Technology PLC



Consolidated Balance Sheets



($ in millions)



Unaudited















December 31,





2021



2020



Assets









Current assets:









Cash and cash equivalents

591



907



Restricted cash and cash equivalents

218



199



Trade and other receivables, net

903



846



Inventories

183



169



Other current assets

589



480



Assets held for sale

4



839



Total current assets

2,487



3,440



Systems, equipment and other assets related to contracts, net

937



1,068



Property, plant and equipment, net

119



132



Operating lease right-of-use assets

283



288



Goodwill

4,656



4,713



Intangible assets, net

1,413



1,577



Other non-current assets

1,429



1,774



Total non-current assets

8,836



9,552



Total assets

11,322



12,992













Liabilities and shareholders' equity









Current liabilities:









Accounts payable

1,035



1,126



Current portion of long-term debt



393



Short-term borrowings

52





Other current liabilities

828



846



Liabilities held for sale



250



Total current liabilities

1,914



2,615



Long-term debt, less current portion

6,477



7,857



Deferred income taxes

368



333



Operating lease liabilities

269



266



Other non-current liabilities

323



360



Total non-current liabilities

7,437



8,816



Total liabilities

9,351



11,431



Commitments and contingencies









IGT PLC's shareholders' equity

1,282



777



Non-controlling interests

689



784



Total shareholders' equity

1,971



1,561



Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

11,322



12,992



 

 

International Game Technology PLC

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

($ in millions)

Unaudited



















For the three months ended



For the year ended



December 31,



December 31,



2021



2020



2021



2020

Cash flows from operating activities















Net income (loss)

55



(220)



670



(839)

Less: Income from discontinued operations



12



415



37

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) from continuing operations to net cash provided by

operating activities from continuing operations:















Depreciation

79



90



325



355

Amortization of upfront license fees

53



55



216



210

Amortization

51



51



201



211

Loss on extinguishment of debt





92



28

Deferred income taxes

(17)



28



38



(78)

Stock-based compensation

13



4



35



(7)

Debt issuance cost amortization

4



6



19



21

Goodwill impairment







296

Gain on sale of assets

(3)





(9)



Foreign exchange (gain) loss, net

(4)



155



(66)



309

Other non-cash items, net

2



(1)



7



(2)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities, excluding the effects of acquisitions and

dispositions:















Trade and other receivables

89



(95)



(95)



74

Inventories

(1)



26



(13)



17

Accounts payable

41



49



(36)



5

Other assets and liabilities

37



116



41



31

Net cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations

396



251



1,010



595

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities from discontinued operations



4



(31)



271

Net cash provided by operating activities

396



255



978



866

















Cash flows from investing activities















Capital expenditures

(71)



(50)



(238)



(255)

Proceeds from sale of assets

6



3



21



9

Other





1



12

Net cash used in investing activities from continuing operations

(64)



(48)



(216)



(233)

Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities from discontinued operations



(14)



852



(35)

Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities

(64)



(62)



636



(269)

















Cash flows from financing activities















Principal payments on long-term debt





(2,846)



(959)

Payments in connection with the extinguishment of debt





(85)



(25)

Net receipts from (payments of) financial liabilities

2



(29)



(50)



67

Payments of debt issuance costs





(14)



(22)

Net (repayments of) proceeds from Revolving Credit Facilities



(175)



17



(29)

Net proceeds from (payments of) short-term borrowings

33





51



(7)

Proceeds from long-term debt





1,339



750

Repurchases of common stock

(41)





(41)



Dividends paid

(41)





(41)



(41)

Dividends paid - non-controlling interests

(2)





(91)



(136)

Return of capital - non-controlling interests

(34)



(32)



(127)



(32)

Capital increase - non-controlling interests



5



12



8

Other

(10)



(3)



(23)



(11)

Net cash used in financing activities

(94)



(234)



(1,898)



(438)

















Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents

238



(40)



(284)



159

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash

equivalents

(17)



30



(37)



76

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the

period

588



1,140



1,129



894

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period

808



1,129



808



1,129

Less: Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents of discontinued

operations



23





23

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period of

continuing operations

808



1,106



808



1,106

















Supplemental Cash Flow Information:















Interest paid

46



37



369



410

Income taxes paid

85



51



188



89

 

 

International Game Technology PLC

Net Debt

($ in millions)

Unaudited















December 31,





2021



2020

6.250% Senior Secured U.S. Dollar Notes due February 2022





1,004

4.750% Senior Secured Euro Notes due February 2023





1,038

5.350% Senior Secured U.S. Dollar Notes due October 2023



61



61

3.500% Senior Secured Euro Notes due July 2024



564



610

6.500% Senior Secured U.S. Dollar Notes due February 2025



1,093



1,092

4.125% Senior Secured U.S. Dollar Notes due April 2026



744



3.500% Senior Secured Euro Notes due June 2026



844



913

6.250% Senior Secured U.S. Dollar Notes due January 2027



745



744

2.375% Senior Secured Euro Notes due April 2028



562



608

5.250% Senior Secured U.S. Dollar Notes due January 2029



744



743

Senior Secured Notes



5,357



6,813











Euro Term Loan Facilities due January 2027



1,121



1,044

Long-term debt, less current portion



6,477



7,857











Euro Term Loan Facilities due January 2027





393

Current portion of long-term debt





393











Short-term borrowings



52



Total debt



6,529



8,250











Less: Cash and cash equivalents



591



907

Less: Debt issuance costs, net - Revolving Credit Facilities due July 2024



17



24

Net debt



5,922



7,319











Note: Net debt is a non-GAAP financial measure









 

 

International Game Technology PLC

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

($ in millions)

Unaudited































For the three months ended December 31, 2021





Global

Lottery



Global

Gaming



Digital &

Betting



Business

Segment

Total



Corporate

and Other



Total IGT

PLC

Income from continuing operations























55

Provision for income taxes























56

Interest expense, net























77

Foreign exchange gain, net























(4)

Other non-operating expense, net























2

Operating income (loss)



217



36



5



258



(72)



186

Depreciation



47



29



4



79





79

Amortization - service revenue (1)



53







53





53

Amortization - non-purchase accounting



9



1





11



1



12

Amortization - purchase accounting











39



39

Restructuring



8



(4)





4



3



7

Stock-based compensation



3



4





7



6



13

Adjusted EBITDA



336



66



9



411



(24)



387





















































Cash flows from operating activities - continuing

operations























396

Capital expenditures























(71)

Free Cash Flow























326















































































(1) Includes amortization of upfront license fees

















 

 

International Game Technology PLC

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

($ in millions)

Unaudited































For the three months ended December 31, 2020





Global

Lottery



Global

Gaming



Digital &

Betting



Business

Segment

Total



Corporate

and Other



Total IGT

PLC

Loss from continuing operations























(232)

Provision for income taxes























73

Interest expense, net























101

Foreign exchange loss, net























155

Other non-operating income, net























(1)

Operating income (loss)



195



(42)



3



156



(60)



96

Depreciation



54



32



4



90





90

Amortization - service revenue (1)



55







55





55

Amortization - non-purchase accounting



8



2





10



1



11

Amortization - purchase accounting











40



40

Restructuring





(2)



1



(2)





(2)

Stock-based compensation



1



1





2



2



4

Other (2)











1



1

Adjusted EBITDA



313



(10)



8



311



(16)



295





















































Cash flows from operating activities - continuing

operations























251

Capital expenditures























(50)

Free Cash Flow























201















































































(1) Includes amortization of upfront license fees

















(2) Primarily includes transaction-related costs

















 

 

International Game Technology PLC

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

($ in millions)

Unaudited































For the year ended December 31, 2021





Global

Lottery



Global

Gaming



Digital &

Betting



Business

Segment

Total



Corporate

and Other



Total IGT

PLC

Income from continuing operations























255

Provision for income taxes























274

Interest expense, net























341

Foreign exchange gain, net























(66)

Other non-operating expense, net























98

Operating income (loss)



1,088



43



33



1,164



(262)



902

Depreciation



191



121



15



326



(1)



325

Amortization - service revenue (1)



216







216





216

Amortization - non-purchase accounting



34



5





40



3



43

Amortization - purchase accounting











158



158

Restructuring



8



(4)



(1)



3



2



6

Stock-based compensation



8



8



1



17



18



35

Other (2)











1



1

Adjusted EBITDA



1,545



173



48



1,766



(80)



1,686





















































Cash flows from operating activities - continuing

operations























1,010

Capital expenditures























(238)

Free Cash Flow























771















































































(1) Includes amortization of upfront license fees

















(2) Primarily includes transaction-related costs



















 

 

International Game Technology PLC

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

($ in millions)

Unaudited































For the year ended December 31, 2020





Global

Lottery



Global

Gaming



Digital &

Betting



Business

Segment

Total



Corporate

and Other



Total IGT

PLC

Loss from continuing operations























(875)

Provision for income taxes























28

Interest expense, net























398

Foreign exchange loss, net























309

Other non-operating expense, net























33

Operating income (loss)



642



(212)



6



436



(544)



(107)

Goodwill impairment











296



296

Depreciation



201



138



14



354



1



355

Amortization - service revenue (1)



210







210





210

Amortization - non-purchase accounting



30



7





38



3



41

Amortization - purchase accounting











170



170

Restructuring



5



32



2



39



6



45

Stock-based compensation



(3)



(4)





(7)





(7)

Other (2)











4



4

Adjusted EBITDA



1,086



(38)



22



1,070



(62)



1,008





















































Cash flows from operating activities - continuing

operations























595

Capital expenditures























(255)

Free Cash Flow























340















































































(1) Includes amortization of upfront license fees

















(2) Primarily includes transaction-related costs

















 

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/international-game-technology-plc-reports-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2021-results-301492207.html

SOURCE International Game Technology PLC

