LONDON, Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- International Game Technology PLC ("IGT") (NYSE: IGT) today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020. Today, at 8:00 a.m. EDT, management will host a conference call and webcast to present the results; access details are provided below.
"Our second quarter results reflect the intense impact of global lockdowns caused by the pandemic," said Marco Sala, CEO of IGT. "That said, thanks to strong North America Lottery performance and our swift adoption of cost-saving and avoidance measures, we delivered better cash flow than we expected back in May. Our resilience is a direct consequence of the diversity of our global portfolio of products and solutions. The improving trends we are currently seeing are encouraging, but we remain prudent with our planning. Our new organizational structure enhances our readiness to adapt to changes in market conditions."
"Cash generation and liquidity remain our top financial priority," said Max Chiara, CFO of IGT. "The proactive efficiency initiatives and focused capital markets activity we executed in the quarter have us tracking ahead of plan on all key measures and we expect to deliver positive free cash flow this fiscal year. We have the resources we need to navigate the impact COVID-19 is having on our business and we are making important, strategic decisions to enhance our operational flexibility. This includes over $200 million in structural and discretionary cost savings compared to pre-pandemic levels."
Overview of Consolidated Second Quarter 2020 Results
Quarter Ended
Y/Y
Constant
2020
2019
(%)
(%)
(In $ millions, unless otherwise noted)
Revenue
637
1,234
-48%
-48%
Operating (loss)/income
(94)
224
NM
Net (loss)/income per diluted share
($1.37)
$0.02
NM
Adjusted EBITDA
168
454
-63%
-63%
Adjusted net (loss)/income per diluted share
($0.59)
$0.44
NM
Net debt
7,289
7,637
-5%
Note: Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net (loss)/income per diluted share are non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are provided at the end of this news release.
Second quarter 2020 results reflect the impact of global COVID-19 restrictions. Revenue was down across all business segments and all primary revenue streams except for digital activities, where revenue increased 35%. Progressive easing of restrictions during the quarter and cost-saving initiatives helped mitigate impact.
Financial highlights:
Consolidated revenue of $637 million, down 48% from the prior year
- Global gaming revenue declined 72%, driven by the closure of casinos and gaming halls, fewer unit shipments, and lower systems and software sales compared to the prior year
- Global lottery revenue down 26% on reduced traffic to points of sale and temporary game shutdowns in Italy
- Gaming and lottery trends improved each month as venues re-opened and restrictions eased
Operating loss of $94 million, down from income of $224 million in the prior year
- Lower profit contribution from reduced business volumes
- Includes $43 million in restructuring expense
- Oklahoma strategic transaction and high-margin poker and systems sales embedded in the prior year
- Accelerating benefit from actions taken to reduce costs
Net interest expense of $96 million compared to $104 million in the prior year
- Capital market transactions drive lower cost of debt
Benefit from income taxes of $11 million, compared to a provision of $63 million, driven by lower pre-tax income
Net loss attributable to IGT was $280 million; adjusted net loss attributable to IGT of $121 million versus adjusted net income of $91 million in the prior year
- Reflects operating loss and higher foreign exchange and debt extinguishment losses in the current year
Net loss per diluted share of $1.37; adjusted net loss per diluted share of $0.59 compared to adjusted net income of $0.44 in the prior year
Adjusted EBITDA of $168 million compared to $454 million in the prior-year period
Net debt of $7.29 billion improved $93 million from $7.38 billion at December 31, 2019; Net debt to LTM adjusted EBITDA of 5.52x, up from 4.31x at December 31, 2019, primarily due to lower EBITDA in the first half of 2020
Cash and Liquidity Update
- Preserving cash and liquidity is the top financial priority
- At June 30, 2020, liquidity totalled $2.3 billion, comprised of $1.3 billion in unrestricted cash and $1.0 billion available under revolving credit facilities
Other Developments
- In an effort to accelerate the Company's response to market conditions, over $200 million has been identified in structural cost savings compared to pre-pandemic levels. These savings are mostly expected in 2021 and to come from:
- Eliminating duplicative functions and streamlining back-office activities
- Optimizing the global investment in technology to focus on value-accretive know-how
- Rationalizing R&D based on disciplined risk/return priorities
- Optimizing our supply chain for maximum cost efficiency
- Issuance of $750 million 5.25% Notes due 2029, as previously announced
- $500 million of net proceeds used to fund a partial tender of 6.25% Notes due 2022
- Lowest USD-denominated coupon ever issued by the Company
- Longest duration issuance since 2015
Second Quarter Operating Segment Review
North America Gaming & Interactive
Select Financial Data
As
Constant
Key Performance Indicators
%
3 Month Period Ended June 30th
Q2 '20
Q2 '19
Reported
FX
3 Month Period Ended June 30th
Q2 '20
Q2 '19
Change
Gaming
Total revenue
92
268
-66%
-66%
Installed base units (end of period)
Gaming services
47
165
-72%
-72%
Casino
18,410
21,073
-12.6%
Terminal
22
106
-79%
-79%
Casino - L/T lease (1)
930
-
Other
25
59
-58%
-58%
Total Installed base units
19,340
21,073
-8.2%
Product sales
45
104
-56%
-56%
(1) Yield calculations should exclude these units due to
Terminal
40
73
-45%
-45%
accounting treatment as sales-type leases
Other
5
30
-84%
-84%
Machine units shipped
Other
Total revenue
4
6
-30%
-30%
New/expansion
1,382
438
215.5%
Service revenue
4
6
-35%
-35%
Replacement
1,344
4,223
-68.2%
Product revenue
0
0
0%
0%
Total machines shipped
2,726
4,661
-41.5%
Total
Revenue
96
274
-65%
-65%
Operating (Loss)/Income
(20)
85
NM
NM
Revenue of $96 million, down from $274 million in the prior-year period
- Gaming service revenue of $47 million
- Casino closures impact terminal revenue
- Drop in other revenue reflects multi-year poker license in the prior year
- Gaming product sales revenue of $45 million
- New/expansion shipments driven by 977 historical horse racing units
- Shipped 1,344 replacement units
- Systems revenue down from high level in the prior year
Operating loss of $20 million compared to operating income of $85 million in the prior year
- Impact of casino closures
- Oklahoma strategic transaction and high-margin poker and systems sales in the prior year
- Partly offset by benefit from cost-saving initiatives
North America Lottery
Select Financial Data
As
Constant
Key Performance Indicators
%
3 Month Period Ended June 30th
Q2 '20
Q2 '19
Reported
FX
3 Month Period Ended June 30th
Q2 '20
Q2 '19
Change
Gaming
Total revenue
20
37
-47%
-46%
Installed base units (end of period)
Gaming services
19
37
-48%
-47%
VLT - Government sponsored
13,559
14,215
-4.6%
Terminal
1
25
-94%
-94%
Other
18
12
45%
48%
Lottery same-store revenue growth
Product sales
1
1
17%
17%
Instant ticket & draw games
10.5%
Multistate jackpots
-28.0%
Lottery
Total revenue
254
270
-6%
-6%
Total lottery same-store revenue growth
6.2%
Lottery services
234
238
-2%
-2%
FMC
214
202
6%
6%
Instant ticket & draw games
184
168
9%
9%
Other services
29
34
-13%
-13%
LMA
20
36
-43%
-43%
Product sales
19
32
-40%
-40%
Other
Total revenue
0
1
-87%
-87%
Service revenue
0
1
-87%
-87%
Total
Revenue
273
309
-12%
-11%
Operating income
75
78
-4%
-3%
Revenue of $273 million, down from $309 million in the prior-year period
- Lottery service revenue of $234 million, down 2%
- Strong double-digit same-store revenue growth for instant ticket & draw games nearly offsets impact of mobility restrictions and lower jackpot activity
- LMA revenue reflects reduced play levels in NJ and lower pass-through revenue
- Gaming service revenue impacted by closure of VLT venues, partly offset by growth in Canada iGaming
- Product sales revenue reflects lower systems revenue
Operating income of $75 million compared to $78 million in the prior year
- Same-store revenue growth and cost-saving initiatives mostly offset lower gaming and LMA contributions
International
Select Financial Data
As
Constant
Key Performance Indicators
%
3 Month Period Ended June 30th
Q2 '20
Q2 '19
Reported
FX
3 Month Period Ended June 30th
Q2 '20
Q2 '19
Change
Gaming
Total revenue
21
142
-85%
-85%
Installed base units (end of period)
Gaming services
12
28
-57%
-56%
Casino
9,724
10,039
-3.1%
Terminal
1
12
-95%
-94%
VLT - Government sponsored
5,110
4,436
15.2%
Other
11
16
-28%
-25%
Total installed base units
14,834
14,475
2.5%
Product sales
9
114
-92%
-92%
Terminal
4
82
-95%
-95%
Machine units shipped
Other
6
33
-83%
-83%
New/expansion
61
700
-91.3%
Replacement
208
5,863
-96.5%
Lottery
Total revenue
55
70
-22%
-19%
Total machines shipped
269
6,563
-95.9%
Lottery services
52
67
-22%
-19%
FMC
52
67
-22%
-19%
Lottery same-store revenue growth
Instant ticket & draw games
34
53
-35%
-33%
Instant ticket & draw games
-28.2%
Other services
18
14
27%
34%
Multistate jackpots
-7.8%
Product sales
2
3
-22%
-21%
Total lottery same-store revenue growth
-27.1%
Other
Total revenue
7
17
-55%
-48%
Service revenue
7
16
-55%
-48%
Product sales
0
0
-65%
-64%
Total
Revenue
84
229
-64%
-62%
Operating (Loss)/Income
(20)
30
NM
NM
Revenue of $84 million, down from $229 million in the prior-year period
- Lottery service revenue of $52 million
- Same-store revenue growth impacted by mobility restrictions and shutdown of games in certain markets; trends progressively improving as restrictions ease
- Gaming product sales of $9 million
- Fewer unit shipments, primarily in Latin America, impact terminal revenue; VLT shipments to Sweden in prior year
- Other product sales reflect Italy AWP upgrades in the prior year
- Gaming service revenue lower on casino closures; installed base stable
Operating loss of $20 million compared to operating income of $30 million in the prior year
- Impact of lower unit volume and revenue mix
- Partly offset by benefit from cost-saving initiatives
Italy
Select Financial Data
As
Constant
Key Performance Indicators
%
3 Month Period Ended June 30th
Q2 '20
Q2 '19
Reported
FX
3 Month Period Ended June 30th
Q2 '20
Q2 '19
Change
Gaming
Total revenue
33
153
-78%
-78%
(In € millions, except machines)
Gaming services
33
153
-78%
-78%
Lottery
Terminal
12
136
-91%
-91%
Lotto wagers
914
2,064
-55.7%
Other
21
17
25%
27%
10eLotto
610
1,507
-59.5%
Product sales
0
0
-98%
-98%
Core
256
479
-46.5%
Late numbers
21
31
-32.4%
Lottery
Total revenue
86
190
-55%
-55%
MillionDAY
26
47
-43.6%
Lottery services
86
190
-55%
-55%
FMC
86
190
-55%
-55%
Scratch & Win wagers
1,649
2,257
-27.0%
Instant ticket & draw games
133
238
-44%
-44%
Other services
(47)
(48)
-1%
0%
Italy lottery revenue growth
-54.8%
Product sales
0
0
0%
0%
Gaming
Other
Total revenue
66
79
-17%
-15%
Installed base (end of period)
Service revenue
66
79
-17%
-15%
VLT - Operator (B2C)
10,844
10,929
-0.8%
Product sales
0
0
0%
0%
VLT - Supplier (B2B)
7,253
7,524
-3.6%
AWP
37,138
40,268
-7.8%
Total
Revenue
184
422
-56%
-56%
Total installed base
55,235
58,721
-5.9%
Operating (Loss)/Income
(7)
133
NM
NM
Wagers
VLT - Operator (B2C)
150
1,427
-89.5%
AWP
83
916
-90.9%
Interactive wagers (gaming)
729
508
43.7%
Other
Sports betting wagers (1)
79
252
-68.5%
Sports betting payout (%) (1)
88.1%
82.2%
5.9 pp
(1) Includes virtual wagers and pools & horses
Revenue of $184 million, down from $422 million in the prior-year period
- Lottery service revenue reflects timing of game reopening and points of sale restrictions; trends improve each month in the quarter
- Gaming service revenue reflects closure of gaming halls
- Interactive wagers rise 44%
- Commercial services revenue higher, more than offset by lower sports betting activity
Operating loss of $7 million compared to operating income of $133 million in the prior year
- Impact of COVID-19 restrictions
- Partly offset by benefit from cost-saving initiatives
International Game Technology PLC
Consolidated Statements of Operations
($ and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)
Unaudited
For the three months ended
June 30,
2020
2019
Service revenue
560,338
980,031
Product sales
77,146
254,222
Total revenue
637,484
1,234,253
Cost of services
416,660
594,598
Cost of product sales
67,207
160,786
Selling, general and administrative
171,950
213,263
Research and development
31,335
65,383
Restructuring expense
43,429
2,412
Other operating expense (income), net
1,009
(25,904)
Total operating expenses
731,590
1,010,538
Operating (loss) income
(94,106)
223,715
Interest expense, net
(95,599)
(103,860)
Foreign exchange loss, net
(74,384)
(41,061)
Other (expense) income, net
(29,374)
23,493
Total non-operating expenses
(199,357)
(121,428)
(Loss) income before (benefit from) provision for income taxes
(293,463)
102,287
(Benefit from) provision for income taxes
(11,321)
63,300
Net (loss) income
(282,142)
38,987
Less: Net (loss) income attributable to non-controlling interests
(2,526)
34,131
Net (loss) income attributable to IGT PLC
(279,616)
4,856
Net (loss) income attributable to IGT PLC per common share - basic
(1.37)
0.02
Net (loss) income attributable to IGT PLC per common share - diluted
(1.37)
0.02
Weighted-average shares - basic
204,748
204,407
Weighted-average shares - diluted
204,748
204,412
International Game Technology PLC
Consolidated Statements of Operations
($ and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)
Unaudited
For the six months ended
June 30,
2020
2019
Service revenue
1,343,639
1,971,062
Product sales
234,040
408,107
Total revenue
1,577,679
2,379,169
Cost of services
938,487
1,189,925
Cost of product sales
158,306
260,971
Selling, general and administrative
335,543
415,100
Research and development
92,072
131,501
Restructuring expense
47,053
5,701
Goodwill impairment (1)
296,000
-
Other operating expense (income), net
1,603
(25,896)
Total operating expenses
1,869,064
1,977,302
Operating (loss) income
(291,385)
401,867
Interest expense, net
(196,261)
(206,929)
Foreign exchange (loss) gain, net
(4,024)
17,541
Other (expense) income, net
(32,760)
22,995
Total non-operating expenses
(233,045)
(166,393)
(Loss) income before (benefit from) provision for income taxes
(524,430)
235,474
(Benefit from) provision for income taxes
(8,189)
115,992
Net (loss) income
(516,241)
119,482
Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests
11,663
74,372
Net (loss) income attributable to IGT PLC
(527,904)
45,110
Net (loss) income attributable to IGT PLC per common share - basic
(2.58)
0.22
Net (loss) income attributable to IGT PLC per common share - diluted
(2.58)
0.22
Weighted-average shares - basic
204,591
204,309
Weighted-average shares - diluted
204,591
204,532
(1) Reduces the carrying value of the International and North America Gaming & Interactive segments by $193 million and $103 million, respectively
International Game Technology PLC
Consolidated Balance Sheets
($ thousands)
Unaudited
June 30,
December 31,
2020
2019
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
1,346,741
662,934
Restricted cash and cash equivalents
183,021
231,317
Trade and other receivables, net
860,351
1,006,127
Inventories
173,022
161,790
Other current assets
574,549
571,869
Total current assets
3,137,684
2,634,037
Systems, equipment and other assets related to contracts, net
1,214,903
1,307,940
Property, plant and equipment, net
139,634
146,055
Operating lease right-of-use-assets
336,561
341,538
Goodwill
5,150,931
5,451,494
Intangible assets, net
1,722,325
1,836,002
Other non-current assets
1,791,246
1,927,524
Total non-current assets
10,355,600
11,010,553
Total assets
13,493,284
13,644,590
Liabilities and shareholders' equity
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
1,103,975
1,120,922
Current portion of long-term debt
358,336
462,155
Short-term borrowings
79,291
3,193
Other current liabilities
939,440
882,081
Total current liabilities
2,481,042
2,468,351
Long-term debt, less current portion
8,198,124
7,600,169
Deferred income taxes
331,919
366,822
Operating lease liabilities
309,556
310,721
Other non-current liabilities
378,515
413,549
Total non-current liabilities
9,218,114
8,691,261
Total liabilities
11,699,156
11,159,612
Commitments and contingencies
Shareholders' equity
1,794,128
2,484,978
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
13,493,284
13,644,590
International Game Technology PLC
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
($ thousands)
Unaudited
For the six months ended
June 30,
2020
2019
Cash flows from operating activities
Net (loss) income
(516,241)
119,482
Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Goodwill impairment
296,000
-
Depreciation
198,248
209,271
Amortization
135,957
137,201
Amortization of upfront license fees
101,347
103,935
Loss on extinguishment of debt
28,277
9,628
Debt issuance cost amortization
10,297
11,523
Foreign exchange loss (gain), net
4,024
(17,541)
Loss (gain) on sale of assets
66
(63,239)
Stock-based compensation
(11,806)
12,502
Deferred income taxes
(36,705)
6,515
Other non-cash items, net
2,504
31,392
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, excluding the effects of acquisitions:
Trade and other receivables
139,578
49,059
Inventories
(5,978)
802
Accounts payable
(5,662)
(57,317)
Other assets and liabilities
(14,807)
38,508
Net cash provided by operating activities
325,099
591,721
Cash flows from investing activities
Capital expenditures
(160,179)
(231,003)
Proceeds from sale of assets
5,185
65,429
Other
10,897
2,545
Net cash used in investing activities
(144,097)
(163,029)
Cash flows from financing activities
Proceeds from long-term debt
1,475,071
846,975
Net proceeds from short-term borrowings
74,927
19,573
Net receipts from (payments of) financial liabilities
36,468
(11,395)
Debt issuance costs paid
(19,616)
(5,934)
Payments in connection with extinguishment of debt
(25,000)
(8,598)
Dividends paid
(40,887)
(81,729)
Principal payments on long-term debt
(959,275)
(833,129)
Capital increase - non-controlling interests
2,030
1,075
Return of capital - non-controlling interests
-
(70,399)
Dividends paid - non-controlling interests
(91,376)
(129,394)
Other
(6,058)
(6,733)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
446,284
(279,688)
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents
627,286
149,004
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents
8,225
(3,748)
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period
894,251
511,777
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period
1,529,762
657,033
Supplemental Cash Flow Information:
Interest paid
(230,864)
(211,591)
Income taxes paid
(17,795)
(49,777)
International Game Technology PLC
Net Debt
($ thousands)
Unaudited
June 30,
December 31,
2020
2019
6.250% Senior Secured Notes due February 2022 (1)
1,005,593
1,491,328
4.750% Senior Secured Notes due February 2023 (2)
946,301
948,382
5.350% Senior Secured Notes due October 2023(1)
60,836
60,885
3.500% Senior Secured Notes due July 2024 (2)
555,981
557,331
6.500% Senior Secured Notes due February 2025 (1)
1,090,786
1,089,959
3.500% Senior Secured Notes due June 2026 (2)
832,943
835,105
6.250% Senior Secured Notes due January 2027(1)
743,765
743,387
2.375% Senior Secured Notes due April 2028 (2)
554,908
556,403
5.250% Senior Secured Notes due January 2029 (1)
742,827
-
Senior Secured Notes, long-term
6,533,940
6,282,780
Term Loan Facilities due January 2023 (2)
950,265
1,317,389
Revolving Credit Facilities due July 2024 (1) (2)
713,919
-
Long-term debt, less current portion
8,198,124
7,600,169
4.750% Senior Secured Notes due March 2020 (2)
-
434,789
5.500% Senior Secured Notes due June 2020 (1)
-
27,366
Term Loan Facilities due January 2023 (2)
358,336
-
Current portion of long-term debt
358,336
462,155
Short-term borrowings
79,291
3,193
Total debt
8,635,751
8,065,517
Less: Cash and cash equivalents
1,346,741
662,934
Less: Debt issuance costs, net - Revolving Credit Facilities due July 2024
-
20,464
Net debt
7,289,010
7,382,119
(1) U.S. dollar-denominated debt
(2) Euro-denominated debt
Note: Net debt is a non-GAAP financial measure
International Game Technology PLC
Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
($ and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)
Unaudited
For the three months ended
June 30,
2020
2019
Net (loss) income
(282,142)
38,987
(Benefit from) provision for income taxes
(11,321)
63,300
Interest expense, net
95,599
103,860
Foreign exchange loss, net
74,384
41,061
Other non-operating expense (income), net
29,374
(23,493)
Operating (loss) income
(94,106)
223,715
Depreciation
100,228
103,940
Amortization - purchase accounting
42,080
47,514
Amortization - non-purchase accounting (1)
74,602
73,249
Restructuring expense
43,429
2,412
Stock-based compensation
1,162
2,912
Other (2)
1,011
(33)
Adjusted EBITDA
168,406
453,709
Cash flows from operating activities
167,831
445,107
Capital expenditures
(60,481)
(111,818)
Free Cash Flow
107,350
333,289
Net (loss) income attributable to IGT PLC
(279,616)
4,856
Foreign exchange loss, net
74,384
41,061
Depreciation and amortization - purchase accounting
42,391
48,146
Restructuring expense
43,429
2,412
Loss on extinguishment of debt
23,260
9,628
Other (2)
1,011
(33)
Income tax impact on adjustments (3)
(26,339)
(15,374)
Adjusted net (loss) income attributable to IGT PLC
(121,480)
90,696
Weighted-average shares - diluted
204,748
204,412
Adjusted weighted-average shares - diluted (4)
204,748
204,412
Net (loss) income attributable to IGT PLC per common share - diluted
(1.37)
0.02
Adjusted net (loss) income attributable to IGT PLC per common share - diluted
(0.59)
0.44
(1) Includes amortization of upfront license fees
(2) Primarily includes transaction-related costs
(3) Adjustments for income taxes are determined based on the statutory tax rate in effect in the respective jurisdiction where the adjustment originated
(4) Adjusted weighted-average shares – diluted includes shares that were excluded from the GAAP computation, due to the net loss as reported
International Game Technology PLC
Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
($ and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)
Unaudited
For the six months ended
June 30,
2020
2019
Net (loss) income
(516,241)
119,482
(Benefit from) provision for income taxes
(8,189)
115,992
Interest expense, net
196,261
206,929
Foreign exchange loss (gain), net
4,024
(17,541)
Other non-operating expense (income), net
32,760
(22,995)
Operating (loss) income
(291,385)
401,867
Goodwill impairment
296,000
-
Depreciation
198,248
209,271
Amortization - purchase accounting
88,750
95,718
Amortization - non-purchase accounting (1)
148,554
145,418
Restructuring expense
47,053
5,701
Stock-based compensation
(11,806)
12,502
Other (2)
1,505
(95)
Adjusted EBITDA
476,919
870,382
Cash flows from operating activities
325,099
591,721
Capital expenditures
(160,179)
(231,003)
Free Cash Flow
164,920
360,718
Net (loss) income attributable to IGT PLC
(527,904)
45,110
Foreign exchange loss (gain), net
4,024
(17,541)
Goodwill impairment
296,000
-
Depreciation and amortization - purchase accounting
89,373
96,982
Restructuring expense
47,053
5,701
Loss on extinguishment of debt
23,260
9,628
Other (2)
1,505
(95)
Income tax impact on adjustments (3)
(38,263)
(24,778)
Adjusted net (loss) income attributable to IGT PLC
(104,952)
115,007
Weighted-average shares - diluted
204,591
204,532
Adjusted weighted-average shares - diluted (4)
204,591
204,532
Net (loss) income attributable to IGT PLC per common share - diluted
(2.58)
0.22
Adjusted net (loss) income attributable to IGT PLC per common share - diluted
(0.51)
0.56
(1) Includes amortization of upfront license fees
(2) Primarily includes transaction-related costs
(3) Adjustments for income taxes are determined based on the statutory tax rate in effect in the respective jurisdiction where the adjustment originated
(4) Adjusted weighted-average shares – diluted includes shares that were excluded from the GAAP computation, due to the net loss as reported
INTERNATIONAL GAME TECHNOLOGY PLC
Select Financial Data
As
Constant
Key Performance Indicators
%
3 Month Period Ended June 30th
Q2 '20
Q2 '19
Reported
FX
3 Month Period Ended June 30th
Q2 '20
Q2 '19
Change
Gaming
Total revenue
166
601
-72%
-72%
Installed base units (end of period)
Gaming services
111
382
-71%
-71%
Casino
28,134
31,112
-9.6%
Terminal
37
279
-87%
-87%
Casino - L/T lease (1)
930
-
NM
Other
75
103
-28%
-27%
VLT - Government sponsored (ex-Italy)
18,669
18,651
0.1%
Product sales
55
219
-75%
-75%
VLT - Italy supplier (B2B)
7,253
7,524
-3.6%
Terminal
44
155
-72%
-72%
Total installed base units
54,986
57,287
-4.0%
Other
11
64
-82%
-82%
Yield (average gross revenue per unit per day)
$ 5.41
$ 27.96
-80.7%
(1) Yield calculations should exclude these units due to
Lottery
Total revenue
394
531
-26%
-25%
accounting treatment as sales-type leases
Lottery services
372
495
-25%
-24%
FMC
352
460
-23%
-23%
Additional Italian network details:
Instant ticket & draw games
352
460
-24%
-23%
VLT - Operator (B2C)
10,844
10,929
-0.8%
Other services
0
0
0%
0%
AWP
37,138
40,268
-7.8%
LMA
20
36
-43%
-43%
Product sales
22
35
-39%
-38%
Machine units shipped
New/expansion
1,443
1,138
26.8%
Other
Total revenue
77
102
-25%
-22%
Replacement
1,552
10,086
-84.6%
Service revenue
77
102
-25%
-23%
Total machines shipped
2,995
11,224
-73.3%
Product sales
0
0
186%
186%
Global lottery same-store revenue growth
Consolidated
Revenue
637
1,234
-48%
-48%
Instant ticket & draw games
0.9%
Operating (Loss)/Income:
Multistate jackpots
-25.5%
Segment total
29
327
-91%
-91%
Total lottery same-store revenue growth (ex-Italy)
-1.7%
Purchase accounting
(42)
(48)
-12%
-12%
Italy lottery revenue growth
-54.8%
Corporate support
(80)
(55)
-46%
-47%
Total
(94)
224
NM
NM