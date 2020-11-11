LONDON, Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- International Game Technology PLC ("IGT") (NYSE: IGT) today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020. Tomorrow, at 8:00 a.m. EST, management will host a conference call and webcast to present the results; access details are provided below.
"The resilience of our portfolio, particularly in lottery, and benefits from our swift cost reduction initiatives are on full display in our third quarter results," said Marco Sala, CEO of IGT. "Strong player demand and a host of compelling new games, systems, and digital solutions led to a sharp, sequential improvement in our most important markets. We continue to monitor the evolution and impact of the pandemic around the world. With a simplified organization firmly in place, we are creating a leaner, stronger IGT."
"Robust cash flow generation during the quarter and year-to-date periods have enabled us to improve our liquidity and reduce net debt," said Max Chiara, CFO of IGT. "We are on track to achieve our 2020 temporary cost-reduction targets and have identified a number of initiatives that will enable us to deliver over $200 million of structural savings over the next two years. As a result, the improvement in our profitability should support our continued focus on reducing debt."
Overview of Consolidated Third Quarter 2020 Results
Quarter Ended
Y/Y
Constant
September 30,
Change
Currency
2020
2019
(%)
Change (%)
(In $ millions, unless otherwise noted)
GAAP Financials:
Revenue
Global Lottery
570
552
3%
0%
Global Gaming
412
601
(31)%
(34)%
Total revenue
982
1,153
(15)%
(17)%
Operating income (loss)
Global Lottery
196
161
22%
17%
Global Gaming
(8)
68
NA
NA
Corporate support expense
(18)
(26)
33%
37%
Other(1)
(42)
(49)
13%
13%
Total operating income
129
154
(16)%
(22)%
Net (loss) income attributable to IGT PLC
(128)
104
NA
Non-GAAP Financial Measures:
Adjusted net income attributable to IGT PLC
54
43
25%
Adjusted EBITDA
Global Lottery
309
270
14%
10%
Global Gaming
58
156
(63)%
(65)%
Corporate support expense
(13)
(20)
32%
36%
Total Adjusted EBITDA
354
407
(13)%
(17)%
Net debt
7,243
7,354
(2)%
(1) Primarily includes purchase price amortization
Note: Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are provided at the end of this news release
Key Highlights:
- Delivered $220 million in positive free cash flow in the quarter; generated $610 million in cash from operations and $384 million in free cash flow year-to-date
- Robust player demand drives highest Global Lottery same-store sales growth and Adjusted EBITDA in seven quarters
- Signed 2-year contract extension with New York Lottery
- Recently awarded 7-year contracts with Poland and Nebraska Lotteries following competitive bid processes
- Sharp, sequential improvement in Global Gaming revenue and profit following acute impact of the pandemic in the second quarter
- 41% increase in Digital & Betting revenue; launched full-service, in-house U.S. sports betting trading team in the third quarter and recently established new partnerships with Boyd Gaming and the National Basketball Association (NBA)
- Awarded three spots on Casino Journal's esteemed "Top 20 Most Innovative Gaming Technology Products Awards," the most of any gaming supplier
- Cashless solutions gaining traction as Resort Wallet™ launched at Resorts World Catskills
Financial highlights:
Third quarter 2020 results reflect the continued, global impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, but at a lower level compared to the second quarter
Resilient consolidated revenue of $982 million, down 15% from the prior year
- Global Lottery revenue of $570 million, up 3%, driven by double-digit growth in North America same-store sales
- Global Gaming revenue totals $412 million, down 31% on pandemic-related closures and restrictions; positive sequential trends as casinos re-open and installed base is gradually reactivated
Operating income of $129 million, compared to $154 million in the prior year
- Benefit of disciplined cost-saving actions
- Global Lottery same-store sales growth translates into high profit flow-through
- Contribution from Global Gaming impacted by $36 million higher bad debt and obsolescence charges, primarily due to the protracted pandemic slow-down in business activities
Net interest expense of $101 million compared to $103 million in the prior year
Benefit from income taxes of $27 million, compared to a provision for income taxes of $45 million, driven by lower pre-tax income and the tax impact of significant foreign exchange losses in the third quarter of 2020 versus significant foreign exchange gains in the prior-year period
Net loss attributable to IGT was $128 million; adjusted net income attributable to IGT of $54 million compared to adjusted net income of $43 million in the prior year
- Net loss includes $149 million in non-cash foreign exchange loss, primarily on Euro-denominated debt instruments
Net loss per diluted share of $0.62; adjusted net income per diluted share of $0.26 compared to adjusted net income per diluted share of $0.21 in the prior year
Adjusted EBITDA of $354 million compared to $407 million in the prior-year period
- Benefit from previously mentioned cost-saving actions
- Global Lottery achieves highest segment-level Adjusted EBITDA in seven quarters
Net debt of $7.24 billion compared to $7.38 billion at December 31, 2019; Net debt to LTM adjusted EBITDA of 5.72x up from 4.31x at December 31, 2019, due to pandemic's impact on EBITDA in the first nine months of 2020
Cash and Liquidity Update
- At September 30, 2020, liquidity totaled $2.55 billion, an improvement from the second quarter level on strong cash flow generation; comprised of $943 million in unrestricted cash and $1.61 billion available under revolving credit facilities
Conference Call and Webcast:
November 12, 2020, at 8:00 a.m. EST
Live webcast available under "News, Events & Presentations" on IGT's Investor Relations website at www.IGT.com; replay available on the website following the live event
Dial-In Numbers
- US/Canada toll-free dial-in number: +1 844 842 7999
- Outside the US/Canada toll-free number: +1 612 979 9887
- Conference ID/confirmation code: 9189642
- A telephone replay of the call will be available for one week
- US/Canada replay number: +1 855 859 2056
- Outside the US/Canada replay number: +1 404 537 3406
- ID/Confirmation code: 9189642
Note: Certain totals in the tables included in this press release may not add due to rounding
Comparability of Results
All figures presented in this news release are prepared under U.S. GAAP, unless noted otherwise. Adjusted figures exclude the impact of items such as purchase accounting, impairment charges, restructuring expense, foreign exchange, and certain one-time, primarily transaction-related items. Reconciliations to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures are included in the tables in this news release. Constant currency changes for 2020 are calculated using the same foreign exchange rates as the corresponding 2019 period. Management uses non-GAAP financial measures to understand and compare operating results across accounting periods, for internal budgeting and forecasting purposes, and to evaluate the Company's financial performance. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures reflect the Company's ongoing business in a manner that allows for meaningful period-to-period comparisons and analysis of business trends. These constant currency changes and non-GAAP financial measures should however be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, the Company's reported results prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.
About IGT
IGT (NYSE:IGT) is the global leader in gaming. We deliver entertaining and responsible gaming experiences for players across all channels and regulated segments, from Gaming Machines and Lotteries to Sports Betting and Digital. Leveraging a wealth of compelling content, substantial investment in innovation, player insights, operational expertise, and leading-edge technology, our solutions deliver unrivalled gaming experiences that engage players and drive growth. We have a well-established local presence and relationships with governments and regulators in more than 100 countries around the world, and create value by adhering to the highest standards of service, integrity, and responsibility. IGT has approximately 11,000 employees. For more information, please visit www.IGT.com.
Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This news release may contain forward-looking statements (including within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) concerning International Game Technology PLC and its consolidated subsidiaries (the "Company") and other matters. These statements may discuss goals, intentions, and expectations as to future plans, trends, events, dividends, results of operations, or financial condition, or otherwise, based on current beliefs of the management of the Company as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, such management. Forward-looking statements may be accompanied by words such as "aim," "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "could," "would," "should," "shall", "continue," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "future," "guidance," "intend," "may," "will," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project" or the negative or other variations of them. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which such statements are made and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside the Company's control. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may differ materially from those predicted in the forward-looking statements and from past results, performance, or achievements. Therefore, you should not place undue reliance on such statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include (but are not limited to) the factors and risks described in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F for the financial year ended December 31, 2019 and other documents filed from time to time with the SEC, which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov and on the investor relations section of the Company's website at www.IGT.com. Except as required under applicable law, the Company does not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements. You should carefully consider these factors and other risks and uncertainties that affect the Company's business. Nothing in this news release is intended, or is to be construed, as a profit forecast or to be interpreted to mean that the financial performance of International Game Technology PLC for the current or any future financial years will necessarily match or exceed the historical published financial performance or International Game Technology PLC, as applicable. All forward-looking statements contained in this news release are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. All subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to International Game Technology PLC, or persons acting on its behalf, are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Management supplements the reporting of financial information, determined under GAAP, with certain non-GAAP financial information. Management believes the non-GAAP information presented provides investors with additional useful information, but it is not intended to nor should it be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the related GAAP measures. Moreover, other companies may define non-GAAP measures differently, which limits the usefulness of these measures for comparisons with such other companies. The Company encourages investors to review its financial statements and publicly-filed reports in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure.
Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA represents net income (loss) (a GAAP measure) before income taxes, interest expense, foreign exchange gain (loss), other non-operating expenses, depreciation, impairment losses, amortization (service revenue, purchase accounting and non-purchase accounting) restructuring expenses, stock-based compensation, and certain other non-recurring items. Other non-recurring items are infrequent in nature and are not reflective of on-going operational activities. For the business segments, Adjusted EBITDA represents segment operating income (loss) before depreciation, amortization (service revenue, purchase accounting and non-purchase accounting) restructuring expenses, stock-based compensation, and certain other non-recurring items. Adjusted net (loss) income attributable to IGT PLC represents Net (loss) income attributable to IGT PLC before foreign exchange, purchase accounting depreciation and amortization, restructuring expenses, loss on extinguishment of debt and certain other non-recurring items. Adjusted Diluted EPS represents Adjusted net (loss) income attributable to IGT PLC per weighted-average number of common shares outstanding during the period that takes into consideration potential common shares outstanding deriving from the IGT PLC share-based payment awards, when inclusion is not antidilutive. Other non-recurring items are discrete, infrequent in nature and are not reflective of on-going operational activities. Management believes that the non-GAAP measures just mentioned are useful in providing period-to-period comparisons of the results of the Company's ongoing operational performance.
Net debt is a non-GAAP financial measure that represents debt (a GAAP measure, calculated as long-term obligations plus short-term borrowings) minus cash and equivalents. Cash and cash equivalent are subtracted from the GAAP measure because they could be used to reduce the Company's debt obligations. Management believes that net debt is a useful measure to monitor leverage and evaluate the balance sheet.
Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure that represents cash flow from operations (a GAAP measure) less capital expenditures. Management believes free cash flow is a useful measure of liquidity and an additional basis for assessing IGT's ability to fund its activities, including debt service and distribution of earnings to shareholders.
A reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures to the corresponding amounts prepared in accordance with GAAP appears in the tables in this release. The tables provide additional information as to the items and amounts that have been excluded from the adjusted measures.
Contact:
Phil O'Shaughnessy, Global Communications, toll free in U.S./Canada +1 (844) IGT-7452; outside U.S./Canada +1 (401) 392-7452
Francesco Luti, +39 3485475493; for Italian media inquiries
James Hurley, Investor Relations, +1 (401) 392-7190
Select Performance and KPI data: (In $ millions, unless otherwise noted)
Q3'20
Q3'19
% Change
As Reported
% Change
GLOBAL LOTTERY
At Constant FX
Revenue
Service
Operating and facilities management contracts
525
502
5%
1%
Upfront license fee amortization
(52)
(48)
(7)%
0%
Operating and facilities management contracts, net
474
454
4%
2%
Other
76
66
15%
9%
Total service revenue
549
520
6%
3%
Product sales
20
33
(38)%
(38)%
Total revenue
570
552
3%
0%
Operating income
196
161
22%
17%
Adjusted EBITDA
309
270
14%
10%
Global same-store sales growth (%)
Instant ticket & draw games
10.6%
Multi-jurisdiction jackpots
(14.3)%
Total
8.7%
North America & Rest of world same-store sales growth (%)
Instant ticket & draw games
15.0%
Multi-jurisdiction jackpots
(14.3)%
Total
12.1%
Italy same-store sales growth (%)
Instant ticket & draw games
(3.5)%
Q3'20
Q3'19
% Change
As Reported
% Change
GLOBAL GAMING
At Constant FX
Revenue
Service
Terminal
193
276
(30)%
(33)%
Systems, software, and other
138
126
10%
6%
Total service revenue
331
402
(18)%
(21)%
Product sales
Terminal
49
139
(64)%
(65)%
Other
32
60
(47)%
(48)%
Total product sales revenue
81
199
(59)%
(60)%
Total revenue
412
601
(31)%
(34)%
Operating (loss) income
(8)
68
NA
NA
Adjusted EBITDA
58
156
(63)%
(65)%
Installed base units
Casino
48,280
51,592
(6)%
Casino - L/T lease (1)
1,102
—
NA
Italy VLT - Operator (B2C)
10,845
10,984
(1)%
Italy VLT - Supplier (B2B)
7,112
7,514
(5)%
Italy AWP
36,279
41,129
(12)%
Total installed base units
103,618
111,219
(7)%
Installed base units (by geography)
US & Canada
34,584
37,260
(7)%
Rest of world
14,798
14,332
3%
Subtotal
49,382
51,592
(4)%
Italy
54,236
59,627
(9)%
Total installed base units
103,618
111,219
(7)%
Yields (by geography)(2), in absolute $
US & Canada
$26.79
$41.31
(35)%
Rest of world (ex-Italy)
$4.31
$8.04
(46)%
Total yields (ex-Italy)
$19.88
$32.06
(38)%
Global machine units sold
New/expansion
818
1,001
(18)%
Replacement
2,853
9,190
(69)%
Total machine units sold
3,671
10,191
(64)%
US & Canada machine units sold
New/expansion
667
791
(16)%
Replacement
2,007
4,150
(52)%
Total machine units sold
2,674
4,941
(46)%
(1) Excluded from yield calculations due to treatment as sales-type leases
(2) Excludes Casino L/T lease units due to treatment as sales-type leases
Q3'20
Q3'19
% Change
As Reported
% Change
GLOBAL GAMING (Continued)
At Constant FX
Rest of world machine units sold
New/expansion
151
210
(28)%
Replacement
846
5,040
(83)%
Total machine units sold
997
5,250
(81)%
Average Selling Price (ASP), in absolute $
US & Canada
13,800
14,800
(7)%
Rest of world
12,100
11,800
3%
Total ASP
13,300
13,300
0%
Gaming Systems Revenue
32
53
(41)%
Italy Wagers (€)
VLT (B2C)
940
1,324
(29)%
AWP
711
877
(19)%
Italy sports betting wagers (€)
237
227
5%
Italy sports betting payout (%)
83.0%
83.4%
0%
Q3'20
Q3'19
% Change
As Reported
% Change
CONSOLIDATED
At Constant FX
Revenue (by geography)
US & Canada
443
538
(18)%
(18)%
Italy
416
402
3%
(4)%
Rest of world
123
213
(42)%
(43)%
Total revenue
982
1,153
(15)%
(17)%
Digital & Betting Revenue (1)
104
74
41%
35%
(1) Included within consolidated revenue
International Game Technology PLC
Consolidated Statements of Operations
($ and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)
Unaudited
For the three months ended
For the nine months ended
September 30,
September 30,
2020
2019
2020
2019
Service revenue
880,133
921,712
2,223,772
2,892,774
Product sales
101,377
231,535
335,417
639,642
Total revenue
981,510
1,153,247
2,559,189
3,532,416
Cost of services
541,118
575,594
1,479,605
1,765,519
Cost of product sales
81,516
136,246
239,822
397,217
Selling, general and administrative
180,315
201,416
515,858
616,516
Research and development
48,039
68,804
140,111
200,305
Restructuring
(98)
16,152
46,955
21,853
Goodwill impairment
—
—
296,000
—
Other operating expense (income), net
2,118
1,153
3,721
(24,743)
Total operating expenses
853,008
999,365
2,722,072
2,976,667
Operating income (loss)
128,502
153,882
(162,883)
555,749
Interest expense, net
(101,023)
(102,551)
(297,284)
(309,480)
Foreign exchange (loss) gain, net
(149,403)
124,068
(153,427)
141,609
Other (expense) income, net
(7,031)
(308)
(39,791)
22,687
Total non-operating (expenses) income
(257,457)
21,209
(490,502)
(145,184)
(Loss) income before (benefit from) provision for income taxes
(128,955)
175,091
(653,385)
410,565
(Benefit from) provision for income taxes
(26,617)
44,530
(34,806)
160,522
Net (loss) income
(102,338)
130,561
(618,579)
250,043
Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests
25,652
26,998
37,315
101,370
Net (loss) income attributable to IGT PLC
(127,990)
103,563
(655,894)
148,673
Net (loss) income attributable to IGT PLC per common share - basic
(0.62)
0.51
(3.20)
0.73
Net (loss) income attributable to IGT PLC per common share - diluted
(0.62)
0.51
(3.20)
0.73
Weighted-average shares - basic
204,857
204,435
204,680
204,352
Weighted-average shares - diluted
204,857
204,528
204,680
204,532
International Game Technology PLC
Consolidated Balance Sheets
($ thousands)
Unaudited
September 30,
December 31,
2020
2019
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
943,346
662,934
Restricted cash and cash equivalents
196,252
231,317
Trade and other receivables, net
828,459
1,006,127
Inventories
183,220
161,790
Other current assets
556,607
571,869
Total current assets
2,707,884
2,634,037
Systems, equipment and other assets related to contracts, net
1,180,511
1,307,940
Property, plant and equipment, net
129,636
146,055
Operating lease right-of-use assets
332,121
341,538
Goodwill
5,188,657
5,451,494
Intangible assets, net
1,672,750
1,836,002
Other non-current assets
1,779,807
1,927,524
Total non-current assets
10,283,482
11,010,553
Total assets
12,991,366
13,644,590
Liabilities and shareholders' equity
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
1,116,854
1,120,922
Current portion of long-term debt
374,656
462,155
Short-term borrowings
4
3,193
Other current liabilities
1,006,658
882,081
Total current liabilities
2,498,172
2,468,351
Long-term debt, less current portion
7,821,723
7,600,169
Deferred income taxes
272,555
366,822
Operating lease liabilities
305,805
310,721
Other non-current liabilities
372,428
413,549
Total non-current liabilities
8,772,511
8,691,261
Total liabilities
11,270,683
11,159,612
Commitments and contingencies
Shareholders' equity
1,720,683
2,484,978
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
12,991,366
13,644,590
International Game Technology PLC
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
($ thousands)
Unaudited
For the three months ended
For the nine months ended
September 30,
September 30,
2020
2019
2020
2019
Cash flows from operating activities
Net (loss) income
(102,338)
130,561
(618,579)
250,043
Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation
102,578
106,020
300,826
315,291
Goodwill impairment
—
—
296,000
—
Amortization
65,624
69,960
201,581
207,161
Amortization of upfront license fees
54,229
50,695
155,576
154,630
Foreign exchange loss (gain), net
149,403
(124,068)
153,427
(141,609)
(Gain) loss on extinguishment of debt
(10)
2,336
28,267
11,964
Debt issuance cost amortization
5,451
5,481
15,748
17,004
Loss (gain) on sale of assets
389
(2,085)
455
(65,324)
Stock-based compensation
1,103
7,544
(10,703)
20,046
Deferred income taxes
(69,815)
(3,925)
(106,520)
2,590
Other non-cash items, net
2,621
17,339
5,125
48,731
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, excluding the effects of acquisitions:
Trade and other receivables
58,553
(32,513)
198,131
16,546
Inventories
(3,457)
23,073
(9,435)
23,875
Accounts payable
(17,984)
57,928
(23,646)
611
Other assets and liabilities
38,867
(111,362)
24,060
(72,854)
Net cash provided by operating activities
285,214
196,984
610,313
788,705
Cash flows from investing activities
Capital expenditures
(65,668)
(101,713)
(225,847)
(332,716)
Proceeds from sale of assets
1,272
35,314
6,457
100,743
Other
1,540
3,581
12,437
6,126
Net cash used in investing activities
(62,856)
(62,818)
(206,953)
(225,847)
Cash flows from financing activities
Principal payments on long-term debt
(579,175)
(431,518)
(959,275)
(1,264,647)
Payments in connection with extinguishment of debt
—
—
(25,000)
(8,598)
Payments of debt issuance costs
(1,863)
(18,853)
(21,479)
(24,787)
Net payments of short-term borrowings
(82,537)
(54,092)
(7,610)
(34,519)
Proceeds from long-term debt
—
550,050
895,896
1,397,025
Net receipts from financial liabilities
59,230
12,148
95,698
753
Dividends paid
—
(40,887)
(40,887)
(122,616)
Dividends paid - non-controlling interests
(44,516)
(6,290)
(135,892)
(135,684)
Return of capital - non-controlling interests
—
(9,985)
—
(80,384)
Capital increase - non-controlling interests
1,304
294
3,334
1,369
Other
(2,540)
(1,065)
(8,598)
(7,798)
Net cash used in financing activities
(650,097)
(198)
(203,813)
(279,886)
Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents
(427,739)
133,968
199,547
282,972
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents
37,575
(27,343)
45,800
(31,091)
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period
1,529,762
657,033
894,251
511,777
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period
1,139,598
763,658
1,139,598
763,658
Supplemental Cash Flow Information
Interest paid
(141,263)
(160,256)
(372,127)
(371,847)
Income taxes paid
(41,637)
(88,232)
(59,432)
(138,009)
International Game Technology PLC
Net Debt
($ thousands)
Unaudited
September 30,
December 31,
2020
2019
6.250% Senior Secured U.S. Dollar Notes due February 2022
1,004,662
1,491,328
4.750% Senior Secured Euro Notes due February 2023
989,909
948,382
5.350% Senior Secured U.S. Dollar Notes due October 2023
60,811
60,885
3.500% Senior Secured Euro Notes due July 2024
581,534
557,331
6.500% Senior Secured U.S. Dollar Notes due February 2025
1,091,210
1,089,959
3.500% Senior Secured Euro Notes due June 2026
871,151
835,105
6.250% Senior Secured U.S. Dollar Notes due January 2027
743,958
743,387
2.375% Senior Secured Euro Notes due April 2028
580,333
556,403
5.250% Senior Secured U.S. Dollar Notes due January 2029
743,004
—
Senior Secured Notes
6,666,572
6,282,780
Euro Term Loan Facility due January 2023
994,835
1,317,389
U.S. Dollar Revolving Credit Facility A due July 2024
160,316
—
Long-term debt, less current portion
7,821,723
7,600,169
4.750% Senior Secured Euro Notes due March 2020
—
434,789
5.500% Senior Secured U.S. Dollar Notes due June 2020
—
27,366
Euro Term Loan Facility due January 2023
374,656
—
Current portion of long-term debt
374,656
462,155
Short-term borrowings
4
3,193
Total debt
8,196,383
8,065,517
Less: Cash and cash equivalents
943,346
662,934
Less: Debt issuance costs, net - Euro Revolving Credit Facility B due July 2024
10,422
20,464
Net debt
7,242,615
7,382,119
Note: Net debt is a non-GAAP financial measure
International Game Technology PLC
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
($ and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)
Unaudited
For the three months ended September 30, 2020
Operating
Global
Global
Segment
Corporate
Total
Lottery
Gaming
Total
and Other
IGT PLC
Net loss
(102,338)
Benefit from income taxes
(26,617)
Interest expense, net
101,023
Foreign exchange loss, net
149,403
Other non-operating expense, net
7,031
Operating income (loss)
195,766
(7,550)
188,216
(59,714)
128,502
Depreciation
51,248
51,007
102,255
323
102,578
Amortization - service revenue (1)
54,229
—
54,229
—
54,229
Amortization - non-purchase accounting
7,926
15,178
23,104
762
23,866
Amortization - purchase accounting
—
—
—
41,758
41,758
Restructuring
(52)
(428)
(480)
382
(98)
Stock-based compensation
81
71
152
951
1,103
Other (2)
—
—
—
2,118
2,118
Adjusted EBITDA
309,198
58,278
367,476
(13,420)
354,056
Cash flows from operating activities
285,214
Capital expenditures
(65,668)
Free Cash Flow
219,546
Net loss attributable to IGT PLC
(127,990)
Foreign exchange loss, net
149,403
42,069
Restructuring
(98)
Gain on extinguishment of debt
(10)
Other (2)
2,118
Income tax impact on adjustments (3)
(11,167)
Adjusted net income attributable to IGT PLC
54,325
Weighted-average shares - diluted
204,857
Adjusted weighted-average shares - diluted (4)
205,013
Net loss attributable to IGT PLC per common share - diluted
(0.62)
Adjusted net income attributable to IGT PLC per common share - diluted
0.26
(1) Includes amortization of upfront license fees
(2) Primarily includes transaction-related costs
(3) Adjustments for income taxes are determined based on the statutory tax rate in effect in the respective jurisdiction where the adjustment originated
(4) Adjusted weighted-average shares - diluted includes shares that were excluded from the GAAP computation, due to the net loss as reported
International Game Technology PLC
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
($ and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)
Unaudited
For the three months ended September 30, 2019
Operating
Global
Global
Segment
Corporate
Total
Lottery
Gaming
Total
and Other
IGT PLC
Net income
130,561
Provision for income taxes
44,530
Interest expense, net
102,551
Foreign exchange gain, net
(124,068)
Other non-operating expense, net
308
Operating income (loss)
160,820
68,025
228,845
(74,963)
153,882
Depreciation
50,099
55,160
105,259
761
106,020
Amortization - service revenue (1)
50,695
—
50,695
—
50,695
Amortization - non-purchase accounting
6,843
14,415
21,258
754
22,012
Amortization - purchase accounting
—
—
—
47,948
47,948
Restructuring
211
16,283
16,494
(342)
16,152
Stock-based compensation
1,582
2,126
3,708
3,836
7,544
Other (2)
—
432
432
2,391
2,823
Adjusted EBITDA
270,250
156,441
426,691
(19,615)
407,076
Cash flows from operating activities
196,984
Capital expenditures
(101,713)
Free Cash Flow
95,271
Net income attributable to IGT PLC
103,563
Foreign exchange gain, net
(124,068)
48,580
Restructuring
16,152
Loss on extinguishment of debt
2,336
Other (2)
2,823
Income tax impact on adjustments (3)
(6,041)
Adjusted net income attributable to IGT PLC
43,345
Weighted-average shares - diluted
204,528
Adjusted weighted-average shares - diluted
204,528
Net income attributable to IGT PLC per common share - diluted
0.51
Adjusted net income attributable to IGT PLC per common share - diluted
0.21
(1) Includes amortization of upfront license fees
(2) Primarily includes transaction-related costs
(3) Adjustments for income taxes are determined based on the statutory tax rate in effect in the respective jurisdiction where the adjustment originated
International Game Technology PLC
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
($ and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)
Unaudited
For the nine months ended September 30, 2020
Operating
Global
Global
Segment
Corporate
Total
Lottery
Gaming
Total
and Other
IGT PLC
Net loss
(618,579)
Benefit from income taxes
(34,806)
Interest expense, net
297,284
Foreign exchange loss, net
153,427
Other non-operating expense, net
39,791
Operating income (loss)
446,965
(124,787)
322,178
(485,061)
(162,883)
Goodwill impairment
—
—
—
296,000
296,000
Depreciation
147,055
152,670
299,725
1,101
300,826
Amortization - service revenue (1)
155,576
—
155,576
—
155,576
Amortization - non-purchase accounting
22,006
46,726
68,732
2,341
71,073
Amortization - purchase accounting
—
—
—
130,508
130,508
Restructuring
5,332
35,430
40,762
6,193
46,955
Stock-based compensation
(3,713)
(5,063)
(8,776)
(1,927)
(10,703)
Other (2)
—
—
—
3,623
3,623
Adjusted EBITDA
773,221
104,976
878,197
(47,222)
830,975
Cash flows from operating activities
610,313
Capital expenditures
(225,847)
Free Cash Flow
384,466
Net loss attributable to IGT PLC
(655,894)
Foreign exchange loss, net
153,427
Goodwill impairment
296,000
131,442
Restructuring
46,955
Loss on extinguishment of debt
23,250
Other (2)
3,623
Income tax impact on adjustments (3)
(49,430)
Adjusted net loss attributable to IGT PLC
(50,627)
Weighted-average shares - diluted
204,680
Adjusted weighted-average shares - diluted
204,680
Net loss attributable to IGT PLC per common share - diluted
(3.20)
Adjusted net loss attributable to IGT PLC per common share - diluted
(0.25)
(1) Includes amortization of upfront license fees
(2) Primarily includes transaction-related costs
(3) Adjustments for income taxes are determined based on the statutory tax rate in effect in the respective jurisdiction where the adjustment originated
International Game Technology PLC
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
($ and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)
Unaudited
For the nine months ended September 30, 2019
Operating
Global
Global
Segment
Corporate
Total
Lottery
Gaming
Total
and Other
IGT PLC
Net income
250,043
Provision for income taxes
160,522
Interest expense, net
309,480
Foreign exchange gain, net
(141,609)
Other non-operating income, net
(22,687)
Operating income (loss)
542,913
239,940
782,853
(227,104)
555,749
Depreciation
147,461
165,490
312,951
2,340
315,291
Amortization - service revenue (1)
154,629
—
154,629
—
154,629
Amortization - non-purchase accounting
18,175
43,090
61,265
2,231
63,496
Amortization - purchase accounting
—
—
—
143,666
143,666
Restructuring
1,003
16,959
17,962
3,891
21,853
Stock-based compensation
3,854
5,088
8,942
11,104
20,046
Other (2)
—
432
432
2,296
2,728
Adjusted EBITDA
868,035
470,999
1,339,034
(61,576)
1,277,458
Cash flows from operating activities
788,705
Capital expenditures
(332,716)
Free Cash Flow
455,989
Net income attributable to IGT PLC
148,673
Foreign exchange gain, net
(141,609)
145,562
Restructuring
21,853
Loss on extinguishment of debt
11,964
Other (2)
2,728
Income tax impact on adjustments (3)
(30,819)
Adjusted net income attributable to IGT PLC
158,352
Weighted-average shares - diluted
204,532
Adjusted weighted-average shares - diluted
204,532
Net income attributable to IGT PLC per common share - diluted
0.73
Adjusted net income attributable to IGT PLC per common share - diluted
0.77
(1) Includes amortization of upfront license fees
(2) Primarily includes transaction-related costs
(3) Adjustments for income taxes are determined based on the statutory tax rate in effect in the respective jurisdiction where the adjustment originated