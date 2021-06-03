TUCKER, Ga., June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CATMEDIA CEO Catherine Downey has been recognized yet again for her excellence in leadership, recently being named a nominee for the the prestigious Vistage Leadership Award. The honor is bestowed annually by the Georgia chapter of Vistage Worldwide, the world's largest CEO coaching and peer advisory organization for small and midsize businesses.
This nomination adds to a growing list of recognitions for Downey in the past year, which also includes being named to Atlanta Magazine's 500 Most Powerful Leaders, a prominent compilation recognizing the city's most reputable CEOs, presidents, government and civic organizations leaders, and non-profit executives.
"Catherine has led CATMEDIA to unprecedented success since founding the company nearly 25 years ago," said Jay McDonald, Master Chair for Vistage Worldwide. "Her exceptional background, experience, and commitment have all been recognized through multiple awards, and I was thrilled to see that she was nominated for this one.
"She is an asset to her Vistage advisory group, and to her community, who thinks innovatively and runs an outstanding business. She is a wonderful candidate for this award."
About the Vistage Leadership Award
Vistage is the world's largest executive coaching organization for small and midsize businesses, boasting more than 23,000 members in 20 countries. For more than 60 years, the organization has helped CEOs, business owners and key executives through confidential peer advisory groups and executive coaching sessions.
The Georgia chapter of the organization includes more than 500 members who lead more than 100,000 combined employees and generate more than $16 billion in combined annual revenue. Its Vistage Leadership Award honors a member with three or more years' tenure who demonstrates trailblazing leadership. According to the group, leaders who are nominated make a discernible difference in their companies, their Vistage advisory groups, and their communities.
Qualities that make a candidate standout for this award include:
- Works on self as much as on the business.
- Listens — really listens — and is there for their team or other Vistage group members.
- Has implemented significant change in their business and overcome adversity.
- Has a zest for learning and problem-solving that is contagious.
- Realizes the work they do now lays the groundwork for the future.
"Vistage is an organization which I respect a great deal, and of which am honored to be a member," said Catherine Downey, CATMEDIA CEO. "I am truly humbled to receive this nomination alongside some of the best business leaders in our state, as it represents even more validation for the amazing work that my talented team and I dedicate ourselves to each and every day."
CATMEDIA Continues to Thrive
Under Downey's leadership, CATMEDIA has continued to excel even through the pandemic, winning more business from current and new clients alike. She has maintained her team's success by continuing to foster a creative and innovative work environment, ensuring the delivery of excellent customer service.
Downey's unwavering commitment to creativity, high quality products, and outstanding service indicate enduring success for the agency as it continues to rise.
ABOUT CATMEDIA
CATMEDIA is an award-winning, Inc. 500 company based in Atlanta. Founded in 1997, the company specializes in advertising, creative services, media production, program management, training, and human resource management. As a Women-Owned Small Business (WOSB), CATMEDIA provides world-class customer service and innovative solutions to government and commercial clients. CATMEDIA clients include the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), and Department of Veterans Affairs (VA).
