MIAMI, July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- This summer, magazines around the world seem to have one thing - or rather, one model - in common: Yilena Hernández. The international modeling sensational has graced the covers of major magazines in three countries in June and July alone, showing off light, airy and chic looks from designers like Balmain, Patbo, and Christian Louboutin.
Hernández is, in fact, the cover girl for the June and July issues of Harper's Bazaar in Vietnam and Romania and Marie Claire in the Ukraine. And while Hernández is a hot commodity right now, she has been burning up beauty contests, runways, and TV and has been the face of elite brands since she was 15. That is when she moved from her native Cuba to the U.S. to pursue her career.
Early on, she was dubbed the "Cuban Barbie," a nickname that piqued the interest of many in the industry, leading to covers for Cosmopolitan, L'officiel, Playboy, Maxim, Ellements, Latina and JMG magazines. She has walked runways from Paris to Milan to Los Angeles to New York, represented the Willfredo Gerardo fashion brand, and been the guest of fashion icons like Tom Ford and Roberto Cavalli at elite fashion events. Hernández has also appeared on a variety of TV shows like Today, Giant Saturday and Latin Angels, and Take Care of the Camera.
"It's been such an amazing summer so far. To get the covers of Harper's Bazaar and Marie Claire is thrilling and I am especially pleased to reach such a diverse demographic," said Hernández. "It means a great deal to me to know that my personal brand is relatable to people from such a variety of cultures."
Hernández is not just a pretty face though. She is also an entrepreneur who founded her own makeup and luxury lash lines, Yilena Luxury Lashes and Yilena Luxury Beauty, and is working on a swimwear collection. Fittingly, she wore makeup from her own line during the recent magazine cover shoots.
"I look to strong and multi-talented women like Lady Gaga for inspiration but I come by my work ethic naturally and as a result of my upbringing," she said. "Nothing comes easily in this life and I give 100 percent to everything I take on - whether it's my modeling or my businesses. Some consider me a workaholic but I wouldn't put in the hours if I didn't love what I do. And when you land covers for Harper's Bazaar and Marie Claire in one summer, you know the effort was well worth it."
For more information about Yilena Hernández, go to @yilena_hernandez on Instagram. For more information about Yilena Luxury Lashes and Yilena Luxury Beauty, go to @yilenaluxurylashes on Facebook or @yilena_luxury_beauty on Instagram or visit yilenaluxurylashes.com.
