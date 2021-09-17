MIAMI BEACH, Fla., Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Miami Beach Pride, announced that International pop icon Paulina Rubio will be the headliner for the Latin Stage on September 18, performing her hit songs during the festival. This is Rubio's first performance at Miami Beach Pride and promises to be one to remember.
"Latin music is a tremendous part of the lifeblood of the Miami community, and we couldn't be more thrilled to have Paulina Rubio headlining that stage," said Rich Walczak, executive director, Miami Beach Pride, "Performing her hits that so many of us know and watching as she is crowned Queen of Miami Beach Pride 2021 will be a can't miss part of Pride weekend."
Miami Beach Pride is also announcing an additional slate of performers to the Latin Stage for an action-packed and varied experience. They include Willie Gomez, Nitty Scott, Solomon Ray, FLYKINGI and Rob B.
To see these artists in addition to the others on our stages, please make sure to register for Pride. Doing so will ensure you have the latest news and safety protocols as Miami Beach Pride continues to work with local leaders to ensure a safe and healthy festival for all in attendance. There will be onsite vaccination distribution for any attendee wishing to receive a free vaccine. As in previous years, there is no cost to attend Miami Beach Pride and the registration will be the most efficient way to disseminate information related to the entire week of events and celebrations beginning September 10th and culminating in the Festival weekend the 18-19th.
Miami Beach Pride has also partnered with the South Beach Hotel Group, upholding a long-standing relationship of over five years. Their mission has always included large support to the LGBTQ+ community and have forged a dutiful relationship with the South Florida community at large. Their hotel group oversees a large host of locations, including such trendy properties as the Chelsea (944 Washington Ave.), Hotel Shelley (844 Collins Ave.), Croydon (3720 Collins Ave.), Metropole (635 Collins Ave.) and many others. The South Beach Hotel Group's expansive list of properties ranges from historic landmarks with luxurious pools and bars to boutique spots that create an intimate experience you will remember and treasure.
For more information on events related to Pride as well as for the latest programming, please visit miamibeachpride.com and follow us on Instagram @miamibeachpride.
Media Contact
Peter Anthonii, Miami Beach Pride, +1 4073102406, peter.carey@miamibeachpride.com
SOURCE Miami Beach Pride