BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Joey Zhou, host of the "Zhou Zheng Art Channel," and Holly Hester, TV host of the video series "Higher Living," interviewed Jiannan Huang, one of the world's finest artists of contemporary oil and traditional Chinese ink painting. Mr. Zhou is also Co-Founder and Chairman of The Los Angeles Beverly Arts ("LABA") and the LABA Los Angeles International Art Festival.
Hester asked Huang, "How did watching the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games inspire you to create the paintings "Olympic Flowers" and "Olympic Magnificence" for the International Olympic Committee?".
Huang responded, "The oil painting "Olympic Magnificence" presents the grandness of the Olympic Games from the perspective of space. Like the galaxies, stars, planets, and even life in the distant universe, all the elements are integrated to represent the Olympic spirit of harmony, peace, and unity. I hope it will inspire and spread the Olympic spirit for the upcoming Winter Olympic Games."
An Olympics program called "Cheering for the Olympics" was initiated in 2019 to help promote the 2022 Olympics in Beijing and share Chinese art and culture with the world. "Cheering for the Olympics" is sponsored by the International Olympic Committee, and artist Jiannan Huang was chosen to be the Olympics 2022 Overseas Art Advisor. At the time, he presented a painting called "Olympic Flowers" to President Bach of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to express his appreciation and thank him for supporting the program.
"While I have been an artist most of my life," said Huang, "I also have many interests and a wide range of hobbies. For example, I have practiced martial arts since I was a child and enjoy playing table tennis (ping pong) and billiards. I have always had a passion for sports and the Olympics. If the goal of the Olympic Games is to pursue the Olympic spirit of 'higher, faster, stronger, and more united,' then art is to pursue the aesthetic value of 'newer, more refined, and more beautiful. I feel that art and sports are not separate in the globalized world we live in today, but are united."
"Why has your art received such a favorable response in Europe and America?" asked Hester. "And, as an Asian painter, how do you blend and learn from Western art so that your art can become a language of the art world and can be better accepted by both the East and the West?"
Jiannan Huang responded by saying that he has traveled to Europe many times to visit and study art during the past twenty years. Countries like Italy and France have offered academic exchanges and invited him to participate in their exhibitions. Huang noted, "In order to make my art more internationally appealing and expand my creativity, I've participated in many artist exchanges, and lived in France where I was able to study and experience French and European culture."
Through his exchanges, Huang met the famous French painter Rémy Aron, the former chairman of the French Artists Association, and has enjoyed a long-term artistic relationship and friendship. Aron was most impressed with Huang's art and wrote an article about his artistry: "Rémy Aron - From Paris to China, the Artistry of Jiannan Huang."
Huang has also received praise from the renowned French art critic and art historian Gérard Xuriguera, who he also had the opportunity to meet. Xuriguera also wrote a favorable article about Huang's art: "Art Critic and Historian Gérard Xuriguera Talks About the Art of Jiannan Huang."
Zhou asked Huang what types of artistic exchanges is he interested in here in the United States?
"I have a special feeling for American art," Huang said. "I feel that I share a down-to-earth and innovative painting language with American artists. There is unobtrusiveness and a sense of communication in their art."
Huang has studied the international painters who became famous in the United States, such as Salvador Dalí and Willem de Kooning, who achieved remarkable business success in the art market. Other artists Huang studied include more contemporary street artists such as Jean-Michel Basquiat, Kenny Scarf, and Robbie Conal. In April 2021, Huang had an artist exchange by video conference with the famous street artist Robbie Conal.
Huang has also been involved in other exchanges with the American academic art community. Professor of Art History G. James Daichendt, Art Critic, and Dean of the Colleges at Point Loma Nazarene University, San Diego, California, published an article titled: "Dynamism in the Landscape: The Art of Jiannan Huang." The article describes Huang's devotion to nature on canvas.
Richard Wearn, Professor of Art at California State University, Los Angeles, has followed Huang's art career. Professor Wearn wrote an article that talks about his artistic style in this article: "Jiannan Huang: A Chinese Blue Chip Artist with Accumulation of World Art Language."
On May 26, 2021, Huang's private viewing event titled "Inextricably Linked: The Art of Jiannan Huang - Vernissage" was successfully held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California. The event was sponsored by the LABA and the LABA Los Angeles International Arts Festival. The attendees included artists, scholars, and members of the art community who participated in the red carpet event and had an opportunity to view three of Huang's paintings that were on display at the hotel.
At the end of the interview, Zhou and Hester congratulated Huang on his work and wished him great success in the coming year.
Located in Beijing, China, Jiannan Huang was interviewed by video conference from a media studio in Los Angeles. According to the highly respected Hurun Report published by the Hurun Research Institute, Huang is ranked 19th in the world on the Hurun Global Art List 2020, and 3rd in China on their China Art List 2020. Huang's paintings often sell at prices of one million dollars (USD) or more at art auctions, and are increasingly sought after by collectors and museums. Huang is also the first blue-chip artist award recipient of the Los Angeles Beverly Arts (LABA) International Art Festival, and an honorary member of the Royal Society of St. George.
