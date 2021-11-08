MIAMI, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Iconic Danish furniture franchise BoConcept will welcome renowned Danish designer and iF Design Award juror, Morten Georgsen, to the fast-growing furniture franchise of more than 300 locations on November 11 for a grand-opening event celebrating the new store's opening and partnership with the designer. Carlos Salamonovitz - one of BoConcept's largest franchisees - who now owns three stores in Florida and ten overall, will also be at the location for the event.
BoConcept, originally founded in Denmark in 1952 and franchised in Paris in 1993, has had massive success in South Florida, and the new River Market location is a prime example of this success. BoConcept welcomes the continued expertise of leading designers into its locations and the arts-driven, international makeup of locations such as River Market continue to attract esteemed individuals such as Georgsen, who has been with the brand since 1993.
From 5:30-8:00 p.m. attendees of the event will be able to meet Georgsen at the River Market BoConcept and discover how he brings his Danish heritage to an international audience. Additionally, there will be cocktails and seasonally inspired hors d'oeuvres. To top it off, there will be a chance to win an OSAKA sofa valued at over $2,200.
It almost seems like fate that Georgsen and BoConcept would eventually form a partnership, with the young designer growing up in a small, rugged town just 3 kilometers from BoConcept's then newly acquired headquarters. With his dad being a furniture maker, Georgsen took an interest in the world of design. His first dip in the industry was at Bang & Olufsen, where he was a product manager.
"What I learned during my time there was to always keep my designs to their essentials and that you should be able to describe a design in just a few lines," said Georgsen. "It's what the mid-century Danish designers did so well, and I was born in 1958, so I'm from that school."
After Bang & Olufsen, Georgsen left for school and pivoted his career to marketing and advertising. From there, he started his own design company, where one of his clients included BoConcept.
"BoConcept wasn't as big as it is today, so we came up with ideas and just ran with them. I would say that perhaps they weren't as well thought through as they are today," said Georgsen. "But, looking back, the designs were innovative and very successful."
Georgsen's most current efforts in design, from his studio in Valencia, are to derail the long-held assumptions of contract furniture and their environments.
"We all work differently now and typically in changeable zones. Businesses can no longer predetermine usage. Users must be given the freedom to optimize the furniture to fit whatever they're doing. It's about creating better work environments," explained Georgsen.
Georgsen noted how he wants to use experiences of travels and hotel stays and various offices to shape the ever-evolving office furniture people use these days. This world-renowned designer knows it's the norm for many to work from a sofa — whether in the office or in a lobby. The issue is, most designs don't lend proper support while working on a laptop, and Georgsen aims to develop furniture that is "comfortable in all situations."
Georgsen's ultimate advice when it comes to design is minimalism, as he cited Blaise Pascal, French mathematician and philosopher in the quote, "If I had more time, I would have written you a shorter letter."
"It is very easy to make a piece of furniture if you just add this piece here and that detail there. But what happens? The price goes up because of the added materials," said Georgsen. "And secondly, you have these needless details that don't do the design justice."
And Salamonovitz is pleased to host Georgsen at his new store, as more and more customers are appreciating the brand's quality craftsmanship and stylish furniture.
"BoConcept is a global brand, and Florida is a very international market. People know us from their home countries, and they know that we offer superior products to just about any other option in the U.S. or abroad," Salamonovitz said. "There is also a growing number of first- and second-time home buyers in Florida, which means there is a huge demand for high-end but affordable furniture."
Learn more about the event here: https://boconcept-fl.eventbrite.com
About BoConcept:
Since opening its first franchise in Paris in 1993, BoConcept has become a global leader in the design of bold, stylish furniture, boasting 300 locations in 65 countries around the world. Founded in Denmark in 1952, BoConcept differentiates itself by offering premium quality, modern designs that elevate interior spaces to achieve their full potential. The company remains focused on creating functional furniture for the urban consumer through partnerships with the world's leading interior designers. Backed by a proven global concept and strong franchise support system, BoConcept's 15 U.S. locations include a flagship store, which opened in December 2017 on New York City's famed Madison Avenue. For more information please visit http://www.boconcept.com. To inquire about franchise opportunities, please visit https://www.boconcept.com/en-us/boconcept/franchise.
For more information please visit http://www.boconcept.com. To inquire about franchise opportunities, please visit https://www.boconcept.com/en-us/franchise.
Media Contact
Lauren Turner, Mainland, 3125263996, lturner@hellomainland.com
SOURCE BoConcept