FREEHOLD, N.J., March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Internet star Charles "Wideneck" McDowell joins the Official Celebrity Boxing card headlined by Lamar Odom, the 6 '10 NBA champion and Olympic gold medalist, versus Aaron Carter, the 5' 11 musician who sold over 10-million records worldwide.
Wideneck will be boxing entrepreneur Andrew "Drew" Mournet, owner of Apex Sport, after the two had several exchanges on Instagram Live. The fight will be held at the Showboat Hotel in Atlantic City on Saturday, June 12th.
They will face-off for the first time alongside Odom and Carter at the press conference to be held at Golden Nugget Jewelers in Philadelphia, PA, on April 10th at 7:00 pm.
Odom, Carter, Wideneck, and Drew join scores of other celebrities and athletes rumored-or-scheduled to be fighting in 2021, including Mike Tyson, Evander Holyfield, Floyd Mayweather, Logan Paul, Jake Paul, Ben Askren, and others.
For more information on Celebrity Boxing, visit www.officialcelebrityboxing.com, and for quotes or to schedule a virtual interview with Wideneck and/or Drew, contact Brian at the BJR Agency.
