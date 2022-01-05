AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Interplay Learning, the leading global provider of online and VR training for the essential skilled trades, announced today that it has won the esteemed award from Built In as one of the Best Small Companies to Work for in Austin. Winners are determined based on an algorithm, using company data about compensation, benefits and companywide programming. To reflect the benefits candidates are searching for more frequently on Built In, the program also weighs criteria like remote and flexible work opportunities, programs for DEI and other people-first culture offerings.
"We're thrilled to have won and be recognized by Built In as one of the best small companies to work for in Austin," said Doug Donovan, Founder and CEO of Interplay Learning. "We take a lot of pride in our ethos and culture which reflects our company's mission to make better careers and better lives for our customers and our team. We continue to achieve record-breaking growth annually and last year we more than doubled our staff. This year will be exciting as we anticipate continued rapid growth with additional hires to support our global expansion as demand for our solution continues to increase."
"This year saw a record number of entrants – and the past two years fundamentally changed what tech professionals want from work," said Sheridan Orr, Chief Marketing Officer, Built In. "Interplay Learning, and all of the honorees, have risen to the challenge, evolving to deliver employee experiences that provide the meaning and purpose today's tech professionals seek."
About Interplay Learning
Founded in 2016, Austin, Texas-based Interplay Learning is the leading digital and virtual reality technical training leader for the essential skilled trades. The firm develops and delivers scalable, highly effective digital learning simulations for the HVAC, Plumbing, Electrical, Solar, Multi-family Maintenance and Facilities Maintenance workforces, allowing them to be job-ready in weeks, not years. The company's most recent accolades include Built in Austin's 2022 Best Places to Work Award as well as Fast Company's 2021 World Changing Ideas Awards in the Education, General Excellence and On the Rise categories. Interplay Learning is building better training, better careers and better lives for its customers and their employees. Welcome to the next generation of the skilled labor workforce. Visit https://www.interplaylearning.com/ to learn more.
About Built In
Built In is creating the largest platform for technology professionals globally. Monthly, more than three million of the industry's most in-demand professionals visit the site from across the world. They rely on our platform to stay ahead of tech trends and news, develop their careers and find opportunities at companies whose values they share. Built In also serves 1,800 innovative companies of all sizes, ranging from startups to the Fortune 100. By putting their stories in front of our uniquely engaged audience, we help them hire otherwise hard-to-reach tech professionals, locally, nationally or remotely. Visit https://builtin.com/ to learn more.
About Built In's Best Places to Work
Built In's esteemed Best Places to Work Awards, now in its fourth year, honor companies across numerous categories: 100 Best Places to Work, 50 Best Small Places to Work, 100 Best Midsize Places to Work, 50 Companies with the Best Benefits and 50 Best Paying Companies, 100 Best Large Companies to Work For, and 50 Best Remote-First Places to Work.
