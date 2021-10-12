SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intertrust ExpressPlay has been named by Streaming Media magazine to the 2021 Streaming Media 50: The Most Important Companies in Online Video Tech.
Intertrust ExpressPlay was selected by a panel of media technology experts based on its innovative work in streaming video. The Streaming Media 50 is considered one of the most prestigious and authoritative annual lists of digital media technology providers as OTT streaming has become the consumer's first choice for watching both live and on-demand content.
"It's a cliche to say that this last year has been 'unprecedented,' but for those of us in the world of streaming video, it's been especially so," says Streaming Media editor & VP Eric Schumacher-Rasmussen. "We've seen an explosion in viewing, and our industry has responded with innovation like never before. The companies in this year's Streaming Media 50 list include both industry veterans that have responded to the challenges presented by a rapidly changing technology and business landscape, and newcomers who are keeping the old guard on its toes."
Intertrust ExpressPlay has been recognized by Streaming Media for its innovations and contributions to streaming video content protection. The ExpressPlay Media Security Suite comprises a cloud-based multi-DRM platform, a range of anti-piracy services including forensic watermarking and content monitoring, and ExpressPlay XCA, a novel approach for cloud-based broadcast TV security developed via the open-standard Marlin DRM specifications. The suite also enables secure offline streaming for travel and hospitality use cases.
This is the second year in a row that Streaming Media has honored Intertrust ExpressPlay as a member of the Streaming Media 50. Since 2020, the OTT streaming market has continued to see remarkable growth, especially with live events accelerating the transition from broadcasting to streaming. Intertrust ExpressPlay has also entered adjacent markets such as e-Learning and eSports, both of which need higher levels of content protection to stave off the constant threat and financial menace of piracy.
"It is a great honor to receive the repeated recognition for our work with the streaming media community," said Ali Hodjat, VP marketing at Intertrust ExpressPlay. "Being at the forefront of protecting content and service revenue, we look forward to further industry progress in 2022."
About Intertrust ExpressPlay
Intertrust ExpressPlay offers robust protection and anti-piracy services optimized for rights owners and distributors of live and VOD content, enhanced by a rich partner ecosystem. The cloud based ExpressPlay Media Security Suite features the world-leading ExpressPlay multi-DRM service, ExpressPlay XCA broadcast security solution, and ExpressPlay Anti-Piracy and Watermarking services, with proven scalability in the largest OTT streaming platforms globally. ExpressPlay DRM Offline enables secure streaming of premium content through an offline multi-DRM platform. Additional information is available at http://www.expressplay.com or follow us on Twitter or LinkedIn.
